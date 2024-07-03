SectorAutomobile
Open₹5,310.75
Prev. Close₹5,310.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹14,624.23
Day's High₹5,350
Day's Low₹5,188.45
52 Week's High₹5,385.7
52 Week's Low₹3,562.45
Book Value₹649.01
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,44,322.52
P/E36.42
EPS145.73
Divi. Yield0.96
In Q2FY25, VECV's income from operations stood at ₹5,538 Crore, up 8% y-o-y against ₹5,126 Crore in the previous year’s same quarter.Read More
According to the report, sales of models with engines up to 350cc increased by 27% to 96,837 units from 76,075 units in October of the previous year.Read More
Meanwhile, exports increased by 77% year-on-year to 7,652 units last month, up from 4,319 units in September 2017.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.Read More
The company's overall revenue from operations amounted at ₹4,393 Crore, up 10.20% from ₹3,986 Crore in Q1FY24.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.38
27.35
27.34
27.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15,666.2
12,859.55
10,767.23
9,677.67
Net Worth
15,693.58
12,886.9
10,794.57
9,705
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10,122.86
8,619.04
9,077.47
8,957.51
yoy growth (%)
17.44
-5.05
1.33
27.27
Raw materials
-5,961.86
-5,102.39
-4,985.77
-4,639.1
As % of sales
58.89
59.19
54.92
51.79
Employee costs
-776.83
-803.95
-765.12
-547.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2,112.07
1,783.31
2,430.34
2,960.25
Depreciation
-445.52
-446.03
-377.92
-222.34
Tax paid
-525.85
-453.61
-526.52
-935.36
Working capital
-2,951.5
3,261.23
2,211.03
720.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.44
-5.05
1.33
27.27
Op profit growth
18.3
-18.93
-22.76
29.34
EBIT growth
18.39
-26.57
-17.61
29.98
Net profit growth
19.29
-30.15
11.14
9.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
16,234.02
14,175.9
10,127.07
8,661.56
9,073.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,234.02
14,175.9
10,127.07
8,661.56
9,073.55
Other Operating Income
301.76
266.28
170.76
58.79
80.03
Other Income
1,523.59
910.28
500.97
484.32
574.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
S Sandilya
Managing Director
Siddhartha Lal
Whole Time Director & CEO
Govindarajan Balakrishnan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vinod Kumar Aggarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manvi Sinha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Inder Mohan Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Atul Sharma..
Independent Director
S Madhavan
Independent Director
Tejpreet S Chopra
Reports by Eicher Motors Ltd
Summary
Eicher Motors Limited (EML) is an Indian, multinational automotive company that has diversified interests in motorcycle and commercial vehicles manufacturing. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorcycles, spare parts and related services. It manufactures the iconic Royal Enfield brand of motorcycles, which leads the premium motorcycle segment in India. Royal Enfield is the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production world-wide since 1901. Royal Enfields product line-up includes the Bullet, Classic and Thunderbird models in 350cc. Eicher Motors Limited (EML) is an Indian, multinational automotive company that has diversified interests in motorcycle and commercial vehicle manufacturing. Listed on the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges, EML is the listed parent company of Royal Enfield, the worlds oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production since 1901. EML has a joint venture with Swedens AB Volvo - VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV). The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorcycles, spare parts and related services.EMLs 50-50 joint venture with the Swedens AB Volvo , VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), designs, manufactures and markets reliable, fuel-efficient trucks and buses is one of Indias leading manufacturer of trucks,buses, engines and engineering components. VECV has a wide product range from 5t to 40t GVW trucks and 15 to 65 seater buses. The buses are sold under the Skyline and Starline brands.Eicher Motors Ltd
The Eicher Motors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5264.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eicher Motors Ltd is ₹144322.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Eicher Motors Ltd is 36.42 and 8.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eicher Motors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eicher Motors Ltd is ₹3562.45 and ₹5385.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Eicher Motors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.17%, 3 Years at 25.00%, 1 Year at 36.61%, 6 Month at 13.18%, 3 Month at 11.05% and 1 Month at 9.63%.
