Bharat Electronics bags new orders worth ₹596 Crore

Bharat Electronics Limited announced that it has secured additional orders worth ₹596 Crore after its last disclosure on January 1, 2026.

The company said that major orders include drones direction and jamming systems, software solutions, mobile communication terminals, related updates, and other related services.

The business announced its results for the quarter ended September 2025 with a 18% growth in its net profit. Net profit for the quarter came in at ₹1,286 Crore as compared to ₹1,089.83 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

Company’s revenue for the quarter witnessed an increase of 26% against the previous year to ₹5,674 Crore. In the previous year, revenue came in at ₹4,583 Crore.

The business posted an EBITDA of ₹1,695.60 Crore, this was higher by 22% against the previous comparable period. However, the company reported that the EBITDA margin narrowed by about 90 bps to 29.42% against 30.30% in the same period of previous year. Margins came in higher than the street estimates of 27.70%.

Earlier on September 16, 2025, the company also announced securing new orders worth ₹712 Crore, and orders worth ₹644 Crore on September 1, 2025.

At around 12.02 PM, Bharat Electronics was trading 1.03% higher at ₹419.95, against the previous close of ₹415.65 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹424.55, and ₹417, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com