Eicher Motors Ltd Share Price

5,264.7
(-0.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5,310.75
  • Day's High5,350
  • 52 Wk High5,385.7
  • Prev. Close5,310.75
  • Day's Low5,188.45
  • 52 Wk Low 3,562.45
  • Turnover (lac)14,624.23
  • P/E36.42
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value649.01
  • EPS145.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,44,322.52
  • Div. Yield0.96
View All Historical Data
  • Open4,909.3
  • Day's High4,913.2
  • Spot4,895.1
  • Prev. Close4,895.9
  • Day's Low4,867.45
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot175
  • OI(Chg %)-2,05,100 (-41.52%)
  • Roll Over%5.55
  • Roll Cost-0.29
  • Traded Vol.4,87,025 (-63.66%)
View More Futures

Eicher Motors Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

5,310.75

Prev. Close

5,310.75

Turnover(Lac.)

14,624.23

Day's High

5,350

Day's Low

5,188.45

52 Week's High

5,385.7

52 Week's Low

3,562.45

Book Value

649.01

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,44,322.52

P/E

36.42

EPS

145.73

Divi. Yield

0.96

Eicher Motors Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 51

Record Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Eicher Motors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Eicher Motors' Q2 net profit zooms to ₹1,100 Crore

Eicher Motors’ Q2 net profit zooms to ₹1,100 Crore

14 Nov 2024|09:30 AM

In Q2FY25, VECV's income from operations stood at ₹5,538 Crore, up 8% y-o-y against ₹5,126 Crore in the previous year’s same quarter.

Royal Enfield Sales Surge 31% in October

Royal Enfield Sales Surge 31% in October

4 Nov 2024|12:41 PM

According to the report, sales of models with engines up to 350cc increased by 27% to 96,837 units from 76,075 units in October of the previous year.

Eicher Motors' Royal Enfield sales jump ~11% in September

Eicher Motors’ Royal Enfield sales jump ~11% in September

3 Oct 2024|02:39 PM

Meanwhile, exports increased by 77% year-on-year to 7,652 units last month, up from 4,319 units in September 2017.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Eicher Motors logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Eicher Motors logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

9 Aug 2024|02:51 PM

The company's overall revenue from operations amounted at ₹4,393 Crore, up 10.20% from ₹3,986 Crore in Q1FY24.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Eicher Motors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.20%

Foreign: 2.20%

Indian: 46.89%

Non-Promoter- 41.39%

Institutions: 41.38%

Non-Institutions: 9.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Eicher Motors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.38

27.35

27.34

27.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15,666.2

12,859.55

10,767.23

9,677.67

Net Worth

15,693.58

12,886.9

10,794.57

9,705

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

10,122.86

8,619.04

9,077.47

8,957.51

yoy growth (%)

17.44

-5.05

1.33

27.27

Raw materials

-5,961.86

-5,102.39

-4,985.77

-4,639.1

As % of sales

58.89

59.19

54.92

51.79

Employee costs

-776.83

-803.95

-765.12

-547.86

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2,112.07

1,783.31

2,430.34

2,960.25

Depreciation

-445.52

-446.03

-377.92

-222.34

Tax paid

-525.85

-453.61

-526.52

-935.36

Working capital

-2,951.5

3,261.23

2,211.03

720.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.44

-5.05

1.33

27.27

Op profit growth

18.3

-18.93

-22.76

29.34

EBIT growth

18.39

-26.57

-17.61

29.98

Net profit growth

19.29

-30.15

11.14

9.8

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16,234.02

14,175.9

10,127.07

8,661.56

9,073.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,234.02

14,175.9

10,127.07

8,661.56

9,073.55

Other Operating Income

301.76

266.28

170.76

58.79

80.03

Other Income

1,523.59

910.28

500.97

484.32

574.96

View Annually Results

Eicher Motors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Eicher Motors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

S Sandilya

Managing Director

Siddhartha Lal

Whole Time Director & CEO

Govindarajan Balakrishnan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vinod Kumar Aggarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manvi Sinha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Inder Mohan Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Atul Sharma..

Independent Director

S Madhavan

Independent Director

Tejpreet S Chopra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Eicher Motors Ltd

Summary

Eicher Motors Limited (EML) is an Indian, multinational automotive company that has diversified interests in motorcycle and commercial vehicles manufacturing. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorcycles, spare parts and related services. It manufactures the iconic Royal Enfield brand of motorcycles, which leads the premium motorcycle segment in India. Royal Enfield is the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production world-wide since 1901. Royal Enfields product line-up includes the Bullet, Classic and Thunderbird models in 350cc. Eicher Motors Limited (EML) is an Indian, multinational automotive company that has diversified interests in motorcycle and commercial vehicle manufacturing. Listed on the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges, EML is the listed parent company of Royal Enfield, the worlds oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production since 1901. EML has a joint venture with Swedens AB Volvo - VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV). The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorcycles, spare parts and related services.EMLs 50-50 joint venture with the Swedens AB Volvo , VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), designs, manufactures and markets reliable, fuel-efficient trucks and buses is one of Indias leading manufacturer of trucks,buses, engines and engineering components. VECV has a wide product range from 5t to 40t GVW trucks and 15 to 65 seater buses. The buses are sold under the Skyline and Starline brands.Eicher Motors Ltd
Company FAQs

What is the Eicher Motors Ltd share price today?

The Eicher Motors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5264.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eicher Motors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eicher Motors Ltd is ₹144322.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eicher Motors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eicher Motors Ltd is 36.42 and 8.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eicher Motors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eicher Motors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eicher Motors Ltd is ₹3562.45 and ₹5385.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Eicher Motors Ltd?

Eicher Motors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.17%, 3 Years at 25.00%, 1 Year at 36.61%, 6 Month at 13.18%, 3 Month at 11.05% and 1 Month at 9.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eicher Motors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eicher Motors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.10 %
Institutions - 41.38 %
Public - 9.52 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Eicher Motors Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

