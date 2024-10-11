Bandhan Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter (Q4) and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and to consider recommending Dividend if any for the said Financial Year. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of Bandhan Bank Limited, at its meeting held today, i.e., Friday, May 17, 2024, has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter (Q4) and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and has has also recommended Dividend of Rs. 1.50 (Rupee One and Fifty Paisa Only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 10 each (i.e., 15%) from the profits of the Bank for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of Shareholders at the Banks ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Dividend on equity shares will be paid/dispatched after the same is approved by the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)