The Indian Union Budget is prepared by the Ministry of Finance in consultation with Niti Aayog and other concerned ministries. Also, the Budget division of the department of economic affairs (DEA) in the finance ministry is the nodal body responsible for producing the Budget.

Budget-making process starts in August-September, that is, about six months prior to its date of presentation. It needs to be passed by both houses of Parliament before beginning of the financial year, that is, April 1.

Steps for preparing the Union Budget: