iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Market Overview

NEWS AND UPDATES

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

FII and Activity

6 January, 2025 | 06:22 AM

Equity

Debt

06 January, 2025 | 12:52 AM

All Values are in Cr.

FII Buy

2,398.74

FII Sell

2,996.2

FII Net

-597.46

DII Buy

434

DII Sell

25.87

DII Net

147

TOP GAINERS / LOSERS

Last Updated On: 6 January, 2025 | 06:22 AM

NSE

BSE

Top Gainers

Company Name
Price
Change (%)

O N G C

ONGC

246.07

+12.82(5.2%)

Tata Motors

TATAMOTORS

765.05

+25.35(3.31%)

Titan Company

TITAN

3,388.95

+62.7(1.85%)

Top Gainers as per Nifty50

View All Gainers

Top Losers

Company Name
Price
Change (%)

Wipro

WIPRO

303.8

-9.35(-3.07%)

HDFC Bank

HDFCBANK

1,793.75

-44.55(-2.48%)

Tech Mahindra

TECHM

1,726.95

-37.5(-2.17%)

Top Losers as per Nifty50

View All Losers

UPPER / LOWER CIRCUIT

Last Updated On: 6 January, 2025 | 06:22 AM

NSE

BSE

Upper Circuit Stocks

Company
LTP (₹)
Change %
Bid Qty.

Megastar Foods

MEGASTAR

274.17

+30.45

(12.49%)

8,437.00

Karma Energy Ltd

KARMAENG

78.37

+7.12

(9.99%)

5,464.00

Nureca

NURECA

307.5

+25.65

(9.1%)

1,338.00

Global Education

GLOBAL

79.12

+5.43

(7.36%)

224.00

UPL PP

UPLPP

252.65

+17.05

(7.23%)

6.00

Upper Circuit as per Nifty50

View All Upper Circuits

Lower Circuit Stocks

Company
LTP (₹)
Change %
Bid Qty.

Prime Focus

PFOCUS

134.78

-8.27

(-5.78%)

16.00

Noida Tollbridg.

NOIDATOLL

11.64

-0.61

(-5.05%)

5,14,985.00

Sri Adhik. Bros.

SABTNL

1,348.15

-70.94

(-4.99%)

201.00

Indl. Inv. Trust

IITL

327.15

-17.2

(-4.99%)

100.00

Asian Hotels (N)

ASIANHOTNR

312.25

-16.4

(-4.99%)

15,000.00

Lower Circuit as per Nifty50

View All Lower Circuits

52 WEEK HIGH/LOW

Last Updated On: 6 January, 2025 | 06:22 AM

NSE

BSE

52 Week High

Company
LTP (₹)
Change (%)
52 W/H

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

ONGC

258.89

5.2(5.2%)

345.00

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

3.31(3.31%)

1,179.00

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

1.85(1.85%)

3,886.95

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

SBILIFE

1,447.7

1.78(1.78%)

1,936.00

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

1.52(1.52%)

3,035.00

52 Week High as per Nifty50

View All 52 Week High

52 Week Low

Company
LTP (₹)
Change (%)
52 W/L

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

-3.07(-3.07%)

320.00

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

-2.48(-2.48%)

1,880.00

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,689.45

-2.17(-2.17%)

1,807.70

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

ADANIPORTS

1,199.55

-2.15(-2.15%)

1,621.40

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

-1.97(-1.97%)

1,362.35

52 Week Low as per Nifty50

View All 52 Week Low

SECTOR PERFORMANCE

Last Updated On: 6 January, 2025 | 06:22 AM

Sector Type
Daily (%)
1 Week (%)
1 Month (%)

Shipping

2.17

0.74

-7.21

Mining & Mineral products

2.09

4.13

1.36

Dry cells

1.83

-0.1

2.8

Crude Oil & Natural Gas

1.76

4.53

1.34

Edible Oil

1.41

1.19

2.88

See All Sector Performance

DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS

Last Updated On: 6 January, 2025 | 06:22 AM

ADR

Company
Exchange
LTP(US$)
Volume
Chg(US$)
Chg %

Sify Technologies Ltd

SIFY TECHNOL

Nasdaq-NM

3.06

61,554

0.2

6.99

MakeMyTrip India Pvt Ltd

MAKEMYTRIP I

Nasdaq-NM

116.23

4,48,289

3.95

3.52

Infosys Ltd

INFOSYS LTD

Nasdaq-NM

22.62

65,56,203

0.7

3.19

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO LTD.

