SectorBanks
Open₹158.46
Prev. Close₹157.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,360.37
Day's High₹159.8
Day's Low₹155.59
52 Week's High₹263.1
52 Week's Low₹157.01
Book Value₹146.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25,187.54
P/E9.11
EPS17.31
Divi. Yield0.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,655.16
1,622.79
1,610.77
1,610.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19,954.48
17,961.37
15,770.38
15,797.58
Net Worth
21,609.64
19,584.16
17,381.15
17,408.18
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Indranil Banerjee
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
ALLAMRAJU SUBRAMANYA RAMASASTRI
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Santanu Mukherjee
Chairman & Independent Directo
Anup Kumar Sinha
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vijay N Bhatt
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Suhail Chander
Independent Director
Subrata Dutta Gupta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ms Divya Krishnan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Aparajita Mitra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Philip Mathew
Managing Director & CEO
Ratan Kumar Kesh
Executive Director
Rajinder Kumar Babbar
Nominee (RBI)
Arun Kumar Singh
Independent Director
NVP Tendulkar
Managing Director & CEO
Partha Pratim Sengupta
Summary
Bandhan Bank Limited is a commercial bank focused on serving underbanked and underpenetrated markets in India. Bandhan Bank is the first instance in India of a microfinance entity transforming into a universal bank. The Bank a wide array of loans through Banking Unit (BU) outlets under Banking Units vertical to benefit small business owners in need of financial assistance. The Bank operates its Group Loans and Small Business & Agri Loans (SBAL) business channels from its BU outlets.In addition to the loan and deposit products, the bank also offers other banking products and services to generate non-interest income and cater towards the additional needs of its customers. These products and services include debit cards, Internet banking, mobile banking, EDC-POS terminals, online bill payment services and the distribution of third-party general insurance products and mutual fund products. Bandhan Konnagar was formed in 2001 as a non-governmental organisation (NGO) providing microfinance services to socially and economically disadvantaged women in rural West Bengal. Bandhan Financial Services (BFSL) started its microfinance business in 2006 and the NGO transferred its microfinance business to BFSL in 2009 and thereby the entire microfinance business was undertaken by BFSL. By the time BFSL transferred its microfinance business to the bank, it was Indias largest microfinance company by number of customers and size of loan portfolio. Bandhan Bank Limited was incorporated as on Dece
The Bandhan Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹156.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bandhan Bank Ltd is ₹25187.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bandhan Bank Ltd is 9.11 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bandhan Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bandhan Bank Ltd is ₹157.01 and ₹263.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bandhan Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.80%, 3 Years at -14.51%, 1 Year at -37.90%, 6 Month at -25.32%, 3 Month at -16.58% and 1 Month at -10.04%.
