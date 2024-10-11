|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Dec 2024
|24 Dec 2024
|Grant of 2,96,353 Equity Stock Options
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Bandhan Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Appointment of Managing Director & CEO (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|Bandhan Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 The Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Bank shall remain closed from Wednesday, August 14, 2024 to Tuesday, August 20, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and payment of Dividend. Accordingly, the Record Date for the purpose of Dividend has been fixed as Tuesday, August 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Jul 2024
|6 Jul 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Ratan Kumar Kesh as the Interim Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Bandhan Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter (Q4) and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and to consider recommending Dividend if any for the said Financial Year. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of Bandhan Bank Limited, at its meeting held today, i.e., Friday, May 17, 2024, has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter (Q4) and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and has has also recommended Dividend of Rs. 1.50 (Rupee One and Fifty Paisa Only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 10 each (i.e., 15%) from the profits of the Bank for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of Shareholders at the Banks ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Dividend on equity shares will be paid/dispatched after the same is approved by the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Apr 2024
|5 Apr 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR
|Board Meeting
|19 Mar 2024
|19 Mar 2024
|Board approved Postal Ballot proposal
|Board Meeting
|22 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|Bandhan Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Please find attached, the Unaudited Financial Results, for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, along with Limited Review Report thereon. Change in Nominee Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
