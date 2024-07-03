SectorAutomobile
Open₹9,004.95
Prev. Close₹8,965.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,672.78
Day's High₹9,093.9
Day's Low₹8,880.1
52 Week's High₹12,774
52 Week's Low₹6,887
Book Value₹1,033.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,48,539.27
P/E30.6
EPS293.01
Divi. Yield0.89
Domestic sales declined 8% YoY to 3.03 lakh units, while exports increased 24% YoY to 1.75 lakh units.Read More
Revenue from operations increased by 22% to Rs 13,127 crore from Rs 10,777 crore in the same period last year.Read More
Domestic volumes totalled 7,76,711 units, representing a 22% YoY increase. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
Retail sales data from the Vahan portal for the period of September 1 to 29 show that Ola Electric sold 22,821 units, while Bajaj Auto sold 17,507 unitsRead More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
279.18
282.96
289.37
289.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24,581.32
25,142.9
26,379.43
24,912.89
Net Worth
24,860.5
25,425.86
26,668.8
25,202.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
33,144.71
27,741.08
29,918.65
25,164.92
yoy growth (%)
19.47
-7.27
18.89
15.61
Raw materials
-24,329.82
-19,609.65
-21,008.28
-17,410.09
As % of sales
73.4
70.68
70.21
69.18
Employee costs
-1,358.8
-1,285.96
-1,389.21
-1,069.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6,190.05
5,939
6,580.2
5,814.57
Depreciation
-269.17
-259.28
-246.43
-314.8
Tax paid
-1,486.46
-1,384.41
-1,480.22
-1,714.47
Working capital
-167.91
939.81
205.07
-769.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.47
-7.27
18.89
15.61
Op profit growth
6.69
-3.29
6.53
8.16
EBIT growth
4.25
-9.68
13.19
8.97
Net profit growth
10.19
-10.69
25.36
6.28
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
43,782.08
35,391.52
32,135.98
27,132.9
29,111.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
43,782.08
35,391.52
32,135.98
27,132.9
29,111.54
Other Operating Income
1,088.35
1,063.86
1,008.73
608.18
807.11
Other Income
1,703.61
1,716.81
2,680.18
1,582.78
1,846.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Rajiv Bajaj
Non Executive Director
Sanjiv Bajaj
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Niraj Bajaj
Executive Director
Pradeep Shrivastava
Independent Director
Naushad Forbes
Independent Director
Anami Roy
Executive Director
Rakesh Sharma
Independent Director
Pradip Shah
Independent Director
Abhinav Bindra
Independent Director
Vinita Bali
Reports by Bajaj Auto Ltd
Summary
Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAL) is one of the leading two & three wheeler manufacturers in India. The company is the largest exporter of two and three-wheeler in the country. Presently, it is engaged in development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof. Apart from this, it has 3 overseas subsidiaries, namely Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV,PT Bajaj Indonesia and Bajaj Auto (Thailand) Ltd. The Companys current installed capacity is 6.65 million units per annum.On 29 November 1945, Bajaj Auto was incorporated under the name M/s. Bachraj Trading Corporation Private Limited. In 1948, Bajaj Auto started selling imported two- and three-wheelers in India. In 1959, Bajaj Auto obtained licence from the Government of India to manufacture two- and three-wheeler. In the year 1960, Bajaj Auto became a Public Limited Company. In the year 1970, Bajaj Auto rolled out its 100,000th vehicle. In 1971, Bajaj Auto launched three-wheeler goods carrier. In 1977, the company launched Rear Engine Autorickshaw. On 19 January 1984, the foundation stone was laid for Bajaj Autos new plant at Waluj, Aurangabad. On 5 November 1985, Bajaj Auto commenced production at Waluj plant. In 1998, Bajaj Auto commenced production at its Chakan, Pune plant. In November 2001, Bajaj Auto launched its premium bike Pulsar. In February 2003, Bajaj Auto launched Caliber115 in the executive motorcycle segment.Pursuant to the Scheme of A
The Bajaj Auto Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8900 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Auto Ltd is ₹248539.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Auto Ltd is 30.6 and 9.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Auto Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Auto Ltd is ₹6887 and ₹12774 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bajaj Auto Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.89%, 3 Years at 39.86%, 1 Year at 28.33%, 6 Month at -4.85%, 3 Month at -24.06% and 1 Month at -2.14%.
