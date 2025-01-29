iifl-logo-icon 1
Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2025

29 Jan 2025 , 07:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

JSW Energy: The company reported that its net profit for the quarter ended December 2024 slipped 32.2% y-o-y to ₹157.50 Crore as compared to ₹232.20 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The company also stated that revenue from operations dropped by 5.6% y-o-y to ₹2,400 Crore, against ₹2,542.80 Crore in Q3FY24.

Hyundai Motors: The auto major reported that its net profit for the December 2024 quarter slipped 18% y-o-y at ₹1,124 Crore against the previous profit of ₹1,425 Crore. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations declined in the quarter under review at ₹16,648 Crore as compared to ₹16,875 Crore in Q3FY25.

Suzlon Energy: The company reported that its December quarter net profit almost doubled from the last year’s quarter to ₹387 Crore. The company’s revenue from operations also registered growth of 91% y-o-y to ₹2,968.80 Crore. On a sequential basis, Suzlon’s topline jumped 45%.

Bosch: On Tuesday (January 28), Bosch Ltd announced an 11.6% year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at ₹458 Crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. In the preceding fiscal quarter, Bosch reported a net profit of ₹ 518 Crore. 

GMR Airports: The company reported a net profit of ₹202.10 Crore for the quarter ending December 2024, against a net loss of ₹486.40 Crore in the quarter ended December 2023. The company stated that its revenue from operations registered a 19.20% surge to ₹2,653.20 Crore as compared to ₹2,226.70 Crore in Q3FY24.

