Arbitrage Opportunities

Premium

Discount

Script
Spot
Future
Premium(%)

IEX

200.55

200.57

0.01%

OIL

427.00

427.05

0.01%

GODREJPROP

2,243.80

2,244.10

0.01%

UPL

627.90

628.00

0.01%

JSWENERGY

487.95

488.05

0.02%

What is Arbitrage?

Arbitrage in India is an investment strategy wherein the investor exploits a variation in prices of the same financial instrument on different markets or exchanges. For example, a stock can be listed on BSE and simultaneously on NSE, and there may be slight variations in prices on both of these exchanges. Arbitrage traders can then buy on one exchange where it is cheaper and sell on another where it is priced higher, thereby locking in a riskless profit.

This is also practiced in India's commodity and Forex markets. The difference in prices of commodities like gold or crude oil, whether in the case of spot or futures, provides the avenue for arbitrage. Similarly, Forex traders take advantage of such avenues through the difference in the rate of exchange of currencies across different platforms or banks.

This is also practiced in India's commodity and Forex markets. The difference in prices of commodities like gold or crude oil, whether in the case of spot or futures, provides the avenue for arbitrage. Similarly, Forex traders take advantage of such avenues through the difference in the rate of exchange of currencies across different platforms or banks.

How Does Arbitrage Trading Work?

Arbitrage trading in India works by exploiting the price difference of the financial instrument across BSE and NSE or commodity markets, such as MCX. Suppose a certain stock is quoting ₹1,000 on BSE and ₹1,010 on NSE. In such a scenario, an arbitrageur can buy the stock on BSE and sell it simultaneously on NSE, thereby earning a profit of ₹10 per share. It relies on the use of sophisticated tools and complex algorithms to spot price discrepancies in an instant.

More often than not, it occurs over algorithmic trading platforms for which Indian traders use their own tools or those provided by the brokers for execution in the quickest time. This is because price gaps, due to market forces, usually get corrected within a few seconds. In the commodity space, arbitrage opportunities come from differences between spot prices and futures contracts on platforms like MCX. Forex arbitrage is also a common thing, where traders exploit rate differences in INR against foreign currencies across banks or online platforms.

Since transaction costs and taxes like the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) impact profits, low-cost brokers and an efficient platform are crucial in arbitrage. This trading strategy will help the trader make small but steady profits. The strategy also adds to market stability and price uniformity between exchanges.

When Does Arbitrage Take Place?

Arbitrage arises out of price differences that might occur for the same financial instrument across exchanges or markets. This usually happens during times of high market volatility, different demand-supply conditions, or immediately following major financial announcements such as budget declarations or company results.

This means that if a particular equity is listed on the BSE and NSE, it may be trading marginally differently in both markets because of a difference in liquidity or order flow. In the same way, arbitrage is common in the futures and spot markets for commodities such as gold, where prices fluctuate based on global trends and local factors.

Arbitrage opportunities come in a more frequent manner during market opening and closing hours. They also come when global markets (like the US or Europe) influence the markets in India. Traders must act quickly, as these inefficiencies do not last for a very long time. They get corrected as soon as participants exploit them.

  1. Cash-Futures Arbitrage: This especially includes exploiting the price difference between the stock's spot price and its futures price. The trader buys the stock in the cash market - a typical example is NSE- and sells its futures contract on the same exchange to lock in the profit.
  2. Index Arbitrage: It involves exploiting the difference between the actual index value -for example, Nifty 50- and the corresponding index futures price. Traders initiate by buying or selling the constituent stocks of the index and then proceed to take parallel trading positions in futures to gain from the two prices' convergence.
  3. Cross Market Arbitrage: This is buying and selling the same stock listed on BSE as well as NSE. Price divergence due to differences in liquidity results in arbitrage opportunity.
  4. Commodity Arbitrage: Traders take advantage of the difference between spot and futures prices of commodities like gold or crude oil on exchanges like MCX.
  5. Forex Arbitrage: Involves exploiting the different currency rates, for example, INR/USD, across various banks, online forex platforms, or different time zones.
  6. Crypto Arbitrage: Though falling under different regulations, traders of India buy and sell cryptocurrencies across WazirX and CoinDCX to redundantly exploit price differences.

  1. Understand Market Regulations Arbitrage traders in India must comply with SEBI regulations. Understanding legal frameworks, including taxes like STT and GST, ensures smooth trading without penalties.
  2. Use Algorithmic Trading Tools Speed is essential in arbitrage trading as price discrepancies are short-lived. High-frequency trading platforms help identify and execute trades quickly across BSE, NSE, and MCX.
  3. Optimize Transaction Costs Choose low-cost brokers to minimize fees and taxes. Reducing transaction costs ensures that narrow profit margins remain viable.
  4. Focus on Liquid Assets Liquidity ensures faster trade execution without price slippage. Focus on high-volume stocks, index derivatives, or commodities to enhance profitability.
  5. Diversify Arbitrage Strategies Explore multiple avenues like cash-futures arbitrage, commodity arbitrage, and cross-market arbitrage to spread risk and maximize opportunities.
  6. Monitor Global Markets International markets influence Indian assets, creating arbitrage opportunities. Stay informed about global economic developments.
  7. Practice Risk Management Even low-risk strategies like arbitrage carry operational risks such as trade execution delays. Employ stop-loss orders and position sizing to manage risks effectively.
  8. Evaluate Arbitrage Funds Mutual funds specializing in arbitrage can be a safer, low-effort way to profit from price differences, especially for new investors.

FAQs

What is arbitrage in the future and cash?

It involves exploiting price differences between a stock’s current market price (cash) and its future contract price. Traders buy in the cash market and sell in futures to profit.

Is arbitrage legal in India?

Yes, arbitrage is legal in India, but there are specific rules to follow. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) allows it only if you take delivery of shares and prohibits buying and selling the same stock on different exchanges in one day.

How is arbitrage risky?

Arbitrage has low risk but isn’t risk-free; execution delays or high transaction costs can reduce profits. Regulatory changes and market volatility may also pose challenges.

Are arbitrage funds better than FD?

Arbitrage funds can offer better returns than fixed deposits (FDs) during volatile markets. They also have tax advantages for short-term gains.

How to select arbitrage funds?

Consider funds with a strong performance history and low expense ratios. Look at portfolio composition and past returns during volatile periods.

How can I make money with arbitrage?

Identify price differences in financial instruments across markets. Buy low, sell high, and repeat this strategy efficiently to generate consistent profits.

How to find arbitrage opportunities?

Use trading platforms with real-time market data and algorithmic tools. Regularly monitor exchanges like BSE, NSE, or MCX for price discrepancies.

