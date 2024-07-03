iifl-logo-icon 1
Bandhan Bank Ltd Share Price

156.35
(-0.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:14:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open158.46
  • Day's High159.8
  • 52 Wk High263.1
  • Prev. Close157.68
  • Day's Low155.59
  • 52 Wk Low 157.01
  • Turnover (lac)6,360.37
  • P/E9.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value146.29
  • EPS17.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25,187.54
  • Div. Yield0.95
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Bandhan Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

158.46

Prev. Close

157.68

Turnover(Lac.)

6,360.37

Day's High

159.8

Day's Low

155.59

52 Week's High

263.1

52 Week's Low

157.01

Book Value

146.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25,187.54

P/E

9.11

EPS

17.31

Divi. Yield

0.95

Bandhan Bank Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 13 Aug, 2024

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Bandhan Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bandhan Bank zooms ~12% as RBI approves new MD & CEO

11 Oct 2024|02:45 PM

The appointment will be finalised after receiving approval from the bank's Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Bandhan Bank Reports Strong Q2 Results

7 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

While total deposits increased to ₹1,42,511 crore, the bank's loans and advances were at ₹1,30,652 crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bandhan Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:37 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.98%

Non-Promoter- 43.13%

Institutions: 43.13%

Non-Institutions: 16.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bandhan Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,655.16

1,622.79

1,610.77

1,610.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19,954.48

17,961.37

15,770.38

15,797.58

Net Worth

21,609.64

19,584.16

17,381.15

17,408.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Bandhan Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bandhan Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Indranil Banerjee

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

ALLAMRAJU SUBRAMANYA RAMASASTRI

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Santanu Mukherjee

Chairman & Independent Directo

Anup Kumar Sinha

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vijay N Bhatt

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Suhail Chander

Independent Director

Subrata Dutta Gupta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ms Divya Krishnan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Aparajita Mitra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Philip Mathew

Managing Director & CEO

Ratan Kumar Kesh

Executive Director

Rajinder Kumar Babbar

Nominee (RBI)

Arun Kumar Singh

Independent Director

NVP Tendulkar

Managing Director & CEO

Partha Pratim Sengupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bandhan Bank Ltd

Summary

Bandhan Bank Limited is a commercial bank focused on serving underbanked and underpenetrated markets in India. Bandhan Bank is the first instance in India of a microfinance entity transforming into a universal bank. The Bank a wide array of loans through Banking Unit (BU) outlets under Banking Units vertical to benefit small business owners in need of financial assistance. The Bank operates its Group Loans and Small Business & Agri Loans (SBAL) business channels from its BU outlets.In addition to the loan and deposit products, the bank also offers other banking products and services to generate non-interest income and cater towards the additional needs of its customers. These products and services include debit cards, Internet banking, mobile banking, EDC-POS terminals, online bill payment services and the distribution of third-party general insurance products and mutual fund products. Bandhan Konnagar was formed in 2001 as a non-governmental organisation (NGO) providing microfinance services to socially and economically disadvantaged women in rural West Bengal. Bandhan Financial Services (BFSL) started its microfinance business in 2006 and the NGO transferred its microfinance business to BFSL in 2009 and thereby the entire microfinance business was undertaken by BFSL. By the time BFSL transferred its microfinance business to the bank, it was Indias largest microfinance company by number of customers and size of loan portfolio. Bandhan Bank Limited was incorporated as on Dece
Company FAQs

What is the Bandhan Bank Ltd share price today?

The Bandhan Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹156.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bandhan Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bandhan Bank Ltd is ₹25187.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bandhan Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bandhan Bank Ltd is 9.11 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bandhan Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bandhan Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bandhan Bank Ltd is ₹157.01 and ₹263.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bandhan Bank Ltd?

Bandhan Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.80%, 3 Years at -14.51%, 1 Year at -37.90%, 6 Month at -25.32%, 3 Month at -16.58% and 1 Month at -10.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bandhan Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bandhan Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.98 %
Institutions - 43.13 %
Public - 16.88 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bandhan Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

