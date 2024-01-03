iifl-logo-icon 1
List of Union Budget Articles

Understanding the Budget process

Budget documents are not just numbers. Scrutinising them, one can understand the intention of the government, its priorities, policies and allocation of financial resources, among different regions & industriesâ€”which create a sea change in the lives of the people affected by it, Rajkumar Adukia stresses

Who Prepares the Budget and the Steps Involved?

The Indian Union Budget is prepared by the Ministry of Finance in consultation with Niti Aayog and other concerned ministries. Also, the Budget division of the department of economic affairs (DEA) in the finance ministry is the nodal body responsible for producing the Budget.

What Are Revised Estimates?

Revised Estimates are mid-year review of possible expenditure, taking into account the trend of expenditure, New Services and New Instrument of Services etc. Revised Estimates are not voted by the Parliament, and hence by itself do not provide a35ny authority for expenditure.

The History of Union Budget

The Union Budget presented for 2017-18 was path-breaking in many ways. With it, the day of the budget presentation was shifted from the end of February to the first day of February.

Some interesting facts about the history of Indian budget

Finance Minister presents the annual Union Budget in the Parliament generally on the last working day of February. The Budget is the most extensive account of the Government finances, in which revenues from all sources and expenses of all activities undertaken are aggregated.

What is meant by the term Vote on Account ?

A special provision is, therefore, made for "Vote on Account" by which Government obtains the Vote of Parliament for a sum sufficient to incur expenditure on various items for a part of the year.

History of Indian Railway Budget

The next Finance Minister, C.D. Deshmukh presented the first budget in the first elected Parliament on the basis of adult franchise.

Interim budget may focus on measures to increase GDP per capita

The most accurate measure of economic prosperity of a country is its GDP per capita or per capita income. It is calculated by dividing the total GDP of the country by its total population.

Giving a boost to private consumption – a challenge before the budget

GDP = Private Consumption + Private Investment + Government Expenditure + Net Exports. The Budget can have policy measures that can impact each of the above measures. One of the focus areas of the Interim Budget can be how to give a boost to private consumption. Private consumption, especially in rural India, remains subdued Private consumption in the Indian economy has picked up in recent […]

Interim Budget: Continue Concessional Corporate Tax for Manufacturing

In order to give a boost to manufacturing, in 2019, the Government announced 15% corporate tax rate for new manufacturing companies that are set up before 31

Fiscal Consolidation or Expansion: Interim Budget Choice

The Interim budget that will come on 1st February, 2024 is the budget before the General Elections. Will the government opt for the path of fiscal consolidation and conservatism in this budget? Its fiscal deficit target for FY 24 is 5.9% of GDP. Will it opt for a lower fiscal deficit target in Interim Budget? Budgets just before elections tend to be populist Budgets just […]

