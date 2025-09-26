iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

IHCL Expands Luxury Portfolio with 155-Key Taj Ganga Kutir Resort in West Bengal

26 Sep 2025 , 01:22 PM

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) unveiled its latest property, Taj Ganga Kutir Resort & Spa, Raichak, in West Bengal on Thursday.

The resort is developed in partnership with the Ambuja Neotia Group. This features 155 rooms and is part of IHCL’s strategy to expand into unique, culturally rich destinations.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO of IHCL, said the resort’s location near the meeting point of the Ganga River and the Bay of Bengal. It offers guests a distinctive experience that reflects Bengal’s heritage and natural beauty. He noted that the launch underscores IHCL’s commitment to creating memorable, immersive stays across India.

Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group, highlighted that this property is the fifth addition to the ‘Kutir’ collection in Raichak and builds on the longstanding partnership with IHCL.

Neotia added that the project is designed to enhance the region’s tourism appeal and support local communities and livelihoods, combining luxury hospitality with sustainable development.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • business
  • Business Services
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Indian Hotels Company Limited
  • market
  • markets
  • stock market
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

RCPL Signs ₹40,000 Crore MoU with Food Ministry for Integrated Food Parks

RCPL Signs ₹40,000 Crore MoU with Food Ministry for Integrated Food Parks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|03:40 PM
IRCON Secures ₹224.5 Crore Order from North East Frontier Railways

IRCON Secures ₹224.5 Crore Order from North East Frontier Railways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|02:59 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on September 26, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on September 26, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|02:07 PM
Waaree Energies shares tumble ~8% as US suspects tariff evasion

Waaree Energies shares tumble ~8% as US suspects tariff evasion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|02:05 PM
BHEL’s Renewable Energy JV with REC Power Development Not Approved by DIPAM

BHEL’s Renewable Energy JV with REC Power Development Not Approved by DIPAM

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|01:34 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.