|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 Apr 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|1.75
|175
|Final
|The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held earlier today, approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Auditors Report thereon and recommended a dividend of Rs 1.75/- per Equity Share of Rs 1/- each fully paid up of the Company @ 175 % subject to the approval of the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Profit after tax (PAT) surged by 232% to ₹555 Crore, primarily driven by the consolidation of TajSATS.Read More
Chhatwal stated that he is "confident" of the forecast after examining the chain's previous ten quartersRead More
This spike came after the business reported a profit of Rs 583 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year, which represented a 226% YoY rise.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.