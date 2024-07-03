Summary

Bandhan Bank Limited is a commercial bank focused on serving underbanked and underpenetrated markets in India. Bandhan Bank is the first instance in India of a microfinance entity transforming into a universal bank. The Bank a wide array of loans through Banking Unit (BU) outlets under Banking Units vertical to benefit small business owners in need of financial assistance. The Bank operates its Group Loans and Small Business & Agri Loans (SBAL) business channels from its BU outlets.In addition to the loan and deposit products, the bank also offers other banking products and services to generate non-interest income and cater towards the additional needs of its customers. These products and services include debit cards, Internet banking, mobile banking, EDC-POS terminals, online bill payment services and the distribution of third-party general insurance products and mutual fund products. Bandhan Konnagar was formed in 2001 as a non-governmental organisation (NGO) providing microfinance services to socially and economically disadvantaged women in rural West Bengal. Bandhan Financial Services (BFSL) started its microfinance business in 2006 and the NGO transferred its microfinance business to BFSL in 2009 and thereby the entire microfinance business was undertaken by BFSL. By the time BFSL transferred its microfinance business to the bank, it was Indias largest microfinance company by number of customers and size of loan portfolio. Bandhan Bank Limited was incorporated as on Dece

