About IIFL Capital

IIFL Capital, one of the leading Wealth Management companies in India, aims at redefining wealth management with Institutional Research and Advisory. With strong research credentials backed by in-depth knowledge about capital market, we specialize in helping individuals achieve their financial goals through personalized investment strategies, expert guidance, and comprehensive financial planning.



Our team of 250+ Wealth Managers empowers you to make informed decisions about your investments and enable you to build long-term wealth. At IIFL Capital, we offer products with transparent risk-return trade-offs, keeping complexity confined to back-end management while simplifying client decisions and enhancing clarity to deliver the best-in class experience.