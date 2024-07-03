iifl-logo-icon 1
Balu Forge Industries Ltd Share Price

739.95
(-4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open783.75
  • Day's High783.85
  • 52 Wk High886.95
  • Prev. Close778.5
  • Day's Low733.2
  • 52 Wk Low 222.85
  • Turnover (lac)2,600.56
  • P/E89.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value69.29
  • EPS8.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,098.15
  • Div. Yield0.02
No Records Found

Balu Forge Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

783.75

Prev. Close

778.5

Turnover(Lac.)

2,600.56

Day's High

783.85

Day's Low

733.2

52 Week's High

886.95

52 Week's Low

222.85

Book Value

69.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,098.15

P/E

89.38

EPS

8.71

Divi. Yield

0.02

Balu Forge Industries Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.15

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Balu Forge Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Balu Forge Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:22 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.71%

Non-Promoter- 11.87%

Institutions: 11.87%

Non-Institutions: 33.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Balu Forge Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

125.54

83.36

83.36

70.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

394.57

107.96

75.87

6.6

Net Worth

520.11

191.32

159.23

77.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

142.08

0.2

0.19

0.12

yoy growth (%)

69,686.34

1.96

66.39

165.75

Raw materials

-110.54

0

0

0

As % of sales

77.8

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.51

-0.04

-0.01

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.73

0.07

0.08

0.03

Depreciation

-1.14

0

0

0

Tax paid

-2.12

-0.02

-0.01

0

Working capital

60.85

-0.02

0.07

0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

69,686.34

1.96

66.39

165.75

Op profit growth

19,551.84

-31.32

-328.69

-56.44

EBIT growth

23,251.85

-19.03

171.85

-283.46

Net profit growth

18,665.51

-40.36

95.42

-300.23

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

559.86

326.64

286.08

142.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

559.86

326.64

286.08

142.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.41

12.65

8.53

5.25

Balu Forge Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Balu Forge Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jaspalsingh Prehladsingh Chandock

Whole-time Director

Trimaan Jaspalsingh Chandock

Independent Director

Raghavendra Raj Mehta

Independent Director

Radhey Shyam Soni

Independent Director

Shalu Bhandari

Whole-time Director

Jaikaran Chandock

Additional Director

Sumer Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Balu Forge Industries Ltd

Summary

Balu Forge Industries Limited, formerly known as Bell Agromachina Limited was incorporated in March, 1989, The Company name was then changed from Bell Agromachina Limited to Amaze Entertech Limited on November 16, 2016 and further changed to Balu Forge Industries Limited effective on September 30, 2020. The Company was founded under the leadership of Late Mr. Prehlad Singh Chandock. Earlier, the Company was dealing in diversified business primarily in areas of Information Technologies and allied operations on its own or joint ventures with others. As an effect of reverse merger with M/s Balu India, a sole proprietary concern which was incorporated in year 1989, it is a preferred supplier of crankshafts to OEMs in India and around the world with manufacturing facilities at Belagavi in Karnataka. The Company was the first entity in India to mass-produce Crankshafts suitable for Tractor, Trucks and Passenger car applications. The Company developed a very extensive range of components for leading Original Equipment Manufacturers within India and the rest of the world & established a strong aftermarket presence in over 80 countries. The ISO/TS1 6949: 2009 accreditation of units in 2012 by TUV Nord Cert Gmbh added to competitive edge making Balu one of the very few companies to have this accreditation and symbolizing quality & excellence in the field of manufacturing crankshafts. The Company have the capability to forge any components via the closed die production route & offer the
Company FAQs

What is the Balu Forge Industries Ltd share price today?

The Balu Forge Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹739.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Balu Forge Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balu Forge Industries Ltd is ₹8098.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Balu Forge Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Balu Forge Industries Ltd is 89.38 and 9.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Balu Forge Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balu Forge Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balu Forge Industries Ltd is ₹222.85 and ₹886.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Balu Forge Industries Ltd?

Balu Forge Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 182.58%, 6 Month at 118.65%, 3 Month at 0.89% and 1 Month at 4.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Balu Forge Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Balu Forge Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.71 %
Institutions - 11.36 %
Public - 33.93 %