NYSE

3.57

23,81,667

0.03

0.85

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFC BANK

NYSE

64.06

14,60,255

0.2

0.31

Tata Motors Ltd

TATA MOTORS

NYSE

25.14

0

0

0

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICI BANK

NYSE

29.81

22,94,383

-0.05

-0.17

WNS Global Services Pvt Ltd

WNS GLOBAL S

NYSE

47.3

2,93,309

-0.09

-0.19

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

DR.REDDYS

NYSE

15.67

14,43,385

-0.12

-0.76

See All Depository Receipts

CORPORATE ACTIONS

06-Dec - 06-Jan-2025

Company name
ISIN Number
Purpose
Dividend Date

Redtape Ltd

INE0LXT01019

Dividend

03-Jan-2025

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust

INE0QSW23016

Dividend

26-Dec-2024

Vedanta Ltd

INE205A01025

Dividend

24-Dec-2024

Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust

INE0CDI23017

Dividend

24-Dec-2024

Steel City Securities Ltd

INE395H01011

Dividend

20-Dec-2024

See Events Calendar
Share Price

BULK AND BLOCK DEALS

Last Updated On: 6 January, 2025 | 06:22 AM

Company
Action
Avg. Price
Date

Ajooni Biotech Ltd

AJOONI

B

8.55

02-Jan-2025

Ajooni Biotech Ltd

AJOONI

S

8.55

02-Jan-2025

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd

ANNAPURNA

B

412.16

02-Jan-2025

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd

ANYA

B

17.1

02-Jan-2025

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd

ANYA

B

17.1

02-Jan-2025

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

APOLLO

B

122.21

02-Jan-2025

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

APOLLO

S

122.17

02-Jan-2025

Avanti Feeds Ltd

AVANTIFEED

B

694.56

02-Jan-2025

Avanti Feeds Ltd

AVANTIFEED

S

694.73

02-Jan-2025

Baid Finserv Ltd

BAIDFIN

B

16.49

02-Jan-2025

Baid Finserv Ltd

BAIDFIN

S

15.51

02-Jan-2025

Committed Cargo Care Ltd

COMMITTED

B

141.25

02-Jan-2025

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd

CEWATER

B

788.91

02-Jan-2025

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd

CEWATER

S

789.88

02-Jan-2025

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd

CREDITACC

B

958.31

02-Jan-2025

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd

CREDITACC

S

958.92

02-Jan-2025

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

DAMCAPITAL

S

395.92

02-Jan-2025

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

DAMCAPITAL

S

396.22

02-Jan-2025

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

DAMCAPITAL

B

395.11

02-Jan-2025

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

DAMCAPITAL

B

396.14

02-Jan-2025

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd

DHANLAXMI

B

68.81

02-Jan-2025

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd

DHANLAXMI

B

80.57

02-Jan-2025

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd

DHANLAXMI

B

80.42

02-Jan-2025

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd

DHANLAXMI

B

76.59

02-Jan-2025

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd

DHANLAXMI

S

81.47

02-Jan-2025

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd

DHANLAXMI

S

79.21

02-Jan-2025

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd

DHANLAXMI

S

77.21

02-Jan-2025

Hindprakash Industries Ltd

HPIL

B

157.33

02-Jan-2025

Jai Corp Ltd

JAICORPLTD

B

272.29

02-Jan-2025

Jai Corp Ltd

JAICORPLTD

S

271.56

02-Jan-2025

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd

KANDARP

B

48

02-Jan-2025

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd

KANDARP

S

48.11

02-Jan-2025

Mamata Machinery Ltd

MAMATA

B

513.24

02-Jan-2025

Mamata Machinery Ltd

MAMATA

S

532.24

02-Jan-2025

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd

MVGJL

B

296.8

02-Jan-2025

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd

MVGJL

S

297.2

02-Jan-2025

Newmalayalam Steel Ltd

NMSTEEL

B

69.7

02-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

613.08

02-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

613.47

02-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

613.41

02-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

613.68

02-Jan-2025

Onyx Biotec Ltd

ONYX

B

93.24

02-Jan-2025

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd

RIIL

B

1,161.75

02-Jan-2025

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd

RIIL

B

1,141.29

02-Jan-2025

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd

RIIL

S

1,163.89

02-Jan-2025

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd

RIIL

S

1,143.39

02-Jan-2025

Rico Auto Industries Ltd

RICOAUTO

B

99.55

02-Jan-2025

Rico Auto Industries Ltd

RICOAUTO

S

99.33

02-Jan-2025

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd

SOTAC

S

116.3

02-Jan-2025

Tanla Platforms Ltd

