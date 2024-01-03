Table of Content
Depending on the lender, anyone who satisfies the prerequisites outlined below can apply for a gold loan. A few simple documents must be submitted in order to finish the application procedure. For a gold loan, a little processing fee is usually charged.
Due to the fact that you are using your gold holdings as collateral, you do not need to have a good CIBIL score to apply for this loan.
As long as you fall within the eligibility age limit and your gold jewelry is at least 22 carats in weight, you can easily apply for a gold loan.
Only gold jewelry may be used as collateral for this loan. At this time, most lenders do not accept any additional collateral, including gold bars, idols, cutlery, coins, or anything else.
PAN cards are not necessary. But you will be required to provide your PAN card if your application for a gold loan is for more than Rs5 lakh.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.