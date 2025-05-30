iifl-logo
Gainers & Losers

OI Gainer & Losers

Gainers
Strike Price
OI (% Chg)

7,50,975.00

58.55

(53.03%)

43,59,000.00

68.8

(90.7%)

25,48,125.00

49.75

(48.48%)

8,18,100.00

111.95

(17.91%)

5,97,150.00

41.4

(57.13%)

Losers
Strike Price
OI (% Chg)

1,08,80,030.00

3.35

(41.09%)

17,97,450.00

5.2

(293.34%)

43,07,250.00

6.1

(67.85%)

33,16,125.00

4.2

(70.8%)

9,29,325.00

3.5

(285.05%)

Arbitrage Opportunities

Premium

Discount

Script
Spot
Future
Premium(%)

IEX

200.55

200.57

0.01%

OIL

427.00

427.05

0.01%

GODREJPROP

2,243.80

2,244.10

0.01%

UPL

627.90

628.00

0.01%

JSWENERGY

487.95

488.05

0.02%

BLOGS

Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 30, 2025

Sensex top gainers are Eternal, SBI, HDFC Bank, Larsen.

30 May 2025|02:26 PM

Indian indices may start muted on May 30, 2025

On May 29, the domestic market ended with gains after a volatile session.

30 May 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 30th May 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Amara Raja, NBCC, Samvardhana Motherson, etc.

30 May 2025|06:09 AM

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on May 29, 2025

HDFC Life is only stock to hit 52-week high in Nifty. 

29 May 2025|02:07 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th May 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IndusInd Bank, IRCTC, Bata India, etc.

29 May 2025|06:56 AM

Content

The stock market is a constantly shifting landscape where prices rise and fall based on various factors, including market sentiment, economic conditions, and company-specific developments. Among these movements, the in the stock market represent the stocks that have experienced the largest percentage decline in value during a trading session. While these stocks may initially seem like cautionary tales, they can offer valuable insights into market behavior and even potential opportunities for investors who approach them wisely.

A stock can become a top loser for several reasons. Negative earnings reports, for example, can erode investor confidence, causing widespread sell-offs. Broader market factors such as geopolitical tensions, inflation concerns, or changes in interest rates can also drag down stock prices across entire sectors. Sometimes, company-specific news like leadership changes, regulatory challenges, or missed growth targets can spark steep declines. Regardless of the cause, these price drops can reveal much about the state of the market and the factors influencing investor decisions.

For investors, understanding the dynamics behind the top losers is crucial. While some stocks decline due to fundamental weaknesses in the company, others might simply be caught in broader market corrections or temporary sell-offs. This distinction is important, as fundamentally strong companies with good long-term prospects may represent a buying opportunity when their prices dip. However, navigating this space requires thorough research and a careful assessment of the reasons behind the price drop.

