Balu Forge Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

757.85
(2.42%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Balu Forge Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

142.08

0.2

0.19

0.12

yoy growth (%)

69,686.34

1.96

66.39

165.75

Raw materials

-110.54

0

0

0

As % of sales

77.8

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.51

-0.04

-0.01

-0.02

As % of sales

2.47

21.66

6.51

19.29

Other costs

-15.78

-0.09

-0.09

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.1

47.74

48.05

113.76

Operating profit

12.24

0.06

0.09

-0.03

OPM

8.61

30.59

45.43

-33.05

Depreciation

-1.14

0

0

0

Interest expense

-6.6

0

0

0

Other income

5.24

0

3.84

0.07

Profit before tax

9.73

0.07

0.08

0.03

Taxes

-2.12

-0.02

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-21.77

-42

-21.25

9.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.61

0.04

0.06

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.61

0.04

0.06

0.03

yoy growth (%)

18,665.51

-40.36

95.42

-300.23

NPM

5.36

19.94

34.09

29.03

