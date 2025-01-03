On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
6 January, 2025 | 06:22 AM
06 January, 2025 | 12:52 AM
FII Buy
2,398.74
FII Sell
2,996.2
FII Net
-597.46
DII Buy
434
DII Sell
25.87
DII Net
147
Top Gainers
Company Name
Price
Change (%)
O N G C
ONGC
246.07
+12.82(5.2%)
Tata Motors
TATAMOTORS
765.05
+25.35(3.31%)
Titan Company
TITAN
3,388.95
+62.7(1.85%)
Top Gainers as per Nifty50
Top Losers
Company Name
Price
Change (%)
Wipro
WIPRO
303.8
-9.35(-3.07%)
HDFC Bank
HDFCBANK
1,793.75
-44.55(-2.48%)
Tech Mahindra
TECHM
1,726.95
-37.5(-2.17%)
Top Losers as per Nifty50
Upper Circuit Stocks
Company
LTP (₹)
Change %
Bid Qty.
Megastar Foods
MEGASTAR
274.17
+30.45
(12.49%)
8,437.00
Karma Energy Ltd
KARMAENG
78.37
+7.12
(9.99%)
5,464.00
Nureca
NURECA
307.5
+25.65
(9.1%)
1,338.00
Global Education
GLOBAL
79.12
+5.43
(7.36%)
224.00
UPL PP
UPLPP
252.65
+17.05
(7.23%)
6.00
Upper Circuit as per Nifty50
Lower Circuit Stocks
Company
LTP (₹)
Change %
Bid Qty.
Prime Focus
PFOCUS
134.78
-8.27
(-5.78%)
16.00
Noida Tollbridg.
NOIDATOLL
11.64
-0.61
(-5.05%)
5,14,985.00
Sri Adhik. Bros.
SABTNL
1,348.15
-70.94
(-4.99%)
201.00
Indl. Inv. Trust
IITL
327.15
-17.2
(-4.99%)
100.00
Asian Hotels (N)
ASIANHOTNR
312.25
-16.4
(-4.99%)
15,000.00
Lower Circuit as per Nifty50
52 Week High
Company
LTP (₹)
Change (%)
52 W/H
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
258.89
5.2(5.2%)
345.00
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
3.31(3.31%)
1,179.00
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
1.85(1.85%)
3,886.95
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
SBILIFE
1,447.7
1.78(1.78%)
1,936.00
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
1.52(1.52%)
3,035.00
52 Week High as per Nifty50
52 Week Low
Company
LTP (₹)
Change (%)
52 W/L
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
-3.07(-3.07%)
320.00
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
-2.48(-2.48%)
1,880.00
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,689.45
-2.17(-2.17%)
1,807.70
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
ADANIPORTS
1,199.55
-2.15(-2.15%)
1,621.40
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
-1.97(-1.97%)
1,362.35
52 Week Low as per Nifty50
Sector Type
Daily (%)
1 Week (%)
1 Month (%)
Shipping
2.17
0.74
-7.21
Mining & Mineral products
2.09
4.13
1.36
Dry cells
1.83
-0.1
2.8
Crude Oil & Natural Gas
1.76
4.53
1.34
Edible Oil
1.41
1.19
2.88
Company
Exchange
LTP(US$)
Volume
Chg(US$)
Chg %
Sify Technologies Ltd
SIFY TECHNOL
Nasdaq-NM
3.06
61,554
0.2
6.99
MakeMyTrip India Pvt Ltd
MAKEMYTRIP I
Nasdaq-NM
116.23
4,48,289
3.95
3.52
Infosys Ltd
INFOSYS LTD
Nasdaq-NM
22.62
65,56,203
0.7
3.19
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO LTD.
