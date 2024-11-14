Eicher Motors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.38
27.35
27.34
27.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15,666.2
12,859.55
10,767.23
9,677.67
Net Worth
15,693.58
12,886.9
10,794.57
9,705
Minority Interest
Debt
209.75
140.33
52.96
60.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
556.07
377.95
277.98
249.49
Total Liabilities
16,459.4
13,405.18
11,125.51
10,014.69
Fixed Assets
3,327.46
3,068.76
2,904.81
2,733.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
11,306.88
10,279.6
5,949.96
2,044.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
75.59
74.55
55.12
28.36
Networking Capital
1,656.35
-722.08
-482.94
-590.89
Inventories
1,068.63
910.94
898.37
769.13
Inventory Days
32.39
32.57
Sundry Debtors
572.68
702.02
492.87
256.18
Debtor Days
17.77
10.84
Other Current Assets
4,104.04
1,209.83
1,278.23
1,022.38
Sundry Creditors
-2,104.33
-1,821.21
-1,837.43
-1,549.51
Creditor Days
66.25
65.61
Other Current Liabilities
-1,984.67
-1,723.66
-1,314.98
-1,089.07
Cash
93.12
704.35
2,698.56
5,798.91
Total Assets
16,459.4
13,405.18
11,125.51
10,014.69
