Summary

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), promoted by Tata Sons Private Limited is engaged in owning, operating & managing hotels, palaces and resorts. The inventory of the Taj Group of Hotels stands at 235 hotels with 28,107 rooms. The Groups portfolio also includes 85 hotels under the Ginger brand, which has an aggregate inventory of 3,763 rooms. Indian Hotels Company Ltd was incorporated in the year 1902. In the year 1903, the company opened their first hotel, The Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, Mumbai. The company then undertook major expansion of The Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, Mumbai by constructing an adjacent tower block and increasing the number of rooms from 225 to 565 rooms. With the completion of its initial public offering in the early 1970s, the company began a long term programme of geographic expansion and development of new tourist destinations in India which led to their emergence as a leading hotel chain in India. From the 1970s to the present day, the Taj Group has played an important role in launching several of Indias key tourist destinations, working in close association with the Indian Government. The company was active in converting former royal palaces in India into world class luxury hotels such as the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur and Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. In the year 1974, the Taj Group opened Indias first international five star deluxe beach resort, the Fort Aguada Beach Resort in Goa. Also, they opened five-star deluxe hotel

