Bosch Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,500.1
1,311
1,636.4
2,134.5
Depreciation
-324.3
-341.4
-383.3
-467.2
Tax paid
-282.9
-84.6
-334.9
-669.8
Working capital
35.4
-512.7
188.6
-114.7
Other operating items
Operating
928.3
372.29
1,106.8
882.8
Capital expenditure
234
169.9
797.9
253.6
Free cash flow
1,162.3
542.19
1,904.7
1,136.4
Equity raised
19,233.8
18,550
18,539.9
17,654.3
Investing
370.4
1,115.6
-1,198.9
1,313.8
Financing
126.7
127.7
73.9
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
305.2
Net in cash
20,893.2
20,335.5
19,319.6
20,409.7
