Symbol
Strike Price
Price
OI Chg(contracts)
OI Chg%
Volume
Turn Over
25,500.00
56.8
97,53,750.00
47.95
2,90,60,925.00
1,64,63,01,401.25
25,600.00
34.3
77,14,350.00
56.06
2,30,28,600.00
78,36,63,258
25,400.00
90.6
75,57,075.00
64.71
2,98,57,275.00
2,70,83,53,415.25
26,500.00
1.45
73,14,075.00
-2.26
1,36,88,325.00
2,05,32,487.5
25,300.00
137.15
67,72,200.00
555.79
4,50,79,200.00
6,16,09,74,264
Symbol
Strike Price
Price
OI Chg(contracts)
OI Chg%
Volume
Turn Over
8.00
0.1
53,42,75,600.00
0.3
38,59,650.00
3,47,368.5
7.00
0.4
22,21,44,300.00
-0.67
95,06,175.00
41,82,717
9.00
0.05
16,05,32,800.00
-3.11
10,00,650.00
50,032.5
10.00
0.05
12,07,21,275.00
0
0.00
0
21.00
0.2
8,42,18,800.00
-0.33
13,68,400.00
2,87,364
Invest wise with Expert advice
By analysing the option contracts that can generate market interest and tracking the most active call options, one can stay ahead in the derivatives market. When we talk about option calls for today, it helps reflect the current sentiment and liquidity in the market—in terms of both index and stock segments. This provides traders with valuable insights into where the highest trading activity is concentrated. With the help of the latest tables below, it will help showcasing the most active call options on indices and stocks, helping investors make informed decisions based on real-time data.
Identifying the most active call options requires monitoring metrics that depict high activity and profitability. For traders, several methods will help them identify such opportunities:
Top Strategies for Trading the Most Active Call Options
Trading most active call options and option contracts requires the proper application of strategies that utilise the high interest and the risks that accompany such markets:
The most active call options come with a higher number of trades traded over a given period. These often relate to popular stocks or indices that can attract the view of traders with a higher possibility of price movement. High activity in option contracts means better liquidity and suggests that it is easier to enter and leave positions.
A good call option presents a high potential for growth, liquidity, and a volatility history. The blue-chip stocks are always in demand for the most active call options because they have heavy trading activity and likely upside price action. By tracking option calls for today on such stocks, it showcases the best opportunities available in the market.
Major indices have the most liquid stock options. These tend to have massive volume and open interest, which ensures tight bid-ask spreads and smooth executions for traders.
An out-of-the-money call option near the expiry date is the most risky. These are highly speculative because they offer the potential of earning good money but are also likely to expire worthless in case the price of the underlying stock does not move in favour before the option’s expiry date. Risks can be assessed by carefully monitoring option calls for today.
Covered calls are the most conservative of the option contract strategies. Here, one owns the underlying stock and sells call options against it, generating income and providing partial upside protection. Indeed, this reduces the upside but reduces the total risk associated with naked options trading.
