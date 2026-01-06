Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 net advances jumps ~16% y-o-y

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited announced that it registered growth in its advances and deposits for the period ended December 2025. The company posted net advances of ₹4,80,229 Crore for the current period under review. This is higher by 16% as compared to ₹4,13,839 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

At around 1.52 PM, Kotak Mahindra Bank was trading 1.90% lower at ₹2,149.20 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,190.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,228, and ₹2,136, respectively.

On a sequential basis, the company witnessed 3.8% increase in its advances from ₹4,62,688 Crore.

The company also announced that average net advances jumped as much as 16.20% on a year-on-year basis to ₹4,65,879 Crore.

CASA deposits for the quarter under review jumped to ₹2,24,199 Crore. This was higher by 11.90% on a year-on-year basis against ₹2,00,412 Crore.

Company’s average CASA deposits came in at ₹2,07,955 Crore. This is higher by 4.90% against the previous quarter, and 9% annually.

The company said that its total deposits for the quarter jumped as much as 14.60% to ₹5,42,638 Crore. On a sequential basis, deposits jumped as much as 2.6% from ₹5,28,776 crore as of September 30, 2025. Average total deposits for the quarter were reported at ₹5,26,025 crore. This is higher by 14.7% year-on-year and 3.1% quarter-on-quarter.

