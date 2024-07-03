iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Hotels Co Ltd Share Price

844.25
(-3.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open870.4
  • Day's High876.45
  • 52 Wk High894.9
  • Prev. Close872.45
  • Day's Low839.4
  • 52 Wk Low 450
  • Turnover (lac)32,332.15
  • P/E99.76
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value74.52
  • EPS8.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,20,173.27
  • Div. Yield0.2
Loading...
Indian Hotels Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

870.4

Prev. Close

872.45

Turnover(Lac.)

32,332.15

Day's High

876.45

Day's Low

839.4

52 Week's High

894.9

52 Week's Low

450

Book Value

74.52

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,20,173.27

P/E

99.76

EPS

8.74

Divi. Yield

0.2

Indian Hotels Co Ltd Corporate Action

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 May, 2024

arrow

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.75

Record Date: 07 Jun, 2024

arrow

Indian Hotels Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

11 Nov 2024|12:47 PM

Profit after tax (PAT) surged by 232% to ₹555 Crore, primarily driven by the consolidation of TajSATS.

IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

11 Nov 2024|11:40 AM

Chhatwal stated that he is "confident" of the forecast after examining the chain's previous ten quarters

IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

8 Nov 2024|11:34 AM

This spike came after the business reported a profit of Rs 583 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year, which represented a 226% YoY rise.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.11%

Non-Promoter- 46.24%

Institutions: 46.24%

Non-Institutions: 15.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indian Hotels Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

142.34

142.04

142.04

118.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10,001.6

8,696.94

7,957.73

4,089.45

Net Worth

10,143.94

8,838.98

8,099.77

4,208.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,003.34

1,133.15

2,743.47

2,780.41

yoy growth (%)

76.79

-58.69

-1.32

7.6

Raw materials

-172.99

-107.93

-235.74

-246.76

As % of sales

8.63

9.52

8.59

8.87

Employee costs

-624.48

-538.64

-725.07

-703.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

29.81

-484.98

454.13

492.2

Depreciation

-203.03

-203.81

-203.78

-169.1

Tax paid

-7.34

115.5

-36.33

-153.84

Working capital

1,164.27

-430.33

100.14

-80.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

76.79

-58.69

-1.32

7.6

Op profit growth

-500.69

-112.73

4.33

16

EBIT growth

-275.78

-127.49

6.27

22.14

Net profit growth

-93.43

-230.73

52.22

78.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,768.75

5,809.91

3,056.22

1,575.16

4,463.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,768.75

5,809.91

3,056.22

1,575.16

4,463.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

182.92

142.19

170.78

324.67

195.13

Indian Hotels Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indian Hotels Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N Chandrasekaran

Executive VP & CS

Beejal Desai

Managing Director & CEO

Puneet Chhatwal

Independent Director

Nasser Munjee

Independent Director

Hema Ravichandar

Independent Director

Venkataramanan Anantharaman

Independent Director

ANUPAM NARAYAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Hotels Co Ltd

Summary

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), promoted by Tata Sons Private Limited is engaged in owning, operating & managing hotels, palaces and resorts. The inventory of the Taj Group of Hotels stands at 235 hotels with 28,107 rooms. The Groups portfolio also includes 85 hotels under the Ginger brand, which has an aggregate inventory of 3,763 rooms. Indian Hotels Company Ltd was incorporated in the year 1902. In the year 1903, the company opened their first hotel, The Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, Mumbai. The company then undertook major expansion of The Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, Mumbai by constructing an adjacent tower block and increasing the number of rooms from 225 to 565 rooms. With the completion of its initial public offering in the early 1970s, the company began a long term programme of geographic expansion and development of new tourist destinations in India which led to their emergence as a leading hotel chain in India. From the 1970s to the present day, the Taj Group has played an important role in launching several of Indias key tourist destinations, working in close association with the Indian Government. The company was active in converting former royal palaces in India into world class luxury hotels such as the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur and Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. In the year 1974, the Taj Group opened Indias first international five star deluxe beach resort, the Fort Aguada Beach Resort in Goa. Also, they opened five-star deluxe hotel
Company FAQs

What is the Indian Hotels Co Ltd share price today?

The Indian Hotels Co Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹844.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Hotels Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Hotels Co Ltd is ₹120173.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indian Hotels Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indian Hotels Co Ltd is 99.76 and 11.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indian Hotels Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Hotels Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Hotels Co Ltd is ₹450 and ₹894.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indian Hotels Co Ltd?

Indian Hotels Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.88%, 3 Years at 67.98%, 1 Year at 93.26%, 6 Month at 45.46%, 3 Month at 29.43% and 1 Month at 8.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indian Hotels Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indian Hotels Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.12 %
Institutions - 46.24 %
Public - 15.64 %

