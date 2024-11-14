Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.08
-4.73
2.1
27.46
Op profit growth
21.95
-18.3
-22.34
29.14
EBIT growth
21.15
-23.84
-24.95
28.07
Net profit growth
24.47
-26.29
-6.74
17.55
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.09
20.42
23.81
31.31
EBIT margin
20.98
20.45
25.58
34.81
Net profit margin
16.28
15.44
19.96
21.85
RoCE
17.35
15.92
26.24
48.41
RoNW
3.48
3.14
5.37
7.91
RoA
3.36
3
5.12
7.6
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
61.32
49.28
669.39
799.6
Dividend per share
21
17
125
110
Cash EPS
44.79
32.78
529.54
637.07
Book value per share
461.11
418.46
3,655.4
2,579.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
40.12
52.83
1.95
3.54
P/CEPS
54.93
79.41
2.47
4.44
P/B
5.33
6.22
0.35
1.09
EV/EBIDTA
24.74
29.34
12.12
22.77
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
22.51
15.29
Tax payout
-24.54
-25.54
-22.7
-30.03
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
8.15
5.12
3.08
2.4
Inventory days
35.56
30.28
19.27
14.87
Creditor days
-77.01
-68.5
-56.72
-55.59
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-115.07
-108.43
-124.04
-584.45
Net debt / equity
-0.2
-0.49
-0.27
-0.15
Net debt / op. profit
-1.2
-3.15
-1.23
-0.37
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.83
-58.62
-54.57
-51.79
Employee costs
-7.97
-9.66
-8.69
-6.39
Other costs
-13.09
-11.27
-12.9
-10.48
In Q2FY25, VECV's income from operations stood at ₹5,538 Crore, up 8% y-o-y against ₹5,126 Crore in the previous year’s same quarter.Read More
According to the report, sales of models with engines up to 350cc increased by 27% to 96,837 units from 76,075 units in October of the previous year.Read More
Meanwhile, exports increased by 77% year-on-year to 7,652 units last month, up from 4,319 units in September 2017.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.Read More
The company's overall revenue from operations amounted at ₹4,393 Crore, up 10.20% from ₹3,986 Crore in Q1FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
The board of Bharti Airtel had earlier in July announced a dividend of ₹8 per share for all of its eligible shareholders.Read More
