Bosch Ltd Cash Flow Statement

33,471.1
(-2.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Bosch FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,500.1

1,311

1,636.4

2,134.5

Depreciation

-324.3

-341.4

-383.3

-467.2

Tax paid

-282.9

-84.6

-334.9

-669.8

Working capital

35.4

-512.7

188.6

-114.7

Other operating items

Operating

928.3

372.29

1,106.8

882.8

Capital expenditure

234

169.9

797.9

253.6

Free cash flow

1,162.3

542.19

1,904.7

1,136.4

Equity raised

19,233.8

18,550

18,539.9

17,654.3

Investing

370.4

1,115.6

-1,198.9

1,313.8

Financing

126.7

127.7

73.9

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

305.2

Net in cash

20,893.2

20,335.5

19,319.6

20,409.7