TANLA

S

779.63

02-Jan-2025

Tanla Platforms Ltd

TANLA

S

777.93

02-Jan-2025

Tanla Platforms Ltd

TANLA

S

776.69

02-Jan-2025

Tanla Platforms Ltd

TANLA

S

778.53

02-Jan-2025

Tanla Platforms Ltd

TANLA

B

777.47

02-Jan-2025

Tanla Platforms Ltd

TANLA

B

778.52

02-Jan-2025

Tanla Platforms Ltd

TANLA

B

775.68

02-Jan-2025

Tanla Platforms Ltd

TANLA

B

777.93

02-Jan-2025

Transrail Lighting Ltd

TRANSRAILL

B

623.48

02-Jan-2025

Transrail Lighting Ltd

TRANSRAILL

B

626.07

02-Jan-2025

Transrail Lighting Ltd

TRANSRAILL

S

626.25

02-Jan-2025

Transrail Lighting Ltd

TRANSRAILL

S

624.37

02-Jan-2025

Uma Converter Ltd

UMA

B

41.2

02-Jan-2025

Uma Converter Ltd

UMA

S

41.56

02-Jan-2025

VIP Clothing Ltd

VIPCLOTHNG

B

45.23

02-Jan-2025

VIP Clothing Ltd

VIPCLOTHNG

S

44.65

02-Jan-2025

3i Infotech Ltd

3IINFOLTD

B

33.67

01-Jan-2025

3i Infotech Ltd

3IINFOLTD

S

33.67

01-Jan-2025

AKG Exim Ltd

AKG

B

18.49

01-Jan-2025

AKG Exim Ltd

AKG

B

18.44

01-Jan-2025

AKG Exim Ltd

AKG

S

18.49

01-Jan-2025

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

APOLLO

B

120.61

01-Jan-2025

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

APOLLO

S

120.46

01-Jan-2025

Avalon Technologies Ltd

AVALON

B

991.2

01-Jan-2025

Avalon Technologies Ltd

AVALON

S

983.68

01-Jan-2025

Baid Finserv Ltd

BAIDFIN

B

16.76

01-Jan-2025

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd

BAJAJHCARE

B

623.22

01-Jan-2025

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd

BAJAJHCARE

S

623.14

01-Jan-2025

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd

CAMLINFINE

B

140.65

01-Jan-2025

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd

CAMLINFINE

S

140.58

01-Jan-2025

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd

DCI

B

431.53

01-Jan-2025

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd

DCI

S

430.51

01-Jan-2025

Ganga Forging Ltd

GANGAFORGE

B

6.93

01-Jan-2025

Ganga Forging Ltd

GANGAFORGE

B

6.95

01-Jan-2025

Ganga Forging Ltd

GANGAFORGE

B

6.94

01-Jan-2025

Ganga Forging Ltd

GANGAFORGE

S

6.95

01-Jan-2025

Ganga Forging Ltd

GANGAFORGE

S

6.94

01-Jan-2025

Ganga Forging Ltd

GANGAFORGE

S

6.94

01-Jan-2025

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

B

280.64

01-Jan-2025

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

S

280.34

01-Jan-2025

Identical Brains Studios Ltd

IDENTICAL

B

81.35

01-Jan-2025

Identical Brains Studios Ltd

IDENTICAL

S

81.35

01-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

605.12

01-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

602.79

01-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

601.6

01-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

602.43

01-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

603.58

01-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

602.22

01-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

602.8

01-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

600.52

01-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

603.03

01-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

600.34

01-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

603.99

01-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

602.41

01-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

604.04

01-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

601.72

01-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

604.26

01-Jan-2025

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

600.67

01-Jan-2025

OneClick Logistics India Ltd

OLIL

S

103.72

01-Jan-2025

Prozone Realty Ltd

PROZONER

B

33.25

01-Jan-2025

Prozone Realty Ltd

PROZONER

B

33.1

01-Jan-2025

Prozone Realty Ltd

PROZONER

S

33.25

01-Jan-2025

Responsive Industries Ltd

RESPONIND

S

249.02

01-Jan-2025

RNFI Services Ltd

RNFI

S

207.48

01-Jan-2025

Tanla Platforms Ltd

TANLA

S

752.18

01-Jan-2025

Tanla Platforms Ltd

TANLA

S

741.4

01-Jan-2025

Tanla Platforms Ltd

TANLA

B

750.64

01-Jan-2025

Tanla Platforms Ltd

TANLA

B

751.8

01-Jan-2025

Tanla Platforms Ltd

TANLA

B

740.85

01-Jan-2025

Tanla Platforms Ltd

TANLA

B

745.43

01-Jan-2025

Tanla Platforms Ltd

TANLA

S

752.7

01-Jan-2025

Tanla Platforms Ltd

TANLA

S

745.99

01-Jan-2025

Univastu India Ltd

UNIVASTU

S

281.52

01-Jan-2025

VIP Clothing Ltd

VIPCLOTHNG

S

45.25

01-Jan-2025

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

B

65

31-Dec-2024

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

S

65

31-Dec-2024

Avalon Technologies Ltd

AVALON

B

960.47

31-Dec-2024

Avalon Technologies Ltd

AVALON

S

959.18

31-Dec-2024

Avanti Feeds Ltd

AVANTIFEED

B

655.47

31-Dec-2024

Avanti Feeds Ltd

