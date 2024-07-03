iifl-logo-icon 1
Bosch Ltd Share Price

33,589.2
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34,264.85
  • Day's High34,402
  • 52 Wk High39,088.8
  • Prev. Close34,253.55
  • Day's Low33,405
  • 52 Wk Low 22,202.55
  • Turnover (lac)2,994.14
  • P/E50.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4,429.63
  • EPS679.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)99,066.78
  • Div. Yield1.1
Bosch Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

34,264.85

Prev. Close

34,253.55

Turnover(Lac.)

2,994.14

Day's High

34,402

Day's Low

33,405

52 Week's High

39,088.8

52 Week's Low

22,202.55

Book Value

4,429.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

99,066.78

P/E

50.42

EPS

679.05

Divi. Yield

1.1

Bosch Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 170

arrow

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Bosch Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bosch Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.75%

Foreign: 67.75%

Indian: 2.78%

Non-Promoter- 21.97%

Institutions: 21.96%

Non-Institutions: 7.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bosch Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.5

29.5

29.5

29.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12,033.7

10,982.7

10,658.4

9,792.6

Net Worth

12,063.2

11,012.2

10,687.9

9,822.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

11,781.6

9,718

9,841.6

11,690.1

yoy growth (%)

21.23

-1.25

-15.81

12.02

Raw materials

-7,298.6

-5,772.6

-5,309.4

-6,301.4

As % of sales

61.94

59.4

53.94

53.9

Employee costs

-1,072

-931.6

-1,268.5

-1,356.5

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,500.1

1,311

1,636.4

2,134.5

Depreciation

-324.3

-341.4

-383.3

-467.2

Tax paid

-282.9

-84.6

-334.9

-669.8

Working capital

35.4

-512.7

188.6

-114.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.23

-1.25

-15.81

12.02

Op profit growth

25.34

-21.63

-29.13

6.77

EBIT growth

15.39

-19.53

-22.97

0.76

Net profit growth

152.26

-25.74

-52.59

-21.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16,727.1

14,929.3

11,781.6

9,716.2

9,841.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,727.1

14,929.3

11,781.6

9,716.2

9,841.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,566.2

473.2

390.8

504

611.58

Bosch Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bosch Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Hema Ravichandar

Independent Director

Gopichand Katragadda

Independent Director

S V Ranganath

Joint Managing Director

Sandeep Nelamangala

Independent Director

Pawan Goenka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V Srinivasan

MD & Chief Technical Officer

Guruprasad Mudlapur

Independent Director

Padmini Khare Kaicker

Alternate Director & CFO

Karin Gilges

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Soumitra Bhattacharya

Non Executive Director

Stefan Grosch

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bosch Ltd

Summary

Bosch Limited is the flagship company of Robert Bosch Company in India. Headquartered out of Bengaluru, the Company has its key manufacturing facilities in Nashik, Naganathapura, Jaipur, Gangaikondan, Chennai and Bidadi. These Plants are TS 16949 and ISO 14001 certified. The Company has nearly 18 manufacturing units in India with presence across automotive technology, industrial technology, consumer goods and energy and building technology. It manufactures and trades in products such as diesel and gasoline fuel injection systems, automotive aftermarket products, industrial equipments, electrical power tools, security systems and industrial and consumer energy products and solutions. The Bosch Group operates in India through twelve companies: Bosch Limited - the flagship company of the Bosch Group in India - Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited, Bosch Rexroth (India) Private Limited, Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Limited, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited, Bosch Electrical Drives India Private Limited, BSH Home Appliances Private Limited, ETAS Automotive India Private Limited, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Private Limited, Automobility Services and Solutions Private Limited, Newtech Filter India Private Limited and Mivin Engg. Technologies Private Limited. The Company is in the business of manufacture of components for the automotive industry, the Company is also a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of Mobility Sol
Company FAQs

What is the Bosch Ltd share price today?

The Bosch Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹33589.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bosch Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bosch Ltd is ₹99066.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bosch Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bosch Ltd is 50.42 and 7.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bosch Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bosch Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bosch Ltd is ₹22202.55 and ₹39088.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bosch Ltd?

Bosch Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.69%, 3 Years at 25.59%, 1 Year at 53.68%, 6 Month at -0.85%, 3 Month at -7.73% and 1 Month at -1.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bosch Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bosch Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.54 %
Institutions - 21.96 %
Public - 7.49 %

