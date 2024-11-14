Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10,122.86
8,619.04
9,077.47
8,957.51
yoy growth (%)
17.44
-5.05
1.33
27.27
Raw materials
-5,961.86
-5,102.39
-4,985.77
-4,639.1
As % of sales
58.89
59.19
54.92
51.79
Employee costs
-776.83
-803.95
-765.12
-547.86
As % of sales
7.67
9.32
8.42
6.11
Other costs
-1,270.61
-926.19
-1,122.8
-917.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.55
10.74
12.36
10.24
Operating profit
2,113.56
1,786.51
2,203.78
2,853.2
OPM
20.87
20.72
24.27
31.85
Depreciation
-445.52
-446.03
-377.92
-222.34
Interest expense
-10.25
-9.2
-10.86
-3.04
Other income
454.28
452.03
615.34
332.43
Profit before tax
2,112.07
1,783.31
2,430.34
2,960.25
Taxes
-525.85
-453.61
-526.52
-935.36
Tax rate
-24.89
-25.43
-21.66
-31.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,586.22
1,329.7
1,903.82
2,024.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-311.98
Net profit
1,586.22
1,329.7
1,903.82
1,712.91
yoy growth (%)
19.29
-30.15
11.14
9.8
NPM
15.66
15.42
20.97
19.12
In Q2FY25, VECV's income from operations stood at ₹5,538 Crore, up 8% y-o-y against ₹5,126 Crore in the previous year’s same quarter.Read More
According to the report, sales of models with engines up to 350cc increased by 27% to 96,837 units from 76,075 units in October of the previous year.Read More
Meanwhile, exports increased by 77% year-on-year to 7,652 units last month, up from 4,319 units in September 2017.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.Read More
The company's overall revenue from operations amounted at ₹4,393 Crore, up 10.20% from ₹3,986 Crore in Q1FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
The board of Bharti Airtel had earlier in July announced a dividend of ₹8 per share for all of its eligible shareholders.Read More
