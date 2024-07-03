Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹783.75
Prev. Close₹778.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,600.56
Day's High₹783.85
Day's Low₹733.2
52 Week's High₹886.95
52 Week's Low₹222.85
Book Value₹69.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,098.15
P/E89.38
EPS8.71
Divi. Yield0.02
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
125.54
83.36
83.36
70.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
394.57
107.96
75.87
6.6
Net Worth
520.11
191.32
159.23
77.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
142.08
0.2
0.19
0.12
yoy growth (%)
69,686.34
1.96
66.39
165.75
Raw materials
-110.54
0
0
0
As % of sales
77.8
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.51
-0.04
-0.01
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.73
0.07
0.08
0.03
Depreciation
-1.14
0
0
0
Tax paid
-2.12
-0.02
-0.01
0
Working capital
60.85
-0.02
0.07
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
69,686.34
1.96
66.39
165.75
Op profit growth
19,551.84
-31.32
-328.69
-56.44
EBIT growth
23,251.85
-19.03
171.85
-283.46
Net profit growth
18,665.51
-40.36
95.42
-300.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
559.86
326.64
286.08
142.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
559.86
326.64
286.08
142.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.41
12.65
8.53
5.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jaspalsingh Prehladsingh Chandock
Whole-time Director
Trimaan Jaspalsingh Chandock
Independent Director
Raghavendra Raj Mehta
Independent Director
Radhey Shyam Soni
Independent Director
Shalu Bhandari
Whole-time Director
Jaikaran Chandock
Additional Director
Sumer Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Balu Forge Industries Ltd
Summary
Balu Forge Industries Limited, formerly known as Bell Agromachina Limited was incorporated in March, 1989, The Company name was then changed from Bell Agromachina Limited to Amaze Entertech Limited on November 16, 2016 and further changed to Balu Forge Industries Limited effective on September 30, 2020. The Company was founded under the leadership of Late Mr. Prehlad Singh Chandock. Earlier, the Company was dealing in diversified business primarily in areas of Information Technologies and allied operations on its own or joint ventures with others. As an effect of reverse merger with M/s Balu India, a sole proprietary concern which was incorporated in year 1989, it is a preferred supplier of crankshafts to OEMs in India and around the world with manufacturing facilities at Belagavi in Karnataka. The Company was the first entity in India to mass-produce Crankshafts suitable for Tractor, Trucks and Passenger car applications. The Company developed a very extensive range of components for leading Original Equipment Manufacturers within India and the rest of the world & established a strong aftermarket presence in over 80 countries. The ISO/TS1 6949: 2009 accreditation of units in 2012 by TUV Nord Cert Gmbh added to competitive edge making Balu one of the very few companies to have this accreditation and symbolizing quality & excellence in the field of manufacturing crankshafts. The Company have the capability to forge any components via the closed die production route & offer the
Read More
The Balu Forge Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹739.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balu Forge Industries Ltd is ₹8098.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Balu Forge Industries Ltd is 89.38 and 9.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balu Forge Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balu Forge Industries Ltd is ₹222.85 and ₹886.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Balu Forge Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 182.58%, 6 Month at 118.65%, 3 Month at 0.89% and 1 Month at 4.46%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.