AVANTIFEED

S

655.95

31-Dec-2024

BGR Energy Systems Ltd

BGRENERGY

S

101.49

31-Dec-2024

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

CHENNPETRO

B

633.27

31-Dec-2024

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

CHENNPETRO

S

633.58

31-Dec-2024

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd

CEWATER

B

756.78

31-Dec-2024

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd

CEWATER

S

755.9

31-Dec-2024

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

DAMCAPITAL

B

389.69

31-Dec-2024

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

DAMCAPITAL

S

388.2

31-Dec-2024

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

DAMCAPITAL

S

389.15

31-Dec-2024

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

DAMCAPITAL

S

389.84

31-Dec-2024

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

DAMCAPITAL

B

388.02

31-Dec-2024

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

DAMCAPITAL

B

387.84

31-Dec-2024

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd

DHANLAXMI

B

68.71

31-Dec-2024

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd

DHANLAXMI

S

69.71

31-Dec-2024

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd

DHANLAXMI

S

67.16

31-Dec-2024

Easy Trip Planners Ltd

EASEMYTRIP

B

15.82

31-Dec-2024

Easy Trip Planners Ltd

EASEMYTRIP

B

15.87

31-Dec-2024

Easy Trip Planners Ltd

EASEMYTRIP

B

15.86

31-Dec-2024

Easy Trip Planners Ltd

EASEMYTRIP

S

15.83

31-Dec-2024

Easy Trip Planners Ltd

EASEMYTRIP

S

15.84

31-Dec-2024

Easy Trip Planners Ltd

EASEMYTRIP

S

15.68

31-Dec-2024

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd

EIEL

B

309.67

31-Dec-2024

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd

EIEL

B

307.89

31-Dec-2024

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd

EIEL

B

309.84

31-Dec-2024

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd

EIEL

S

308.08

31-Dec-2024

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd

EIEL

S

310

31-Dec-2024

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd

EIEL

S

309.45

31-Dec-2024

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd

GARUDA

B

130.49

31-Dec-2024

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd

GARUDA

S

131.22

31-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

B

281.5

31-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

B

282.61

31-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

S

282.79

31-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

S

282.27

31-Dec-2024

ITI Ltd

ITI

B

391.55

31-Dec-2024

ITI Ltd

ITI

S

391.74

31-Dec-2024

Lagnam Spintex Ltd

LAGNAM

B

142.13

31-Dec-2024

Lagnam Spintex Ltd

LAGNAM

B

142.63

31-Dec-2024

Lagnam Spintex Ltd

LAGNAM

S

142.38

31-Dec-2024

Lagnam Spintex Ltd

LAGNAM

S

138.68

31-Dec-2024

Mittal Life Style Ltd

MITTAL

B

2.43

31-Dec-2024

Mittal Life Style Ltd

MITTAL

S

2.42

31-Dec-2024

Mittal Life Style Ltd

MITTAL

S

2.43

31-Dec-2024

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd

MHHL

B

52.06

31-Dec-2024

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd

MHHL

S

51.31

31-Dec-2024

MOS Utility Ltd

MOS

B

270

31-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

598.06

31-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

595.22

31-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

600.46

31-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

592.92

31-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

599.12

31-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

599.09

31-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

600.68

31-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

595.53

31-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

598.02

31-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

599.34

31-Dec-2024

OneClick Logistics India Ltd

OLIL

B

105.02

31-Dec-2024

OneClick Logistics India Ltd

OLIL

S

103.99

31-Dec-2024

OneClick Logistics India Ltd

OLIL

S

105.33

31-Dec-2024

OneClick Logistics India Ltd

OLIL

S

105.02

31-Dec-2024

Onyx Biotec Ltd

ONYX

B

81.29

31-Dec-2024

Onyx Biotec Ltd

ONYX

B

87.51

31-Dec-2024

Onyx Biotec Ltd

ONYX

B

85.21

31-Dec-2024

Onyx Biotec Ltd

ONYX

S

89.8

31-Dec-2024

Onyx Biotec Ltd

ONYX

S

84.58

31-Dec-2024

Purple United Sales Ltd

PURPLEUTED

S

187.74

31-Dec-2024

Rites Ltd

RITES

B

292.64

31-Dec-2024

Rites Ltd

RITES

S

292.8

31-Dec-2024

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

SENORES

B

565.8

31-Dec-2024

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

SENORES

S

565.5

31-Dec-2024

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

SHANTI

B

16.15

31-Dec-2024

