SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹34,264.85
Prev. Close₹34,253.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,994.14
Day's High₹34,402
Day's Low₹33,405
52 Week's High₹39,088.8
52 Week's Low₹22,202.55
Book Value₹4,429.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)99,066.78
P/E50.42
EPS679.05
Divi. Yield1.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.5
29.5
29.5
29.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12,033.7
10,982.7
10,658.4
9,792.6
Net Worth
12,063.2
11,012.2
10,687.9
9,822.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
11,781.6
9,718
9,841.6
11,690.1
yoy growth (%)
21.23
-1.25
-15.81
12.02
Raw materials
-7,298.6
-5,772.6
-5,309.4
-6,301.4
As % of sales
61.94
59.4
53.94
53.9
Employee costs
-1,072
-931.6
-1,268.5
-1,356.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,500.1
1,311
1,636.4
2,134.5
Depreciation
-324.3
-341.4
-383.3
-467.2
Tax paid
-282.9
-84.6
-334.9
-669.8
Working capital
35.4
-512.7
188.6
-114.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.23
-1.25
-15.81
12.02
Op profit growth
25.34
-21.63
-29.13
6.77
EBIT growth
15.39
-19.53
-22.97
0.76
Net profit growth
152.26
-25.74
-52.59
-21.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
16,727.1
14,929.3
11,781.6
9,716.2
9,841.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,727.1
14,929.3
11,781.6
9,716.2
9,841.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,566.2
473.2
390.8
504
611.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Hema Ravichandar
Independent Director
Gopichand Katragadda
Independent Director
S V Ranganath
Joint Managing Director
Sandeep Nelamangala
Independent Director
Pawan Goenka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V Srinivasan
MD & Chief Technical Officer
Guruprasad Mudlapur
Independent Director
Padmini Khare Kaicker
Alternate Director & CFO
Karin Gilges
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Soumitra Bhattacharya
Non Executive Director
Stefan Grosch
Reports by Bosch Ltd
Summary
Bosch Limited is the flagship company of Robert Bosch Company in India. Headquartered out of Bengaluru, the Company has its key manufacturing facilities in Nashik, Naganathapura, Jaipur, Gangaikondan, Chennai and Bidadi. These Plants are TS 16949 and ISO 14001 certified. The Company has nearly 18 manufacturing units in India with presence across automotive technology, industrial technology, consumer goods and energy and building technology. It manufactures and trades in products such as diesel and gasoline fuel injection systems, automotive aftermarket products, industrial equipments, electrical power tools, security systems and industrial and consumer energy products and solutions. The Bosch Group operates in India through twelve companies: Bosch Limited - the flagship company of the Bosch Group in India - Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited, Bosch Rexroth (India) Private Limited, Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Limited, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited, Bosch Electrical Drives India Private Limited, BSH Home Appliances Private Limited, ETAS Automotive India Private Limited, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Private Limited, Automobility Services and Solutions Private Limited, Newtech Filter India Private Limited and Mivin Engg. Technologies Private Limited. The Company is in the business of manufacture of components for the automotive industry, the Company is also a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of Mobility Sol
Read More
The Bosch Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹33589.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bosch Ltd is ₹99066.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bosch Ltd is 50.42 and 7.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bosch Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bosch Ltd is ₹22202.55 and ₹39088.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bosch Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.69%, 3 Years at 25.59%, 1 Year at 53.68%, 6 Month at -0.85%, 3 Month at -7.73% and 1 Month at -1.92%.
