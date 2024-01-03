iifl-logo-icon 1
Auspicious Days to Buy Gold in 2025

Gold has been considered a very precious metal not just for its financial value but also for its cultural and symbolic significance. Moreover, if you talk about India, buying gold is related to prosperity, wealth, as well as good fortune.

Calculate Gold Loan Interest Rate

To get a deep understanding of the overall cost and requirements of gold loan repayment, it is essential to calculate the interest on gold loans. Due to the convenience and accessibility of gold loans, they have become the most popular method of short as well as long-term financing.

Is It Possible to Transfer My Gold Loan from One Lender to Another?

Gold loan transfer, or balance transfer, involves moving your existing gold loan from one lender to another. People opt for this transfer when they find better loan terms and more attractive interest rates with another lender. However, not all lenders offer this facility of loan transfer.

Different Types of Gold: Colours, Karats

When purchasing different types of gold jewellery, you frequently encounter choices in terms of gold colours, karats, and plating options. What do these factors signify, and is there a significant distinction among the various types of gold?

Wastage and Making Charges on Gold Jewellery

Gold Jewellery making charges are fees jewelers impose for the labor and skill of crafting gold jewelry. That means when you buy a piece of gold jewelry, you're not just paying for the raw Gold but also for the craftsmanship that goes into creating the final product.

What is 916 Gold?

Gold has been special in human history for centuries, symbolizing wealth, prestige, and cultural significance. Among the various types of gold alloys, 916 gold stands out for its unique composition and widespread popularity. So, keeping this in mind, let’s delve into the world of 916 gold in detail. Sapna aapka. Gold Loan Humara Apply Now 916 Gold Means 916 gold, also known as 22-karat gold, […]

How Much Does One Tola of Gold Weigh in Grams?

Gold, an eternal gem valued by generations, is more than just gleaming and valuable; it also has historical importance. However, did you ever consider the process of gauging this valuable metal? There’s the 'Tola then'- This is a unique element that boasts an unusual origin story- 1 tola in grams.

Factors Determining Your Loan Interest Rate

It is important that you have a clear idea about the factors that determine the interest rate that you pay on your personal loan, gold loan or business loan. The first of these factors is the prevailing benchmark interest rate.

Beginner's Guide to Investing in Gold in India

Investing in gold has long been considered a prudent financial move. This precious metal has maintained its allure throughout history, offering investors a haven during economic uncertainty. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting, understanding the ins and outs of investing in gold can help you make informed decisions.

Best Gold Loan Management System: Features You Should Check

A Gold Loan Management System (GLMS) is a specialized software solution designed for financial institutions and gold loan providers. It facilitates efficient management of gold-backed loans by automating various aspects of the lending process.

5 Things You Didn't Know About Calculating Gold Loan Interest

Gold loans have become a popular financial solution for individuals needing quick cash without the hassles of extensive paperwork and credit checks. These loans are secured by the value of your gold jewelry, making them a convenient option for those who own gold assets.

