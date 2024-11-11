The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held earlier today, approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Auditors Report thereon and recommended a dividend of Rs 1.75/- per Equity Share of Rs 1/- each fully paid up of the Company @ 175 % subject to the approval of the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.