Eicher Motors Ltd Key Ratios

5,021.25
(-0.53%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.08

-4.73

2.1

27.46

Op profit growth

21.95

-18.3

-22.34

29.14

EBIT growth

21.15

-23.84

-24.95

28.07

Net profit growth

24.47

-26.29

-6.74

17.55

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

21.09

20.42

23.81

31.31

EBIT margin

20.98

20.45

25.58

34.81

Net profit margin

16.28

15.44

19.96

21.85

RoCE

17.35

15.92

26.24

48.41

RoNW

3.48

3.14

5.37

7.91

RoA

3.36

3

5.12

7.6

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

61.32

49.28

669.39

799.6

Dividend per share

21

17

125

110

Cash EPS

44.79

32.78

529.54

637.07

Book value per share

461.11

418.46

3,655.4

2,579.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

40.12

52.83

1.95

3.54

P/CEPS

54.93

79.41

2.47

4.44

P/B

5.33

6.22

0.35

1.09

EV/EBIDTA

24.74

29.34

12.12

22.77

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

22.51

15.29

Tax payout

-24.54

-25.54

-22.7

-30.03

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

8.15

5.12

3.08

2.4

Inventory days

35.56

30.28

19.27

14.87

Creditor days

-77.01

-68.5

-56.72

-55.59

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-115.07

-108.43

-124.04

-584.45

Net debt / equity

-0.2

-0.49

-0.27

-0.15

Net debt / op. profit

-1.2

-3.15

-1.23

-0.37

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-57.83

-58.62

-54.57

-51.79

Employee costs

-7.97

-9.66

-8.69

-6.39

Other costs

-13.09

-11.27

-12.9

-10.48

Eicher Motors : related Articles

Eicher Motors' Q2 net profit zooms to ₹1,100 Crore

Eicher Motors' Q2 net profit zooms to ₹1,100 Crore

14 Nov 2024|09:30 AM

In Q2FY25, VECV's income from operations stood at ₹5,538 Crore, up 8% y-o-y against ₹5,126 Crore in the previous year's same quarter.

Read More
Royal Enfield Sales Surge 31% in October

Royal Enfield Sales Surge 31% in October

4 Nov 2024|12:41 PM

According to the report, sales of models with engines up to 350cc increased by 27% to 96,837 units from 76,075 units in October of the previous year.

Read More
Eicher Motors' Royal Enfield sales jump ~11% in September

Eicher Motors' Royal Enfield sales jump ~11% in September

3 Oct 2024|02:39 PM

Meanwhile, exports increased by 77% year-on-year to 7,652 units last month, up from 4,319 units in September 2017.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Read More
Eicher Motors logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Eicher Motors logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

9 Aug 2024|02:51 PM

The company's overall revenue from operations amounted at ₹4,393 Crore, up 10.20% from ₹3,986 Crore in Q1FY24.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More
Dividend Payout: Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors turn ex-dividend

Dividend Payout: Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors turn ex-dividend

7 Aug 2024|11:58 AM

The board of Bharti Airtel had earlier in July announced a dividend of ₹8 per share for all of its eligible shareholders.

Read More

