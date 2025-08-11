iifl-logo

Indices may open higher on Aug 11, 2025

11 Aug 2025 , 09:03 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to have a positive opening on August 11, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 55 points higher earlier this morning around 24,462.

On August 08, Indian equity indices ended on a weak note.

At close, the Sensex was down 765.47 points at 79,857.79. The Nifty was down 232.85 points at 24,363.30.

The biggest Nifty losers included Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, Shriram Finance, IndusInd Bank, and M&M. However, the gainers were Titan Company, NTPC, Dr Reddy’s Labs, HDFC Life, and Bajaj Finserv.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red. The metal, realty, pharma, auto, private bank, and consumer durables were down 1-2%. The BSE Midcap index fell 1.5%. Meanwhile, the smallcap index shed 1%.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mostly lower in cautious trading on Friday

On August 11, at 8.00 AM IST, the CSI 300 index was up by 8.65 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 761.33 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 34.83 points.

The U.S stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading on Friday.

The Nasdaq jumped 207.32 points to 21,450.02. The S&P 500 advanced 49.45 points to 6,389.45. Meanwhile, the Dow climbed 206.97 points to 44,175.61.