NYSE
3.57
23,81,667
0.03
0.85
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFC BANK
NYSE
64.06
14,60,255
0.2
0.31
Tata Motors Ltd
TATA MOTORS
NYSE
25.14
0
0
0
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICI BANK
NYSE
29.81
22,94,383
-0.05
-0.17
WNS Global Services Pvt Ltd
WNS GLOBAL S
NYSE
47.3
2,93,309
-0.09
-0.19
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DR.REDDYS
NYSE
15.67
14,43,385
-0.12
-0.76
06-Dec - 06-Jan-2025
Company name
ISIN Number
Purpose
Dividend Date
Redtape Ltd
INE0LXT01019
Dividend
03-Jan-2025
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust
INE0QSW23016
Dividend
26-Dec-2024
Vedanta Ltd
INE205A01025
Dividend
24-Dec-2024
Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust
INE0CDI23017
Dividend
24-Dec-2024
Steel City Securities Ltd
INE395H01011
Dividend
20-Dec-2024
Company
Action
Avg. Price
Date
Ajooni Biotech Ltd
AJOONI
B
8.55
02-Jan-2025
Ajooni Biotech Ltd
AJOONI
S
8.55
02-Jan-2025
Annapurna Swadisht Ltd
ANNAPURNA
B
412.16
02-Jan-2025
Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd
ANYA
B
17.1
02-Jan-2025
Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd
ANYA
B
17.1
02-Jan-2025
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
APOLLO
B
122.21
02-Jan-2025
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
APOLLO
S
122.17
02-Jan-2025
Avanti Feeds Ltd
AVANTIFEED
B
694.56
02-Jan-2025
Avanti Feeds Ltd
AVANTIFEED
S
694.73
02-Jan-2025
Baid Finserv Ltd
BAIDFIN
B
16.49
02-Jan-2025
Baid Finserv Ltd
BAIDFIN
S
15.51
02-Jan-2025
Committed Cargo Care Ltd
COMMITTED
B
141.25
02-Jan-2025
Concord Enviro Systems Ltd
CEWATER
B
788.91
02-Jan-2025
Concord Enviro Systems Ltd
CEWATER
S
789.88
02-Jan-2025
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
CREDITACC
B
958.31
02-Jan-2025
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
CREDITACC
S
958.92
02-Jan-2025
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd
DAMCAPITAL
S
395.92
02-Jan-2025
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd
DAMCAPITAL
S
396.22
02-Jan-2025
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd
DAMCAPITAL
B
395.11
02-Jan-2025
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd
DAMCAPITAL
B
396.14
02-Jan-2025
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd
DHANLAXMI
B
68.81
02-Jan-2025
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd
DHANLAXMI
B
80.57
02-Jan-2025
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd
DHANLAXMI
B
80.42
02-Jan-2025
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd
DHANLAXMI
B
76.59
02-Jan-2025
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd
DHANLAXMI
S
81.47
02-Jan-2025
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd
DHANLAXMI
S
79.21
02-Jan-2025
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd
DHANLAXMI
S
77.21
02-Jan-2025
Hindprakash Industries Ltd
HPIL
B
157.33
02-Jan-2025
Jai Corp Ltd
JAICORPLTD
B
272.29
02-Jan-2025
Jai Corp Ltd
JAICORPLTD
S
271.56
02-Jan-2025
Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd
KANDARP
B
48
02-Jan-2025
Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd
KANDARP
S
48.11
02-Jan-2025
Mamata Machinery Ltd
MAMATA
B
513.24
02-Jan-2025
Mamata Machinery Ltd
MAMATA
S
532.24
02-Jan-2025
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd
MVGJL
B
296.8
02-Jan-2025
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd
MVGJL
S
297.2
02-Jan-2025
Newmalayalam Steel Ltd
NMSTEEL
B
69.7
02-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
613.08
02-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
613.47
02-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
613.41
02-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
613.68
02-Jan-2025
Onyx Biotec Ltd
ONYX
B
93.24
02-Jan-2025
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd
RIIL
B
1,161.75
02-Jan-2025
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd
RIIL
B
1,141.29
02-Jan-2025
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd
RIIL
S
1,163.89
02-Jan-2025
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd
RIIL
S
1,143.39
02-Jan-2025
Rico Auto Industries Ltd
RICOAUTO
B
99.55
02-Jan-2025
Rico Auto Industries Ltd
RICOAUTO
S
99.33
02-Jan-2025
Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd
SOTAC
S
116.3
02-Jan-2025
Tanla Platforms Ltd
TANLA
S
779.63
02-Jan-2025
Tanla Platforms Ltd
TANLA
S
777.93
02-Jan-2025
Tanla Platforms Ltd
TANLA
S
776.69
02-Jan-2025
