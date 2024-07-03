iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Auto Ltd Share Price

8,900
(-0.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:29:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9,004.95
  • Day's High9,093.9
  • 52 Wk High12,774
  • Prev. Close8,965.7
  • Day's Low8,880.1
  • 52 Wk Low 6,887
  • Turnover (lac)9,672.78
  • P/E30.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,033.24
  • EPS293.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,48,539.27
  • Div. Yield0.89
View All Historical Data
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
View More Futures

Bajaj Auto Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

9,004.95

Prev. Close

8,965.7

Turnover(Lac.)

9,672.78

Day's High

9,093.9

Day's Low

8,880.1

52 Week's High

12,774

52 Week's Low

6,887

Book Value

1,033.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,48,539.27

P/E

30.6

EPS

293.01

Divi. Yield

0.89

Bajaj Auto Ltd Corporate Action

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 80

Record Date: 14 Jun, 2024

arrow

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Apr, 2024

arrow

Bajaj Auto Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bajaj Auto Shares Slide as Domestic Sales Drop

Bajaj Auto Shares Slide as Domestic Sales Drop

4 Nov 2024|07:44 PM

Domestic sales declined 8% YoY to 3.03 lakh units, while exports increased 24% YoY to 1.75 lakh units.

Bajaj Auto shares plummet on Q2 earnings

Bajaj Auto shares plummet on Q2 earnings

17 Oct 2024|12:00 PM

Revenue from operations increased by 22% to Rs 13,127 crore from Rs 10,777 crore in the same period last year.

Bajaj Auto logs 9% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Bajaj Auto logs 9% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

17 Oct 2024|09:21 AM

Domestic volumes totalled 7,76,711 units, representing a 22% YoY increase. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Bajaj Closes Gap on Ola, Overtakes TVS in Electric Scooter Race

Bajaj Closes Gap on Ola, Overtakes TVS in Electric Scooter Race

1 Oct 2024|01:32 PM

Retail sales data from the Vahan portal for the period of September 1 to 29 show that Ola Electric sold 22,821 units, while Bajaj Auto sold 17,507 units

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bajaj Auto Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:48 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.25%

Foreign: 0.24%

Indian: 54.80%

Non-Promoter- 23.07%

Institutions: 23.07%

Non-Institutions: 21.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bajaj Auto Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

279.18

282.96

289.37

289.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24,581.32

25,142.9

26,379.43

24,912.89

Net Worth

24,860.5

25,425.86

26,668.8

25,202.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

33,144.71

27,741.08

29,918.65

25,164.92

yoy growth (%)

19.47

-7.27

18.89

15.61

Raw materials

-24,329.82

-19,609.65

-21,008.28

-17,410.09

As % of sales

73.4

70.68

70.21

69.18

Employee costs

-1,358.8

-1,285.96

-1,389.21

-1,069.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6,190.05

5,939

6,580.2

5,814.57

Depreciation

-269.17

-259.28

-246.43

-314.8

Tax paid

-1,486.46

-1,384.41

-1,480.22

-1,714.47

Working capital

-167.91

939.81

205.07

-769.78

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.47

-7.27

18.89

15.61

Op profit growth

6.69

-3.29

6.53

8.16

EBIT growth

4.25

-9.68

13.19

8.97

Net profit growth

10.19

-10.69

25.36

6.28

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

43,782.08

35,391.52

32,135.98

27,132.9

29,111.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

43,782.08

35,391.52

32,135.98

27,132.9

29,111.54

Other Operating Income

1,088.35

1,063.86

1,008.73

608.18

807.11

Other Income

1,703.61

1,716.81

2,680.18

1,582.78

1,846.08

View Annually Results

Bajaj Auto Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bajaj Auto Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Rajiv Bajaj

Non Executive Director

Sanjiv Bajaj

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Niraj Bajaj

Executive Director

Pradeep Shrivastava

Independent Director

Naushad Forbes

Independent Director

Anami Roy

Executive Director

Rakesh Sharma

Independent Director

Pradip Shah

Independent Director

Abhinav Bindra

Independent Director

Vinita Bali

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bajaj Auto Ltd

Summary

Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAL) is one of the leading two & three wheeler manufacturers in India. The company is the largest exporter of two and three-wheeler in the country. Presently, it is engaged in development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof. Apart from this, it has 3 overseas subsidiaries, namely Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV,PT Bajaj Indonesia and Bajaj Auto (Thailand) Ltd. The Companys current installed capacity is 6.65 million units per annum.On 29 November 1945, Bajaj Auto was incorporated under the name M/s. Bachraj Trading Corporation Private Limited. In 1948, Bajaj Auto started selling imported two- and three-wheelers in India. In 1959, Bajaj Auto obtained licence from the Government of India to manufacture two- and three-wheeler. In the year 1960, Bajaj Auto became a Public Limited Company. In the year 1970, Bajaj Auto rolled out its 100,000th vehicle. In 1971, Bajaj Auto launched three-wheeler goods carrier. In 1977, the company launched Rear Engine Autorickshaw. On 19 January 1984, the foundation stone was laid for Bajaj Autos new plant at Waluj, Aurangabad. On 5 November 1985, Bajaj Auto commenced production at Waluj plant. In 1998, Bajaj Auto commenced production at its Chakan, Pune plant. In November 2001, Bajaj Auto launched its premium bike Pulsar. In February 2003, Bajaj Auto launched Caliber115 in the executive motorcycle segment.Pursuant to the Scheme of A
Company FAQs

What is the Bajaj Auto Ltd share price today?

The Bajaj Auto Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8900 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Auto Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Auto Ltd is ₹248539.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bajaj Auto Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Auto Ltd is 30.6 and 9.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bajaj Auto Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Auto Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Auto Ltd is ₹6887 and ₹12774 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bajaj Auto Ltd?

Bajaj Auto Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.89%, 3 Years at 39.86%, 1 Year at 28.33%, 6 Month at -4.85%, 3 Month at -24.06% and 1 Month at -2.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bajaj Auto Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bajaj Auto Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.04 %
Institutions - 23.07 %
Public - 21.88 %

