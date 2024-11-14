iifl-logo-icon 1
Eicher Motors Ltd Balance Sheet

5,061.45
(-1.53%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Eicher Motors Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.38

27.35

27.34

27.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15,666.2

12,859.55

10,767.23

9,677.67

Net Worth

15,693.58

12,886.9

10,794.57

9,705

Minority Interest

Debt

209.75

140.33

52.96

60.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

556.07

377.95

277.98

249.49

Total Liabilities

16,459.4

13,405.18

11,125.51

10,014.69

Fixed Assets

3,327.46

3,068.76

2,904.81

2,733.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

11,306.88

10,279.6

5,949.96

2,044.79

Deferred Tax Asset Net

75.59

74.55

55.12

28.36

Networking Capital

1,656.35

-722.08

-482.94

-590.89

Inventories

1,068.63

910.94

898.37

769.13

Inventory Days

32.39

32.57

Sundry Debtors

572.68

702.02

492.87

256.18

Debtor Days

17.77

10.84

Other Current Assets

4,104.04

1,209.83

1,278.23

1,022.38

Sundry Creditors

-2,104.33

-1,821.21

-1,837.43

-1,549.51

Creditor Days

66.25

65.61

Other Current Liabilities

-1,984.67

-1,723.66

-1,314.98

-1,089.07

Cash

93.12

704.35

2,698.56

5,798.91

Total Assets

16,459.4

13,405.18

11,125.51

10,014.69

Eicher Motors : related Articles

Eicher Motors’ Q2 net profit zooms to ₹1,100 Crore

Eicher Motors’ Q2 net profit zooms to ₹1,100 Crore

14 Nov 2024|09:30 AM

In Q2FY25, VECV's income from operations stood at ₹5,538 Crore, up 8% y-o-y against ₹5,126 Crore in the previous year’s same quarter.

Royal Enfield Sales Surge 31% in October

Royal Enfield Sales Surge 31% in October

4 Nov 2024|12:41 PM

According to the report, sales of models with engines up to 350cc increased by 27% to 96,837 units from 76,075 units in October of the previous year.

Eicher Motors’ Royal Enfield sales jump ~11% in September

Eicher Motors’ Royal Enfield sales jump ~11% in September

3 Oct 2024|02:39 PM

Meanwhile, exports increased by 77% year-on-year to 7,652 units last month, up from 4,319 units in September 2017.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Eicher Motors logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Eicher Motors logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

9 Aug 2024|02:51 PM

The company's overall revenue from operations amounted at ₹4,393 Crore, up 10.20% from ₹3,986 Crore in Q1FY24.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Dividend Payout: Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors turn ex-dividend

Dividend Payout: Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors turn ex-dividend

7 Aug 2024|11:58 AM

The board of Bharti Airtel had earlier in July announced a dividend of ₹8 per share for all of its eligible shareholders.

