iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 net advances jumps ~16% y-o-y

6 Jan 2026 , 02:26 PM

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited announced that it registered growth in its advances and deposits for the period ended December 2025. The company posted net advances of ₹4,80,229 Crore for the current period under review. This is higher by 16% as compared to ₹4,13,839 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

At around 1.52 PM, Kotak Mahindra Bank was trading 1.90% lower at ₹2,149.20 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,190.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,228, and ₹2,136, respectively.

On a sequential basis, the company witnessed 3.8% increase in its advances from ₹4,62,688 Crore. 

The company also announced that average net advances jumped as much as 16.20% on a year-on-year basis to ₹4,65,879 Crore.

CASA deposits for the quarter under review jumped to ₹2,24,199 Crore. This was higher by 11.90% on a year-on-year basis against ₹2,00,412 Crore.

Company’s average CASA deposits came in at ₹2,07,955 Crore. This is higher by 4.90% against the previous quarter, and 9% annually.

The company said that its total deposits for the quarter jumped as much as 14.60% to ₹5,42,638 Crore. On a sequential basis, deposits jumped as much as 2.6% from ₹5,28,776 crore as of September 30, 2025. Average total deposits for the quarter were reported at ₹5,26,025 crore. This is higher by 14.7% year-on-year and 3.1% quarter-on-quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank news
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Results
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank Results
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 7th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 7th January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Jan 2026|07:05 AM
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 net advances jumps ~16% y-o-y

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 net advances jumps ~16% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Jan 2026|02:26 PM
Axis Bank Q3 Gross advances jump ~14% to ₹11.71 Lakh Crore

Axis Bank Q3 Gross advances jump ~14% to ₹11.71 Lakh Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Jan 2026|11:53 AM
NBCC secures ₹134 Crore contract for Odisha education infra projects

NBCC secures ₹134 Crore contract for Odisha education infra projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Jan 2026|11:51 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 6th January 2026

Top Stocks for Today - 6th January 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Jan 2026|07:46 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.