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

SHANTI

B

16.04

31-Dec-2024

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

SHANTI

B

16.15

31-Dec-2024

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

SHANTI

S

16.13

31-Dec-2024

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

SHANTI

S

16.15

31-Dec-2024

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

SHANTI

S

16.15

31-Dec-2024

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd

UNIMECH

B

1,386.13

31-Dec-2024

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd

UNIMECH

B

1,387.56

31-Dec-2024

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd

UNIMECH

B

1,388.8

31-Dec-2024

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd

UNIMECH

S

1,389.51

31-Dec-2024

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd

UNIMECH

S

1,387.09

31-Dec-2024

Univastu India Ltd

UNIVASTU

B

284.98

31-Dec-2024

Univastu India Ltd

UNIVASTU

S

283.77

31-Dec-2024

Vipul Ltd

VIPULLTD

B

23.75

31-Dec-2024

Vipul Ltd

VIPULLTD

S

23.75

31-Dec-2024

Wanbury Ltd

WANBURY

B

283.78

31-Dec-2024

Wanbury Ltd

WANBURY

S

283.78

31-Dec-2024

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

B

63.75

30-Dec-2024

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

S

63.75

30-Dec-2024

Bohra Industries Ltd

BOHRAIND

B

17.02

30-Dec-2024

C P S Shapers Ltd

CPS

B

645

30-Dec-2024

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd

CEWATER

B

779.85

30-Dec-2024

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd

CEWATER

S

779.08

30-Dec-2024

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

DAMCAPITAL

B

394.58

30-Dec-2024

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

DAMCAPITAL

B

392.75

30-Dec-2024

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

DAMCAPITAL

S

392.96

30-Dec-2024

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

DAMCAPITAL

S

393.62

30-Dec-2024

Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd

FALCONTECH

B

54.87

30-Dec-2024

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd

GALAPREC

B

1,342.54

30-Dec-2024

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd

GALAPREC

S

1,350.8

30-Dec-2024

Ganesh Infraworld Ltd

GANESHIN

B

168.66

30-Dec-2024

Ganesh Infraworld Ltd

GANESHIN

S

166.37

30-Dec-2024

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd

GARUDA

B

132.96

30-Dec-2024

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd

GARUDA

S

133.06

30-Dec-2024

Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd

GODHA

B

1.33

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

B

293.3

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

B

298.09

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

B

301.38

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

B

289.74

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

B

294.59

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

B

301.58

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

S

293.38

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

S

303.51

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

S

298.38

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

S

294.79

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

S

298.24

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

S

300.61

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

S

309.28

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

S

294.92

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

S

296.01

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

S

302.25

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

S

300.73

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

S

289.78

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

B

296.82

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

B

296.35

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

B

307.91

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

B

298.6

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

B

303.35

30-Dec-2024

Greaves Cotton Ltd

GREAVESCOT

B

300.53

30-Dec-2024

Gretex Industries Ltd

GRETEX

B

228.9

30-Dec-2024

Gretex Industries Ltd

GRETEX

S

228.9

30-Dec-2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd

HAPPSTMNDS

B

757.15

30-Dec-2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd

HAPPSTMNDS

S

757.5

30-Dec-2024

Identical Brains Studios Ltd

IDENTICAL

B

90.1

30-Dec-2024

Identical Brains Studios Ltd

IDENTICAL

S

90.1

30-Dec-2024

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd

KABRAEXTRU

B

533.15

30-Dec-2024

Kalana Ispat Ltd

KALANA

B

45.83

30-Dec-2024

Kalana Ispat Ltd

KALANA

B

43.25

30-Dec-2024

