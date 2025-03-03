Top Stocks for Today - 3rd March 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Motors: The auto company announced a 8% year-on-year slippage in its domestic and international sales at 79,344 units in February. The company reported sales of 86,406 units in the same month last year. Company’s total sales declined 9% at 77,232 units in the last month against 84,834 units in the previous corresponding period.

Eicher Motors: The two-wheeler maker period announced February auto sales for Royal Enfield (RE). The company’s total sales were reported at 90,670 units, up by 19.40% on a year-on-year basis against 75,935 units in the previous corresponding period. The company’s exports witnessed robust growth of 23.20% year-on-year to 9,871 units against 8,013 units in the same period previous year.

Maruti Suzuki: The company’s February sales were reported at 1.99 Lakh units, against 1.97 Lakh units in the same period of previous year. The company registered a growth of 1% on a year-on-year basis. The company’s domestic sales jumped 3.6% to 1.74 Lakh units against 1.68 Lakh Units. The exports declined by 13.50% to 25,021 units compared to 28,927 units.

Hyundai Motor India: The South Korean auto company’s local listed arm reported February sales volume at 58,727 units. This is inclusive of domestic sales of 47,727 units and exports of 11,000 units.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The company’s February auto sales were reported at 83,702 units, up against 72,923 units in the previous corresponding period, registering growth of 14% on a year-on-year basis. Company’s passenger vehicles witnessed growth of 19% to 50,420 units, exports were up by 99% to 3,061 units, and 3-wheeler sales jumped by 4% to 6,395 units.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com