Tanla Platforms Ltd
TANLA
S
778.53
02-Jan-2025
Tanla Platforms Ltd
TANLA
B
777.47
02-Jan-2025
Tanla Platforms Ltd
TANLA
B
778.52
02-Jan-2025
Tanla Platforms Ltd
TANLA
B
775.68
02-Jan-2025
Tanla Platforms Ltd
TANLA
B
777.93
02-Jan-2025
Transrail Lighting Ltd
TRANSRAILL
B
623.48
02-Jan-2025
Transrail Lighting Ltd
TRANSRAILL
B
626.07
02-Jan-2025
Transrail Lighting Ltd
TRANSRAILL
S
626.25
02-Jan-2025
Transrail Lighting Ltd
TRANSRAILL
S
624.37
02-Jan-2025
Uma Converter Ltd
UMA
B
41.2
02-Jan-2025
Uma Converter Ltd
UMA
S
41.56
02-Jan-2025
VIP Clothing Ltd
VIPCLOTHNG
B
45.23
02-Jan-2025
VIP Clothing Ltd
VIPCLOTHNG
S
44.65
02-Jan-2025
3i Infotech Ltd
3IINFOLTD
B
33.67
01-Jan-2025
3i Infotech Ltd
3IINFOLTD
S
33.67
01-Jan-2025
AKG Exim Ltd
AKG
B
18.49
01-Jan-2025
AKG Exim Ltd
AKG
B
18.44
01-Jan-2025
AKG Exim Ltd
AKG
S
18.49
01-Jan-2025
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
APOLLO
B
120.61
01-Jan-2025
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
APOLLO
S
120.46
01-Jan-2025
Avalon Technologies Ltd
AVALON
B
991.2
01-Jan-2025
Avalon Technologies Ltd
AVALON
S
983.68
01-Jan-2025
Baid Finserv Ltd
BAIDFIN
B
16.76
01-Jan-2025
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd
BAJAJHCARE
B
623.22
01-Jan-2025
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd
BAJAJHCARE
S
623.14
01-Jan-2025
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd
CAMLINFINE
B
140.65
01-Jan-2025
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd
CAMLINFINE
S
140.58
01-Jan-2025
DC Infotech & Communication Ltd
DCI
B
431.53
01-Jan-2025
DC Infotech & Communication Ltd
DCI
S
430.51
01-Jan-2025
Ganga Forging Ltd
GANGAFORGE
B
6.93
01-Jan-2025
Ganga Forging Ltd
GANGAFORGE
B
6.95
01-Jan-2025
Ganga Forging Ltd
GANGAFORGE
B
6.94
01-Jan-2025
Ganga Forging Ltd
GANGAFORGE
S
6.95
01-Jan-2025
Ganga Forging Ltd
GANGAFORGE
S
6.94
01-Jan-2025
Ganga Forging Ltd
GANGAFORGE
S
6.94
01-Jan-2025
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
B
280.64
01-Jan-2025
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
S
280.34
01-Jan-2025
Identical Brains Studios Ltd
IDENTICAL
B
81.35
01-Jan-2025
Identical Brains Studios Ltd
IDENTICAL
S
81.35
01-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
605.12
01-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
602.79
01-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
601.6
01-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
602.43
01-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
603.58
01-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
602.22
01-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
602.8
01-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
600.52
01-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
603.03
01-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
600.34
01-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
603.99
01-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
602.41
01-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
604.04
01-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
601.72
01-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
604.26
01-Jan-2025
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
600.67
01-Jan-2025
OneClick Logistics India Ltd
OLIL
S
103.72
01-Jan-2025
Prozone Realty Ltd
PROZONER
B
33.25
01-Jan-2025
Prozone Realty Ltd
PROZONER
B
33.1
01-Jan-2025
Prozone Realty Ltd
PROZONER
S
33.25
01-Jan-2025
Responsive Industries Ltd
RESPONIND
S
249.02
01-Jan-2025
RNFI Services Ltd
RNFI
S
207.48
01-Jan-2025
Tanla Platforms Ltd
TANLA
S
752.18
01-Jan-2025
Tanla Platforms Ltd
TANLA
S
741.4
01-Jan-2025
Tanla Platforms Ltd
TANLA
B
750.64
01-Jan-2025
Tanla Platforms Ltd
TANLA
B
751.8
01-Jan-2025
Tanla Platforms Ltd
TANLA
B
740.85
01-Jan-2025
Tanla Platforms Ltd
TANLA
B
745.43
01-Jan-2025
Tanla Platforms Ltd
TANLA
S
752.7
01-Jan-2025
Tanla Platforms Ltd
TANLA
S
745.99
01-Jan-2025
Univastu India Ltd
UNIVASTU
S
281.52
01-Jan-2025
VIP Clothing Ltd
VIPCLOTHNG
S
45.25
01-Jan-2025
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
B
65
31-Dec-2024
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
S
65
31-Dec-2024
Avalon Technologies Ltd
AVALON
B
960.47
31-Dec-2024
Avalon Technologies Ltd
AVALON
S
959.18
31-Dec-2024
Avanti Feeds Ltd
AVANTIFEED
B
655.47
31-Dec-2024
Avanti Feeds Ltd
AVANTIFEED
S
655.95
31-Dec-2024
BGR Energy Systems Ltd
BGRENERGY
S
101.49
31-Dec-2024
