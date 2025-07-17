iifl-logo
Symbol
Strike Price
Price
OI Chg(contracts)
OI Chg%
Volume
Turn Over

25,500.00

56.8

97,53,750.00

47.95

2,90,60,925.00

1,64,63,01,401.25

25,600.00

34.3

77,14,350.00

56.06

2,30,28,600.00

78,36,63,258

25,400.00

90.6

75,57,075.00

64.71

2,98,57,275.00

2,70,83,53,415.25

26,500.00

1.45

73,14,075.00

-2.26

1,36,88,325.00

2,05,32,487.5

25,300.00

137.15

67,72,200.00

555.79

4,50,79,200.00

6,16,09,74,264

Symbol
Strike Price
Price
OI Chg(contracts)
OI Chg%
Volume
Turn Over

8.00

0.1

53,42,75,600.00

0.3

38,59,650.00

3,47,368.5

7.00

0.4

22,21,44,300.00

-0.67

95,06,175.00

41,82,717

9.00

0.05

16,05,32,800.00

-3.11

10,00,650.00

50,032.5

10.00

0.05

12,07,21,275.00

0

0.00

0

21.00

0.2

8,42,18,800.00

-0.33

13,68,400.00

2,87,364

By analysing the option contracts that can generate market interest and tracking the most active call options, one can stay ahead in the derivatives market. When we talk about option calls for today, it helps reflect the current sentiment and liquidity in the market—in terms of both index and stock segments. This provides traders with valuable insights into where the highest trading activity is concentrated. With the help of the latest tables below, it will help showcasing the most active call options on indices and stocks, helping investors make informed decisions based on real-time data.

How to Identify the Most Active Call Options for Trading

Identifying the most active call options requires monitoring metrics that depict high activity and profitability. For traders, several methods will help them identify such opportunities:

  • Options Volume: Volume is an important indicator that reflects the number of option contracts traded in a specific option over a given period. By using volume, traders will be able to monitor the stocks that are raising market interest.
  • Open Interest: Open interest is the total or the number of outstanding option contracts that have not been settled. A high open interest indicates a strong interest from the market for the strike price.
  • Unusual Options Activity (UOA): A sudden peak in trading volume, which isn’t very common in the historical average, may indicate a large interest or a probable near-term move in the underlying security.
  • Price Action and Volatility: Those stocks that have greater price action tend to experience more active options traded. This is simply because huge price swings make the option calls for today even more lucrative.
  • Options Screeners and Trading Platforms: Use trading platforms that offer built-in screeners to filter out the most active call options in terms of volume and other relevant metrics.

Top Strategies for Trading the Most Active Call Options

Trading most active call options and option contracts requires the proper application of strategies that utilise the high interest and the risks that accompany such markets:

  • Momentum Trading: This strategy takes advantage of trends in the purchases of call options, especially the most active call options, as there is an evident upward movement strongly supported by trading volume. In this case, the use of active options would prove just right because the trader is simply surfing on the waves of positive opinion.
  • Straddle Strategy: Another strategy that could be implemented with relative ease is a straddle. A long straddle strategy is most appropriate for traders who expect the underlying stock to move significantly but are uncertain of which direction. It involves buying both call and put options that share a common expiration date and strike price. The high activity provides the needed liquidity for such a strategy to be executed cost-effectively.
  • Bull Call Spread: If a trader is moderately bullish, the bull call spread is a good alternative. This is an option contract strategy where a person buys call options at the lower strike price and sells an equal number of call options at a higher strike value. The increased trading in call options keeps the cost of the spread better because of tighter bid-ask spreads.
  • Follow the Smart Money: Experienced traders will often simply follow the institutional trading action by looking for the hottest call options, such as the option calls for today. When hedge funds or large traders jump into a play, it often signals that they expect huge price action.
  • Implied Volatility Analysis: High implied volatility indicates that call option premiums are going to be very expensive. The trader can take advantage of this by selling call option contracts or using an iron condor strategy once they conclude that the volatility would be drawn in.

FAQs on Most Active

What are the most active options?

downArrow

The most active call options come with a higher number of trades traded over a given period. These often relate to popular stocks or indices that can attract the view of traders with a higher possibility of price movement. High activity in option contracts means better liquidity and suggests that it is easier to enter and leave positions.

Which stock is best for call options?

downArrow

A good call option presents a high potential for growth, liquidity, and a volatility history. The blue-chip stocks are always in demand for the most active call options because they have heavy trading activity and likely upside price action. By tracking option calls for today on such stocks, it showcases the best opportunities available in the market.

Which stock option has the highest liquidity?

downArrow

Major indices have the most liquid stock options. These tend to have massive volume and open interest, which ensures tight bid-ask spreads and smooth executions for traders.

What is the riskiest call option?

downArrow

An out-of-the-money call option near the expiry date is the most risky. These are highly speculative because they offer the potential of earning good money but are also likely to expire worthless in case the price of the underlying stock does not move in favour before the option’s expiry date. Risks can be assessed by carefully monitoring option calls for today.

What is the safest type of option?

downArrow

Covered calls are the most conservative of the option contract strategies. Here, one owns the underlying stock and sells call options against it, generating income and providing partial upside protection. Indeed, this reduces the upside but reduces the total risk associated with naked options trading.

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