Kalana Ispat Ltd

KALANA

S

43.42

30-Dec-2024

Kalana Ispat Ltd

KALANA

S

46.15

30-Dec-2024

Kothari Products Ltd

KOTHARIPRO

B

195.3

30-Dec-2024

Kothari Products Ltd

KOTHARIPRO

S

195.3

30-Dec-2024

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd

ODIGMA

B

71.75

30-Dec-2024

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd

ODIGMA

S

73.44

30-Dec-2024

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd

ODIGMA

S

72.13

30-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

620.17

30-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

632.61

30-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

635.47

30-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

636.35

30-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

633.68

30-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

622.06

30-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

634.89

30-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

636.66

30-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

633.98

30-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

638.07

30-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

634.18

30-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

633.23

30-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

633.86

30-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

632.24

30-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

B

633.05

30-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

635.74

30-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

622.48

30-Dec-2024

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

MOBIKWIK

S

632.64

30-Dec-2024

OneClick Logistics India Ltd

OLIL

B

103.7

30-Dec-2024

OneClick Logistics India Ltd

OLIL

S

103.67

30-Dec-2024

OneClick Logistics India Ltd

OLIL

S

105.4

30-Dec-2024

Onyx Biotec Ltd

ONYX

B

73.97

30-Dec-2024

Onyx Biotec Ltd

ONYX

B

77.05

30-Dec-2024

OSEL Devices Ltd

OSELDEVICE

B

306.27

30-Dec-2024

OSEL Devices Ltd

OSELDEVICE

S

308.86

30-Dec-2024

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

SENORES

B

595.33

30-Dec-2024

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

SENORES

B

587.36

30-Dec-2024

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

SENORES

B

561.73

30-Dec-2024

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

SENORES

B

575.37

30-Dec-2024

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

SENORES

B

582.51

30-Dec-2024

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

SENORES

B

579.39

30-Dec-2024

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

SENORES

S

583.81

30-Dec-2024

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

SENORES

S

573.63

30-Dec-2024

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

SENORES

S

587.64

30-Dec-2024

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

SENORES

B

579.89

30-Dec-2024

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

SENORES

B

583.57

30-Dec-2024

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

SENORES

S

580.06

30-Dec-2024

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

SENORES

S

563.38

30-Dec-2024

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

SENORES

S

582.83

30-Dec-2024

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

SENORES

S

558.54

30-Dec-2024

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

SHANTI

B

16

30-Dec-2024

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

SHANTI

S

16.09

30-Dec-2024

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

SHANTI

S

14.72

30-Dec-2024

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

SHANTI

S

16.17

30-Dec-2024

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

SHANTI

S

16.05

30-Dec-2024

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

SHANTI

B

16

30-Dec-2024

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

SHANTI

B

16

30-Dec-2024

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

SHANTI

B

16.25

30-Dec-2024

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

SHANTI

B

15.57

30-Dec-2024

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

SHANTI

B

15.16

30-Dec-2024

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

SHANTI

B

16.25

30-Dec-2024

Supreme Facility Management Ltd

SFML

S

49.85

30-Dec-2024

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

B

493.89

30-Dec-2024

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

S

493.99

30-Dec-2024

Univastu India Ltd

UNIVASTU

B

271.18

30-Dec-2024

Univastu India Ltd

UNIVASTU

B

272.9

30-Dec-2024

Univastu India Ltd

UNIVASTU

S

271.2

30-Dec-2024

See All Bulk And Block Deals

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.