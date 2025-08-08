iifl-logo

GRSE Reports 30% Jump in Q1 Revenue to ₹1,309.8 Crore

8 Aug 2025 , 03:07 PM

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. fell 1.7% in Friday’s trade (August 8) after the company announced its Q1FY26 results. Revenue for the quarter ended June 2025 rose 29.7% year-on-year to ₹1,309.8 crore. This is up from ₹1,009.7 crore in the same period last year.  The topline growth was driven by accelerated execution of P17A Frigates, which are in the advanced stages of construction.

EBITDA nearly doubled to ₹111.8 crore during the quarter. This is compared to ₹56.3 crore a year ago. The company’s EBITDA margin improved by 290 basis points to 8.5%, from 5.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Going forward, the award and execution of the ₹25,000+ crore Next-Generation Corvettes (NGCs) contract will be a key trigger to watch. Progress on the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) project is also likely to influence the company’s earnings trajectory in the coming quarters. In its previous earnings call, management had guided for peak execution levels by the end of FY26, with an order book of ₹22,680 crore as of March 2025.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers shares are trading at ₹2,546 which is a 0.043% dip on August 8, 2025. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers shares have dipped 3.37% in the last 5 days, 10% in the last month, up 54% in the year-to-date, and 22% in the last year.

