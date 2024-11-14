Eicher Motors Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2,112.07
1,783.31
2,430.34
2,960.25
Depreciation
-445.52
-446.03
-377.92
-222.34
Tax paid
-525.85
-453.61
-526.52
-935.36
Working capital
-2,951.5
3,261.23
2,211.03
720.14
Other operating items
Operating
-1,810.8
4,144.9
3,736.93
2,522.69
Capital expenditure
338.32
460.8
1,433.55
847.05
Free cash flow
-1,472.48
4,605.7
5,170.48
3,369.74
Equity raised
18,858.69
16,596.04
12,030.55
7,827.3
Investing
3,905.17
-1,880.79
59.59
324.26
Financing
113.16
160.86
186.64
153.42
Dividends paid
0
0
341.32
299.81
Net in cash
21,404.54
19,481.81
17,788.58
11,974.53
In Q2FY25, VECV's income from operations stood at ₹5,538 Crore, up 8% y-o-y against ₹5,126 Crore in the previous year’s same quarter.Read More
According to the report, sales of models with engines up to 350cc increased by 27% to 96,837 units from 76,075 units in October of the previous year.Read More
Meanwhile, exports increased by 77% year-on-year to 7,652 units last month, up from 4,319 units in September 2017.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.Read More
The company's overall revenue from operations amounted at ₹4,393 Crore, up 10.20% from ₹3,986 Crore in Q1FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
The board of Bharti Airtel had earlier in July announced a dividend of ₹8 per share for all of its eligible shareholders.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.