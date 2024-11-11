Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
94.02
-64.7
-1.08
9.95
Op profit growth
-211.88
-137.39
16.6
23.77
EBIT growth
-125.36
-187.2
18.87
35.82
Net profit growth
-65.59
-303.17
23.56
184.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.24
-22.96
21.67
18.38
EBIT margin
5.03
-38.51
15.58
12.97
Net profit margin
-8.1
-45.71
7.94
6.35
RoCE
1.39
-6.03
7.76
7.38
RoNW
-1.15
-4.49
2.03
1.68
RoA
-0.56
-1.79
0.98
0.9
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.57
-5.84
2.95
2.06
Dividend per share
0.4
0.4
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
-4.6
-9.49
-0.41
-0.34
Book value per share
49.71
30.67
36.63
36.56
Valuation ratios
P/E
-151.84
-18.4
24.61
72.64
P/CEPS
-51.79
-11.31
-173.32
-433.73
P/B
4.79
3.5
1.98
4.09
EV/EBIDTA
65.3
-94.16
11.9
22.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-13.06
-15.38
-12.62
-39.76
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
28.37
59.07
25
26.28
Inventory days
11.56
21.6
7.11
6.71
Creditor days
-53.17
-71.77
-41.49
-38.97
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.35
1.5
-2.03
-3.07
Net debt / equity
0.38
1.47
0.96
0.47
Net debt / op. profit
6.67
-14.82
4.32
2.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-8.41
-9.13
-8.3
-8.95
Employee costs
-37.63
-56.75
-33.48
-32.59
Other costs
-40.7
-57.07
-36.53
-40.05
Profit after tax (PAT) surged by 232% to ₹555 Crore, primarily driven by the consolidation of TajSATS.Read More
Chhatwal stated that he is "confident" of the forecast after examining the chain's previous ten quartersRead More
This spike came after the business reported a profit of Rs 583 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year, which represented a 226% YoY rise.Read More
