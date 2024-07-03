Summary

Bosch Limited is the flagship company of Robert Bosch Company in India. Headquartered out of Bengaluru, the Company has its key manufacturing facilities in Nashik, Naganathapura, Jaipur, Gangaikondan, Chennai and Bidadi. These Plants are TS 16949 and ISO 14001 certified. The Company has nearly 18 manufacturing units in India with presence across automotive technology, industrial technology, consumer goods and energy and building technology. It manufactures and trades in products such as diesel and gasoline fuel injection systems, automotive aftermarket products, industrial equipments, electrical power tools, security systems and industrial and consumer energy products and solutions. The Bosch Group operates in India through twelve companies: Bosch Limited - the flagship company of the Bosch Group in India - Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited, Bosch Rexroth (India) Private Limited, Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Limited, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited, Bosch Electrical Drives India Private Limited, BSH Home Appliances Private Limited, ETAS Automotive India Private Limited, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Private Limited, Automobility Services and Solutions Private Limited, Newtech Filter India Private Limited and Mivin Engg. Technologies Private Limited. The Company is in the business of manufacture of components for the automotive industry, the Company is also a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of Mobility Sol