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
CHENNPETRO
B
633.27
31-Dec-2024
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
CHENNPETRO
S
633.58
31-Dec-2024
Concord Enviro Systems Ltd
CEWATER
B
756.78
31-Dec-2024
Concord Enviro Systems Ltd
CEWATER
S
755.9
31-Dec-2024
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd
DAMCAPITAL
B
389.69
31-Dec-2024
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd
DAMCAPITAL
S
388.2
31-Dec-2024
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd
DAMCAPITAL
S
389.15
31-Dec-2024
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd
DAMCAPITAL
S
389.84
31-Dec-2024
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd
DAMCAPITAL
B
388.02
31-Dec-2024
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd
DAMCAPITAL
B
387.84
31-Dec-2024
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd
DHANLAXMI
B
68.71
31-Dec-2024
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd
DHANLAXMI
S
69.71
31-Dec-2024
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd
DHANLAXMI
S
67.16
31-Dec-2024
Easy Trip Planners Ltd
EASEMYTRIP
B
15.82
31-Dec-2024
Easy Trip Planners Ltd
EASEMYTRIP
B
15.87
31-Dec-2024
Easy Trip Planners Ltd
EASEMYTRIP
B
15.86
31-Dec-2024
Easy Trip Planners Ltd
EASEMYTRIP
S
15.83
31-Dec-2024
Easy Trip Planners Ltd
EASEMYTRIP
S
15.84
31-Dec-2024
Easy Trip Planners Ltd
EASEMYTRIP
S
15.68
31-Dec-2024
Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd
EIEL
B
309.67
31-Dec-2024
Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd
EIEL
B
307.89
31-Dec-2024
Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd
EIEL
B
309.84
31-Dec-2024
Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd
EIEL
S
308.08
31-Dec-2024
Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd
EIEL
S
310
31-Dec-2024
Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd
EIEL
S
309.45
31-Dec-2024
Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd
GARUDA
B
130.49
31-Dec-2024
Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd
GARUDA
S
131.22
31-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
B
281.5
31-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
B
282.61
31-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
S
282.79
31-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
S
282.27
31-Dec-2024
ITI Ltd
ITI
B
391.55
31-Dec-2024
ITI Ltd
ITI
S
391.74
31-Dec-2024
Lagnam Spintex Ltd
LAGNAM
B
142.13
31-Dec-2024
Lagnam Spintex Ltd
LAGNAM
B
142.63
31-Dec-2024
Lagnam Spintex Ltd
LAGNAM
S
142.38
31-Dec-2024
Lagnam Spintex Ltd
LAGNAM
S
138.68
31-Dec-2024
Mittal Life Style Ltd
MITTAL
B
2.43
31-Dec-2024
Mittal Life Style Ltd
MITTAL
S
2.42
31-Dec-2024
Mittal Life Style Ltd
MITTAL
S
2.43
31-Dec-2024
Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd
MHHL
B
52.06
31-Dec-2024
Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd
MHHL
S
51.31
31-Dec-2024
MOS Utility Ltd
MOS
B
270
31-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
598.06
31-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
595.22
31-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
600.46
31-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
592.92
31-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
599.12
31-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
599.09
31-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
600.68
31-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
595.53
31-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
598.02
31-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
599.34
31-Dec-2024
OneClick Logistics India Ltd
OLIL
B
105.02
31-Dec-2024
OneClick Logistics India Ltd
OLIL
S
103.99
31-Dec-2024
OneClick Logistics India Ltd
OLIL
S
105.33
31-Dec-2024
OneClick Logistics India Ltd
OLIL
S
105.02
31-Dec-2024
Onyx Biotec Ltd
ONYX
B
81.29
31-Dec-2024
Onyx Biotec Ltd
ONYX
B
87.51
31-Dec-2024
Onyx Biotec Ltd
ONYX
B
85.21
31-Dec-2024
Onyx Biotec Ltd
ONYX
S
89.8
31-Dec-2024
Onyx Biotec Ltd
ONYX
S
84.58
31-Dec-2024
Purple United Sales Ltd
PURPLEUTED
S
187.74
31-Dec-2024
Rites Ltd
RITES
B
292.64
31-Dec-2024
Rites Ltd
RITES
S
292.8
31-Dec-2024
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
SENORES
B
565.8
31-Dec-2024
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
SENORES
S
565.5
31-Dec-2024
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
SHANTI
B
16.15
31-Dec-2024
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
SHANTI
B
16.04
31-Dec-2024
