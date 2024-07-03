Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹870.4
Prev. Close₹872.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹32,332.15
Day's High₹876.45
Day's Low₹839.4
52 Week's High₹894.9
52 Week's Low₹450
Book Value₹74.52
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,20,173.27
P/E99.76
EPS8.74
Divi. Yield0.2
Profit after tax (PAT) surged by 232% to ₹555 Crore, primarily driven by the consolidation of TajSATS.Read More
Chhatwal stated that he is "confident" of the forecast after examining the chain's previous ten quartersRead More
This spike came after the business reported a profit of Rs 583 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year, which represented a 226% YoY rise.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
142.34
142.04
142.04
118.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,001.6
8,696.94
7,957.73
4,089.45
Net Worth
10,143.94
8,838.98
8,099.77
4,208.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2,003.34
1,133.15
2,743.47
2,780.41
yoy growth (%)
76.79
-58.69
-1.32
7.6
Raw materials
-172.99
-107.93
-235.74
-246.76
As % of sales
8.63
9.52
8.59
8.87
Employee costs
-624.48
-538.64
-725.07
-703.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
29.81
-484.98
454.13
492.2
Depreciation
-203.03
-203.81
-203.78
-169.1
Tax paid
-7.34
115.5
-36.33
-153.84
Working capital
1,164.27
-430.33
100.14
-80.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
76.79
-58.69
-1.32
7.6
Op profit growth
-500.69
-112.73
4.33
16
EBIT growth
-275.78
-127.49
6.27
22.14
Net profit growth
-93.43
-230.73
52.22
78.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,768.75
5,809.91
3,056.22
1,575.16
4,463.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,768.75
5,809.91
3,056.22
1,575.16
4,463.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
182.92
142.19
170.78
324.67
195.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N Chandrasekaran
Executive VP & CS
Beejal Desai
Managing Director & CEO
Puneet Chhatwal
Independent Director
Nasser Munjee
Independent Director
Hema Ravichandar
Independent Director
Venkataramanan Anantharaman
Independent Director
ANUPAM NARAYAN
Reports by Indian Hotels Co Ltd
Summary
Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), promoted by Tata Sons Private Limited is engaged in owning, operating & managing hotels, palaces and resorts. The inventory of the Taj Group of Hotels stands at 235 hotels with 28,107 rooms. The Groups portfolio also includes 85 hotels under the Ginger brand, which has an aggregate inventory of 3,763 rooms. Indian Hotels Company Ltd was incorporated in the year 1902. In the year 1903, the company opened their first hotel, The Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, Mumbai. The company then undertook major expansion of The Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, Mumbai by constructing an adjacent tower block and increasing the number of rooms from 225 to 565 rooms. With the completion of its initial public offering in the early 1970s, the company began a long term programme of geographic expansion and development of new tourist destinations in India which led to their emergence as a leading hotel chain in India. From the 1970s to the present day, the Taj Group has played an important role in launching several of Indias key tourist destinations, working in close association with the Indian Government. The company was active in converting former royal palaces in India into world class luxury hotels such as the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur and Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. In the year 1974, the Taj Group opened Indias first international five star deluxe beach resort, the Fort Aguada Beach Resort in Goa. Also, they opened five-star deluxe hotel
Read More
The Indian Hotels Co Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹844.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Hotels Co Ltd is ₹120173.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indian Hotels Co Ltd is 99.76 and 11.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Hotels Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Hotels Co Ltd is ₹450 and ₹894.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indian Hotels Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.88%, 3 Years at 67.98%, 1 Year at 93.26%, 6 Month at 45.46%, 3 Month at 29.43% and 1 Month at 8.16%.
