Documents required for Gold Loan

Table of Content

Depending on the lender, anyone who satisfies the prerequisites outlined below can apply for a gold loan. A few simple documents must be submitted in order to finish the application procedure. For a gold loan, a little processing fee is usually charged.

Due to the fact that you are using your gold holdings as collateral, you do not need to have a good CIBIL score to apply for this loan.

Eligibility criteria for a gold loan

  • Nationality: Indian
  • Age: 21 to 70
  • Minimum of 22 carats of pure gold

As long as you fall within the eligibility age limit and your gold jewelry is at least 22 carats in weight, you can easily apply for a gold loan.

Only gold jewelry may be used as collateral for this loan. At this time, most lenders do not accept any additional collateral, including gold bars, idols, cutlery, coins, or anything else.

Any one of the following Identity Proof

  • Voter ID
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Valid Passport
  • Valid Driving License
  • Job card issued by NREGA

Any one of the following Address Proof

  • Ration Card
  • Electricity Bill
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Valid Passport
  • Valid Driving License
PAN cards are not necessary. But you will be required to provide your PAN card if your application for a gold loan is for more than Rs5 lakh.

