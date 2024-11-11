iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Hotels Co Ltd Key Ratios

813.35
(0.23%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

94.02

-64.7

-1.08

9.95

Op profit growth

-211.88

-137.39

16.6

23.77

EBIT growth

-125.36

-187.2

18.87

35.82

Net profit growth

-65.59

-303.17

23.56

184.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.24

-22.96

21.67

18.38

EBIT margin

5.03

-38.51

15.58

12.97

Net profit margin

-8.1

-45.71

7.94

6.35

RoCE

1.39

-6.03

7.76

7.38

RoNW

-1.15

-4.49

2.03

1.68

RoA

-0.56

-1.79

0.98

0.9

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.57

-5.84

2.95

2.06

Dividend per share

0.4

0.4

0.5

0.5

Cash EPS

-4.6

-9.49

-0.41

-0.34

Book value per share

49.71

30.67

36.63

36.56

Valuation ratios

P/E

-151.84

-18.4

24.61

72.64

P/CEPS

-51.79

-11.31

-173.32

-433.73

P/B

4.79

3.5

1.98

4.09

EV/EBIDTA

65.3

-94.16

11.9

22.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-13.06

-15.38

-12.62

-39.76

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

28.37

59.07

25

26.28

Inventory days

11.56

21.6

7.11

6.71

Creditor days

-53.17

-71.77

-41.49

-38.97

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.35

1.5

-2.03

-3.07

Net debt / equity

0.38

1.47

0.96

0.47

Net debt / op. profit

6.67

-14.82

4.32

2.51

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-8.41

-9.13

-8.3

-8.95

Employee costs

-37.63

-56.75

-33.48

-32.59

Other costs

-40.7

-57.07

-36.53

-40.05

Indian Hotels Co : related Articles

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

11 Nov 2024|12:47 PM

Profit after tax (PAT) surged by 232% to ₹555 Crore, primarily driven by the consolidation of TajSATS.

Read More
IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

11 Nov 2024|11:40 AM

Chhatwal stated that he is "confident" of the forecast after examining the chain's previous ten quarters

Read More
IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

8 Nov 2024|11:34 AM

This spike came after the business reported a profit of Rs 583 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year, which represented a 226% YoY rise.

Read More

