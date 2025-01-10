Balu Forge Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
125.54
83.36
83.36
70.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
394.57
107.96
75.87
6.6
Net Worth
520.11
191.32
159.23
77.52
Minority Interest
Debt
48.79
51.88
47.4
26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.57
0.39
0.29
0
Total Liabilities
569.47
243.59
206.92
103.52
Fixed Assets
181.82
49.6
49.03
42.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.3
0.32
0.32
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.34
2.5
0.25
0.6
Networking Capital
292.6
183.56
150.24
57.45
Inventories
80.82
33.71
40.8
19.94
Inventory Days
51.22
Sundry Debtors
190.58
195.91
130.23
60.73
Debtor Days
156
Other Current Assets
127.48
62.07
57.44
44.63
Sundry Creditors
-79.06
-57.36
-45.08
-47.56
Creditor Days
122.17
Other Current Liabilities
-27.22
-50.77
-33.15
-20.29
Cash
90.4
7.6
7.07
3.06
Total Assets
569.46
243.58
206.91
103.52
