Buying a car is an exciting experience. However, along with the excitement often comes anxiety about being able to afford the monthly payments or EMIs. This is where a car loan EMI calculator comes in handy. A car loan EMI calculator is an online tool that allows you to calculate the approximate EMI you will have to pay monthly for your car loan. Knowing the estimated EMI amount in advance helps you assess your repayment capacity better and pick a car loan that fits your budget.
Let’s look at what a car loan EMI is, how a car loan EMI calculator works, and the key advantages of using one.
EMI or Equated Monthly Installment refers to the fixed payment amount you pay every month to repay your car loan within the agreed tenure. Car loan EMIs are calculated by taking into account the following factors:
The EMI comprises of two components – principal amount and interest amount.
In the initial months, the interest component is higher, and the principal component is lower. As you continue paying the EMIs over the months, the interest component decreases, and the main element increases. This ensures that by the end of the loan tenure, the entire loan amount is repaid along with the interest accrued.
A car loan EMI calculator is an online tool which allows you to calculate the EMI amount you will have to pay for a car loan based on the loan details you input.
Here are the key features and workings of a car loan EMI calculator:
Many lenders provide free online car loan EMI calculators on their websites to help potential borrowers get easy access to this tool.
Let us see how to use the car loan EMI calculator provided by IIFL:
The intuitive interface and customizable inputs make it easy to arrive at an optimal EMI suited to repayment capacity.
Car loan EMI calculators are powered by a mathematical formula called the [PMT (Principal, Interest, Term) formula]
Here is an overview of how the PMT formula works to arrive at the EMI amount:
Step 1: The calculator takes the loan amount, tenure, and interest rate as inputs.
Step 2: The interest rate is divided by 12 to arrive at the monthly interest rate as EMIs are paid monthly.
Step 3: The loan amount, monthly interest rate, and loan tenure in months are fed into the PMT formula below:
EMI = [P x R x (1+R)^N]/[(1+R)^N-1]
Where,
Step 4: The formula calculates the fixed EMI amount you need to pay every month for the specified tenure to repay the loan.
This mathematical logic lets the calculator quickly compute the EMI once you input the basic loan details.
The EMI calculator also provides an amortization schedule with a month-on-month breakup of the principal and interest components within the EMI amount.
Here is an example car loan amortization table:
|Month
|Opening Balance
|Interest
|Principal
|EMI
|Closing Balance
|1
|₹5,00,000
|₹4,167
|₹11,667
|₹15,834
|₹4,88,333
|2
|₹4,88,333
|₹4,069
|₹12,765
|₹15,834
|₹4,75,568
|3
|₹4,75,568
|₹3,963
|₹13,871
|₹15,834
|₹4,61,697
The amortization schedule shows how, with every EMI, the outstanding loan amount keeps reducing, and more is repaid towards the principal.
The schedule clarifies the decreasing interest outgo and helps assess the actual cost of borrowing.
Using a car loan EMI calculator comes with many benefits:
A car loan EMI calculator is your best friend when buying a new set of wheels. This online calculator gives you complete clarity on the amount you need to repay each month before you even apply for the loan. Use it wisely to pick a car loan that fits your budget and kickstart your new journey in your dream car, stress-free!
Most EMI calculators allow you to input any loan amount and tenure. However, final loan eligibility will be as per lender norms.
The EMI amount excludes processing fees or other charges. These are collected separately by lenders.
Lenders will check repayment capacity before approving a loan. Opt for a lower loan amount or longer tenure to arrive at an affordable EMI.
A higher interest rate increases your EMI amount. A lower interest rate decreases the EMI amount.
For car loans, the EMI payment frequency is fixed as monthly. The EMI amount is paid every month on a specified date.