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
SHANTI
B
16.15
31-Dec-2024
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
SHANTI
S
16.13
31-Dec-2024
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
SHANTI
S
16.15
31-Dec-2024
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
SHANTI
S
16.15
31-Dec-2024
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd
UNIMECH
B
1,386.13
31-Dec-2024
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd
UNIMECH
B
1,387.56
31-Dec-2024
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd
UNIMECH
B
1,388.8
31-Dec-2024
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd
UNIMECH
S
1,389.51
31-Dec-2024
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd
UNIMECH
S
1,387.09
31-Dec-2024
Univastu India Ltd
UNIVASTU
B
284.98
31-Dec-2024
Univastu India Ltd
UNIVASTU
S
283.77
31-Dec-2024
Vipul Ltd
VIPULLTD
B
23.75
31-Dec-2024
Vipul Ltd
VIPULLTD
S
23.75
31-Dec-2024
Wanbury Ltd
WANBURY
B
283.78
31-Dec-2024
Wanbury Ltd
WANBURY
S
283.78
31-Dec-2024
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
B
63.75
30-Dec-2024
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
S
63.75
30-Dec-2024
Bohra Industries Ltd
BOHRAIND
B
17.02
30-Dec-2024
C P S Shapers Ltd
CPS
B
645
30-Dec-2024
Concord Enviro Systems Ltd
CEWATER
B
779.85
30-Dec-2024
Concord Enviro Systems Ltd
CEWATER
S
779.08
30-Dec-2024
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd
DAMCAPITAL
B
394.58
30-Dec-2024
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd
DAMCAPITAL
B
392.75
30-Dec-2024
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd
DAMCAPITAL
S
392.96
30-Dec-2024
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd
DAMCAPITAL
S
393.62
30-Dec-2024
Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd
FALCONTECH
B
54.87
30-Dec-2024
Gala Precision Engineering Ltd
GALAPREC
B
1,342.54
30-Dec-2024
Gala Precision Engineering Ltd
GALAPREC
S
1,350.8
30-Dec-2024
Ganesh Infraworld Ltd
GANESHIN
B
168.66
30-Dec-2024
Ganesh Infraworld Ltd
GANESHIN
S
166.37
30-Dec-2024
Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd
GARUDA
B
132.96
30-Dec-2024
Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd
GARUDA
S
133.06
30-Dec-2024
Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd
GODHA
B
1.33
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
B
293.3
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
B
298.09
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
B
301.38
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
B
289.74
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
B
294.59
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
B
301.58
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
S
293.38
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
S
303.51
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
S
298.38
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
S
294.79
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
S
298.24
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
S
300.61
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
S
309.28
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
S
294.92
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
S
296.01
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
S
302.25
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
S
300.73
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
S
289.78
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
B
296.82
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
B
296.35
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
B
307.91
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
B
298.6
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
B
303.35
30-Dec-2024
Greaves Cotton Ltd
GREAVESCOT
B
300.53
30-Dec-2024
Gretex Industries Ltd
GRETEX
B
228.9
30-Dec-2024
Gretex Industries Ltd
GRETEX
S
228.9
30-Dec-2024
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
HAPPSTMNDS
B
757.15
30-Dec-2024
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
HAPPSTMNDS
S
757.5
30-Dec-2024
Identical Brains Studios Ltd
IDENTICAL
B
90.1
30-Dec-2024
Identical Brains Studios Ltd
IDENTICAL
S
90.1
30-Dec-2024
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd
KABRAEXTRU
B
533.15
30-Dec-2024
Kalana Ispat Ltd
KALANA
B
45.83
30-Dec-2024
Kalana Ispat Ltd
KALANA
B
43.25
30-Dec-2024
Kalana Ispat Ltd
KALANA
S
43.42
30-Dec-2024
