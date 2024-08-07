Bosch Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.5
29.5
29.5
29.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12,033.7
10,982.7
10,658.4
9,792.6
Net Worth
12,063.2
11,012.2
10,687.9
9,822.1
Minority Interest
Debt
39.3
53.2
72.9
53.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
91.5
75.6
79.5
0
Total Liabilities
12,194
11,141
10,840.3
9,875.9
Fixed Assets
1,994.1
2,096.8
1,816.9
1,728.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
5,124.8
5,022.6
5,527.5
5,157.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
379.2
453.7
495.6
505.9
Networking Capital
2,103.2
1,511
1,294.9
33.89
Inventories
1,893.4
1,902.9
1,729.3
1,298.5
Inventory Days
53.57
48.77
Sundry Debtors
2,181.8
1,902.9
1,534.3
1,389.4
Debtor Days
47.53
52.18
Other Current Assets
3,280.3
2,899.2
2,680.9
2,243.6
Sundry Creditors
-2,590.5
-2,753.9
-2,263.4
-2,268.8
Creditor Days
70.12
85.21
Other Current Liabilities
-2,661.8
-2,440.1
-2,386.2
-2,628.8
Cash
2,592.7
2,056.9
1,705.4
2,450.5
Total Assets
12,194
11,141
10,840.3
9,875.9
