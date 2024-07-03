Bosch Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
8,711.1
8,438.6
8,288.5
7,723.3
7,206
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,711.1
8,438.6
8,288.5
7,723.3
7,206
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
436.6
439.6
1,126.6
267
206.2
Total Income
9,147.7
8,878.2
9,415.1
7,990.3
7,412.2
Total Expenditure
7,630.9
7,303
7,329.3
6,797.2
6,325.4
PBIDT
1,516.8
1,575.2
2,085.8
1,193.1
1,086.8
Interest
4.8
7.8
43
6.6
5.5
PBDT
1,512
1,567.4
2,042.8
1,186.5
1,081.3
Depreciation
175.6
236.1
193.4
228.9
156.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
308.5
171
426.8
221.5
212.3
Deferred Tax
26.6
77.9
14.8
18.3
5.8
Reported Profit After Tax
1,001.3
1,082.4
1,407.8
717.8
706.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,003
1,082.2
1,409.1
717.8
707.7
Extra-ordinary Items
36.34
58.8
597.56
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
966.66
1,023.4
811.54
717.8
707.7
EPS (Unit Curr.)
340.08
366.85
477.81
243.32
240
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.5
29.5
29.5
29.5
29.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.41
18.66
25.16
15.44
15.08
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
11.49
12.82
16.98
9.29
9.8
