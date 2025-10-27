Your Wealth. Your
Legacy. Our Expertise
Start Your Wealth
Creation Journey Today
Why IIFL Capital?
Experience ease of trading to achieve your goals with best-in-class trading & Investing platforms.
26+
Year of Trust
11 M+
App Downloads
26 L+
Happy Customers
1.2 Cr
AUM
Products
Portfolio Management Services
Maximize your wealth with PMS, a personalized investment solution designed for discerning investors.
- Minimum Investment For PMS Is Rs. 50 Lac.
- 26+ Years Of Trust.
- Dedicated Portfolio Manager.
Alternative Investment Funds
Expand your investment horizons with AIF offerings.
- Minimum Investment For AIF Is Rs. 1 Crore.
- Diversified Asset Allocation For Enhanced Returns.
- Range Of Assets Available (Publicly Traded Assets To Privately Traded Ones).
Mutual Funds
Explore the world of higher returns based on your financial goals.
- Diversified Investment Options.
- Expert Fund Selection Tailored To Your Goals.
- Simplified And Hassle-Free Investment Process.
Fixed Income
Ensure stability in your portfolio with our Fixed Income solutions.
- Access To Range Of Products From Bonds To Debentures.
- Low-Risk Investment Options.
- Ideal For Wealth Preservation And Financial Security.
BLOGS
NIFTY Marks Fourth Consecutive Weekly Gain
27 Oct 2025|05:04 PM
Indices Extend Gain as IT stocks rally
27 Oct 2025|04:09 PM
A quick look at 7 key global and domestic signals over the last one week
27 Oct 2025|01:25 PM
Articles
Discover how PMS help you achieve your long-term financial goals with tailored strategies, expert management, and diversification.
2 Jan 2025|09:42 AM
We all understand fund manager as the one who manages our money. But the fund manager definition is actually quite nuanced.
7 Mar 2022|09:05 AM
PMS is not just an activity but a continuous and iterative process. Hence to best appreciate the importance of PMS, it is essential to understand the process of PMS.
7 Mar 2022|07:38 AM
About IIFL Capital
IIFL Capital, one of the leading Wealth Management companies in India, aims at redefining wealth management with
Institutional Research and Advisory. With strong research credentials backed by in-depth knowledge about capital
market, we specialize in helping individuals achieve their financial goals through personalized investment strategies,
expert guidance, and comprehensive financial planning.
Our team of 250+ Wealth Managers empowers you to make informed decisions about your investments and enable you to build long-term wealth. At IIFL Capital, we offer products with transparent risk-return trade-offs, keeping complexity confined to back-end management while simplifying client decisions and enhancing clarity to deliver the best-in class experience.