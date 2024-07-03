Summary

Eicher Motors Limited (EML) is an Indian, multinational automotive company that has diversified interests in motorcycle and commercial vehicles manufacturing. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorcycles, spare parts and related services. It manufactures the iconic Royal Enfield brand of motorcycles, which leads the premium motorcycle segment in India. Royal Enfield is the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production world-wide since 1901. Royal Enfields product line-up includes the Bullet, Classic and Thunderbird models in 350cc. Eicher Motors Limited (EML) is an Indian, multinational automotive company that has diversified interests in motorcycle and commercial vehicle manufacturing. Listed on the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges, EML is the listed parent company of Royal Enfield, the worlds oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production since 1901. EML has a joint venture with Swedens AB Volvo - VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV). The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorcycles, spare parts and related services.EMLs 50-50 joint venture with the Swedens AB Volvo , VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), designs, manufactures and markets reliable, fuel-efficient trucks and buses is one of Indias leading manufacturer of trucks,buses, engines and engineering components. VECV has a wide product range from 5t to 40t GVW trucks and 15 to 65 seater buses. The buses are sold under the Skyline and Starline brands.Eicher Motors Ltd

Read More