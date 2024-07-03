iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Auto Ltd Quarterly Results

8,810.3
(-0.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

12,815.53

11,557.97

11,249.8

11,892.1

10,584.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12,815.53

11,557.97

11,249.8

11,892.1

10,584.67

Other Operating Income

431.75

374.1

305.15

273.23

253.57

Other Income

399.33

335.32

443.93

356.33

552.25

Total Income

13,646.61

12,267.39

11,998.88

12,521.66

11,390.49

Total Expenditure

11,174.05

9,561.63

9,270.69

9,750.43

8,708.11

PBIDT

2,472.56

2,705.76

2,728.19

2,771.23

2,682.38

Interest

75.2

46.97

29.63

12.1

6.54

PBDT

2,397.36

2,658.79

2,698.56

2,759.13

2,675.84

Depreciation

98.27

95.01

92.81

92.91

91.82

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

880.46

641.89

575.49

614.27

553.71

Deferred Tax

33.19

-19.9

18.83

19.33

10.26

Reported Profit After Tax

1,385.44

1,941.79

2,011.43

2,032.62

2,020.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,385.44

1,941.79

2,011.43

2,032.62

2,020.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,385.44

1,941.79

2,011.43

2,032.62

2,020.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

49.7

69.6

71.2

71.9

71.4

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

279.26

279.18

279.18

283.18

282.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.29

23.41

24.25

23.3

25.34

PBDTM(%)

18.7

23

23.98

23.2

25.28

PATM(%)

10.81

16.8

17.87

17.09

19.08

Bajaj Auto: Related NEWS

Bajaj Auto Shares Slide as Domestic Sales Drop

Bajaj Auto Shares Slide as Domestic Sales Drop

4 Nov 2024|07:44 PM

Domestic sales declined 8% YoY to 3.03 lakh units, while exports increased 24% YoY to 1.75 lakh units.

Bajaj Auto shares plummet on Q2 earnings

Bajaj Auto shares plummet on Q2 earnings

17 Oct 2024|12:00 PM

Revenue from operations increased by 22% to Rs 13,127 crore from Rs 10,777 crore in the same period last year.

Bajaj Auto logs 9% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Bajaj Auto logs 9% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

17 Oct 2024|09:21 AM

Domestic volumes totalled 7,76,711 units, representing a 22% YoY increase. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Bajaj Closes Gap on Ola, Overtakes TVS in Electric Scooter Race

Bajaj Closes Gap on Ola, Overtakes TVS in Electric Scooter Race

1 Oct 2024|01:32 PM

Retail sales data from the Vahan portal for the period of September 1 to 29 show that Ola Electric sold 22,821 units, while Bajaj Auto sold 17,507 units

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 17%; Ola Electric Leads Decline

Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 17%; Ola Electric Leads Decline

9 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Ather Energy was an exception to the general decline, experiencing a 7% increase in sales with 10,830 units sold in August.

Bajaj Auto Secures PLI Approval for All 13 Vehicles

Bajaj Auto Secures PLI Approval for All 13 Vehicles

22 Aug 2024|03:32 PM

The approval covers both two-wheelers and three-wheelers, making Bajaj Auto the only company to get approval for all its requested products under the PLI scheme.

Bajaj Auto faces ₹211 crore tax hit due to indexation removal

Bajaj Auto faces ₹211 crore tax hit due to indexation removal

20 Aug 2024|12:17 PM

It further stated that there will be a one-time impact when presenting the financial results for Q2 of FY25 and calculating the profit after tax.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

