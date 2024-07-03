Summary

Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAL) is one of the leading two & three wheeler manufacturers in India. The company is the largest exporter of two and three-wheeler in the country. Presently, it is engaged in development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof. Apart from this, it has 3 overseas subsidiaries, namely Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV,PT Bajaj Indonesia and Bajaj Auto (Thailand) Ltd. The Companys current installed capacity is 6.65 million units per annum.On 29 November 1945, Bajaj Auto was incorporated under the name M/s. Bachraj Trading Corporation Private Limited. In 1948, Bajaj Auto started selling imported two- and three-wheelers in India. In 1959, Bajaj Auto obtained licence from the Government of India to manufacture two- and three-wheeler. In the year 1960, Bajaj Auto became a Public Limited Company. In the year 1970, Bajaj Auto rolled out its 100,000th vehicle. In 1971, Bajaj Auto launched three-wheeler goods carrier. In 1977, the company launched Rear Engine Autorickshaw. On 19 January 1984, the foundation stone was laid for Bajaj Autos new plant at Waluj, Aurangabad. On 5 November 1985, Bajaj Auto commenced production at Waluj plant. In 1998, Bajaj Auto commenced production at its Chakan, Pune plant. In November 2001, Bajaj Auto launched its premium bike Pulsar. In February 2003, Bajaj Auto launched Caliber115 in the executive motorcycle segment.Pursuant to the Scheme of A

Read More