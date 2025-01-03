₹8,596.25
(-26.25)(-0.3%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹8,637.09
Prev. Close
₹8,622.5
Market Cap.
₹72,85,380.76
Div Yield
1.11
PE
24.61
PB
24.61
₹8,582.9
₹8,651.54
Performance
One Week (%)
1.09
One Month (%)
-2.05
One Year (%)
18.46
YTD (%)
2.36
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Ashok Leyland Ltd
234.13
236.5
232.35
58,11,886
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,296.15
1,322
1,291
18,16,366
Ambuja Cements Ltd
548.7
553.7
546.05
21,42,439
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,510
2,553.9
2,501.1
5,95,091
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
872.45
879.8
868.15
27,31,538
Cummins India Ltd
3,216.9
3,299
3,200
7,20,211
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
3,659.9
3,719.9
3,651.45
12,89,985
MRF Ltd
1,26,362.5
1,29,800
1,25,125.8
8,710
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.15
1,262.05
1,235.5
1,55,18,289
Shree Cement Ltd
26,096.25
26,955
26,001
27,471
Siemens Ltd
6,609.7
6,740
6,596.35
2,96,272
Tata Power Company Ltd
396.65
402.95
395.45
82,50,296
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,298.35
7,437.55
7,280
1,80,519
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.4
299.15
294.35
48,05,616
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
413.05
417.1
407.7
40,37,155
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
160.08
161.78
159.15
1,42,78,695
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.05
318
313.65
76,34,330
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.89
262.75
247.99
4,97,52,924
DLF Ltd
828.05
839.85
824.15
21,24,806
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.05
86,81,975
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.14
139.83
137.13
1,45,53,423
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.09
193.76
189.74
1,65,84,339
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
785.8
795.4
783
7,19,778
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,598.85
1,617
1,593.3
36,69,363
Godrej Properties Ltd
2,734.1
2,830.6
2,724
5,29,284
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,199.55
1,237.6
1,197
30,38,886
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
796.3
804.5
791
8,59,724
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,786
11,861.65
11,713
2,37,647
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
4,466.2
4,563.95
4,440
7,01,987
Indus Towers Ltd
344
352.5
342.55
41,28,049
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
