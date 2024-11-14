iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eicher Motors Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5,189.65
(-1.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Eicher Motors Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

10,122.86

8,619.04

9,077.47

8,957.51

yoy growth (%)

17.44

-5.05

1.33

27.27

Raw materials

-5,961.86

-5,102.39

-4,985.77

-4,639.1

As % of sales

58.89

59.19

54.92

51.79

Employee costs

-776.83

-803.95

-765.12

-547.86

As % of sales

7.67

9.32

8.42

6.11

Other costs

-1,270.61

-926.19

-1,122.8

-917.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.55

10.74

12.36

10.24

Operating profit

2,113.56

1,786.51

2,203.78

2,853.2

OPM

20.87

20.72

24.27

31.85

Depreciation

-445.52

-446.03

-377.92

-222.34

Interest expense

-10.25

-9.2

-10.86

-3.04

Other income

454.28

452.03

615.34

332.43

Profit before tax

2,112.07

1,783.31

2,430.34

2,960.25

Taxes

-525.85

-453.61

-526.52

-935.36

Tax rate

-24.89

-25.43

-21.66

-31.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,586.22

1,329.7

1,903.82

2,024.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-311.98

Net profit

1,586.22

1,329.7

1,903.82

1,712.91

yoy growth (%)

19.29

-30.15

11.14

9.8

NPM

15.66

15.42

20.97

19.12

Eicher Motors : related Articles

Eicher Motors’ Q2 net profit zooms to ₹1,100 Crore

Eicher Motors’ Q2 net profit zooms to ₹1,100 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|09:30 AM

In Q2FY25, VECV's income from operations stood at ₹5,538 Crore, up 8% y-o-y against ₹5,126 Crore in the previous year’s same quarter.

Read More
Royal Enfield Sales Surge 31% in October

Royal Enfield Sales Surge 31% in October

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2024|12:41 PM

According to the report, sales of models with engines up to 350cc increased by 27% to 96,837 units from 76,075 units in October of the previous year.

Read More
Eicher Motors’ Royal Enfield sales jump ~11% in September

Eicher Motors’ Royal Enfield sales jump ~11% in September

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2024|02:39 PM

Meanwhile, exports increased by 77% year-on-year to 7,652 units last month, up from 4,319 units in September 2017.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Read More
Eicher Motors logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Eicher Motors logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|02:51 PM

The company's overall revenue from operations amounted at ₹4,393 Crore, up 10.20% from ₹3,986 Crore in Q1FY24.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More
Dividend Payout: Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors turn ex-dividend

Dividend Payout: Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors turn ex-dividend

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2024|11:58 AM

The board of Bharti Airtel had earlier in July announced a dividend of ₹8 per share for all of its eligible shareholders.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Eicher Motors Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.