IHCL Expands Luxury Portfolio with 155-Key Taj Ganga Kutir Resort in West Bengal

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) unveiled its latest property, Taj Ganga Kutir Resort & Spa, Raichak, in West Bengal on Thursday.

The resort is developed in partnership with the Ambuja Neotia Group. This features 155 rooms and is part of IHCL’s strategy to expand into unique, culturally rich destinations.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO of IHCL, said the resort’s location near the meeting point of the Ganga River and the Bay of Bengal. It offers guests a distinctive experience that reflects Bengal’s heritage and natural beauty. He noted that the launch underscores IHCL’s commitment to creating memorable, immersive stays across India.

Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group, highlighted that this property is the fifth addition to the ‘Kutir’ collection in Raichak and builds on the longstanding partnership with IHCL.

Neotia added that the project is designed to enhance the region’s tourism appeal and support local communities and livelihoods, combining luxury hospitality with sustainable development.