Kalana Ispat Ltd
KALANA
S
46.15
30-Dec-2024
Kothari Products Ltd
KOTHARIPRO
B
195.3
30-Dec-2024
Kothari Products Ltd
KOTHARIPRO
S
195.3
30-Dec-2024
Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd
ODIGMA
B
71.75
30-Dec-2024
Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd
ODIGMA
S
73.44
30-Dec-2024
Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd
ODIGMA
S
72.13
30-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
620.17
30-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
632.61
30-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
635.47
30-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
636.35
30-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
633.68
30-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
622.06
30-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
634.89
30-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
636.66
30-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
633.98
30-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
638.07
30-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
634.18
30-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
633.23
30-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
633.86
30-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
632.24
30-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
B
633.05
30-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
635.74
30-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
622.48
30-Dec-2024
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
MOBIKWIK
S
632.64
30-Dec-2024
OneClick Logistics India Ltd
OLIL
B
103.7
30-Dec-2024
OneClick Logistics India Ltd
OLIL
S
103.67
30-Dec-2024
OneClick Logistics India Ltd
OLIL
S
105.4
30-Dec-2024
Onyx Biotec Ltd
ONYX
B
73.97
30-Dec-2024
Onyx Biotec Ltd
ONYX
B
77.05
30-Dec-2024
OSEL Devices Ltd
OSELDEVICE
B
306.27
30-Dec-2024
OSEL Devices Ltd
OSELDEVICE
S
308.86
30-Dec-2024
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
SENORES
B
595.33
30-Dec-2024
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
SENORES
B
587.36
30-Dec-2024
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
SENORES
B
561.73
30-Dec-2024
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
SENORES
B
575.37
30-Dec-2024
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
SENORES
B
582.51
30-Dec-2024
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
SENORES
B
579.39
30-Dec-2024
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
SENORES
S
583.81
30-Dec-2024
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
SENORES
S
573.63
30-Dec-2024
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
SENORES
S
587.64
30-Dec-2024
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
SENORES
B
579.89
30-Dec-2024
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
SENORES
B
583.57
30-Dec-2024
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
SENORES
S
580.06
30-Dec-2024
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
SENORES
S
563.38
30-Dec-2024
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
SENORES
S
582.83
30-Dec-2024
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
SENORES
S
558.54
30-Dec-2024
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
SHANTI
B
16
30-Dec-2024
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
SHANTI
S
16.09
30-Dec-2024
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
SHANTI
S
14.72
30-Dec-2024
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
SHANTI
S
16.17
30-Dec-2024
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
SHANTI
S
16.05
30-Dec-2024
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
SHANTI
B
16
30-Dec-2024
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
SHANTI
B
16
30-Dec-2024
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
SHANTI
B
16.25
30-Dec-2024
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
SHANTI
B
15.57
30-Dec-2024
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
SHANTI
B
15.16
30-Dec-2024
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
SHANTI
B
16.25
30-Dec-2024
Supreme Facility Management Ltd
SFML
S
49.85
30-Dec-2024
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
B
493.89
30-Dec-2024
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
S
493.99
30-Dec-2024
Univastu India Ltd
UNIVASTU
B
271.18
30-Dec-2024
Univastu India Ltd
UNIVASTU
B
272.9
30-Dec-2024
Univastu India Ltd
UNIVASTU
S
271.2
30-Dec-2024
