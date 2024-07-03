Summary

Balu Forge Industries Limited, formerly known as Bell Agromachina Limited was incorporated in March, 1989, The Company name was then changed from Bell Agromachina Limited to Amaze Entertech Limited on November 16, 2016 and further changed to Balu Forge Industries Limited effective on September 30, 2020. The Company was founded under the leadership of Late Mr. Prehlad Singh Chandock. Earlier, the Company was dealing in diversified business primarily in areas of Information Technologies and allied operations on its own or joint ventures with others. As an effect of reverse merger with M/s Balu India, a sole proprietary concern which was incorporated in year 1989, it is a preferred supplier of crankshafts to OEMs in India and around the world with manufacturing facilities at Belagavi in Karnataka. The Company was the first entity in India to mass-produce Crankshafts suitable for Tractor, Trucks and Passenger car applications. The Company developed a very extensive range of components for leading Original Equipment Manufacturers within India and the rest of the world & established a strong aftermarket presence in over 80 countries. The ISO/TS1 6949: 2009 accreditation of units in 2012 by TUV Nord Cert Gmbh added to competitive edge making Balu one of the very few companies to have this accreditation and symbolizing quality & excellence in the field of manufacturing crankshafts. The Company have the capability to forge any components via the closed die production route & offer the

