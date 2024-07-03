Summary

Coal India Ltd (CIL) is a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Coal, Government of India with headquarters at Kolkata, West Bengal. CIL is the single largest coal producing company in the world and one of the largest corporate employers. CIL operates through 83 mining areas spread over eight provincial states of India. CIL has 322 mines (as on 1st April, 2023) of which 138 are underground, 171 opencast and 13 mixed mines. CIL further operates 13 coal washeries, (11 coking coal and 2 non-coking coal) and also manages other establishments like workshops, hospitals, and so on. The Company produces non-coking coal and coking coal of various grades for diverse applications. Most of the coal production is from open cast mines. Others include cement, fertilizer, brick kilns and a host of other industries. CIL has ten fully owned Indian subsidiary companies namely Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL), CIL Navi Karniya Urja Limited for development of non-conventional/ clean & renewable energy and CIL Solar PV Limited for development of solar photovoltaic module.In addition, CIL has a foreign subsidiary in Mozambique namely Coal India Africana Limitada (CIAL). Further CIL has five Joint Venture companies-

