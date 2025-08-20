Top Stocks for Today - 20th August 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
Bajaj Auto: The auto business has issued commercial papers worth ₹500 Crore. These CPs are issued at a discounted rate of 6.25%, and carry a CRISIL A1+ credit rating.
Lloyds Metals and Energy: The company announced that it has secured the bid for Tandsi-III and Tandsi-III Extension coking coal mine on the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border with a premium of 10%. The stated mine has a 338-hectare area and holds 23 MMT reserves. The company will develop this through opencast and underground mining, with a target of 0.30 MTPA capacity over four years.
Hindustan Aeronautics: The company has received one of the largest orders worth ₹62,000 Crore as the Cabinet Committee on Security has approved purchase of 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The business announced that it has appointed Provigil Surveillance for carrying out a contract worth ₹85 Crore. The project is for providing AI-enabled video surveillance systems at 441 D and E category stations. This also includes upgradation of facilities at 43 major stations of Southern Railway.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The business has approved a new term loan facility worth ₹199.70 Crore with Surat Integrated Transportation Development Corporation.
