Bandhan Bank Q3 Profit Falls 42% YoY

Bandhan Bank reported a net profit of ₹426 crore in Q3 FY25, down 42% from ₹733 crore QoQ in the same period last year. Net Interest Income was up by 12% to ₹2,830 crore YoY, having stood at ₹2,525 crore in Q3 FY24, reporting strong core earnings growth. This quarter had Gross NPA at 4.7% after 7% during Q3 FY24, with much better management of its asset quality.

Net NPA came in at 1.3%, a decline from 2.2% reported last year, thus reflecting stronger risk control measures. NIM stood at 6.9%, marginally lower than 7.2% in Q3 FY24 and reflects pressure on interest spreads.

Provisions have risen to ₹1,376 crore from ₹684 crore in Q3 FY24, thus reflecting higher provisioning on account of risks. Operating profit has gone up 22% YoY to ₹2,021 crore from ₹1,655 crore in Q3 FY24, thus highlighting strong operational efficiency.

Gross Advances remained at ₹1.32 lakh crore, ₹1.16 lakh crore higher compared to previous year, achieving 14% YoY growth in loan book. His MD & CEO, Partha Pratim Sengupta, who emphasized his persistent emphasis on having the process as enabling risk management, compliance and digital transformation and thus Bandhan Bank is just well placed in this next lap of growth phase transforming into a Bandhan Bank 2.0.

Bandhan Bank shall focus on moving through the issues while improving financial strength with improvement in asset quality and higher loan growth along with strong operating performance.