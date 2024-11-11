iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Hotels Co Ltd Dividend

805
(-0.79%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:34:59 PM

Indian Hotels Co CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 Apr 20247 Jun 20247 Jun 20241.75175Final
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held earlier today, approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Auditors Report thereon and recommended a dividend of Rs 1.75/- per Equity Share of Rs 1/- each fully paid up of the Company @ 175 % subject to the approval of the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Indian Hotels Co: Related News

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

11 Nov 2024|12:47 PM

Profit after tax (PAT) surged by 232% to ₹555 Crore, primarily driven by the consolidation of TajSATS.

Read More
IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

11 Nov 2024|11:40 AM

Chhatwal stated that he is "confident" of the forecast after examining the chain's previous ten quarters

Read More
IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

8 Nov 2024|11:34 AM

This spike came after the business reported a profit of Rs 583 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year, which represented a 226% YoY rise.

Read More
