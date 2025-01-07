Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
142.08
0.2
0.19
0.12
yoy growth (%)
69,686.34
1.96
66.39
165.75
Raw materials
-110.54
0
0
0
As % of sales
77.8
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.51
-0.04
-0.01
-0.02
As % of sales
2.47
21.66
6.51
19.29
Other costs
-15.78
-0.09
-0.09
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.1
47.74
48.05
113.76
Operating profit
12.24
0.06
0.09
-0.03
OPM
8.61
30.59
45.43
-33.05
Depreciation
-1.14
0
0
0
Interest expense
-6.6
0
0
0
Other income
5.24
0
3.84
0.07
Profit before tax
9.73
0.07
0.08
0.03
Taxes
-2.12
-0.02
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-21.77
-42
-21.25
9.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.61
0.04
0.06
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.61
0.04
0.06
0.03
yoy growth (%)
18,665.51
-40.36
95.42
-300.23
NPM
5.36
19.94
34.09
29.03
