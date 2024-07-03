SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹394.05
Prev. Close₹393.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,135.35
Day's High₹394.05
Day's Low₹385.85
52 Week's High₹543.55
52 Week's Low₹368
Book Value₹34.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,38,990.6
P/E14.39
EPS27.38
Divi. Yield6.47
The project will generate around 16,000 jobs that will enhance the employment of local people and benefit the community as well.
This collaboration leads towards diversification of use of coal and enhanced energy security for India.
The board approved a first interim dividend of ₹15.75 per share for FY25, with a record date set for November 5, and payment scheduled for November 24, 2024.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6,162.73
6,162.73
6,162.73
6,162.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11,163
10,543.72
10,195.22
10,588.98
Net Worth
17,325.73
16,706.45
16,357.95
16,751.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,131.92
640.25
845.16
364.5
yoy growth (%)
76.79
-24.24
131.86
25.74
Raw materials
10.8
-16.45
-20.77
-49.02
As % of sales
0.95
2.56
2.45
13.44
Employee costs
-438.84
-443.9
-545.25
-525.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
11,356.84
7,673.98
11,299.26
9,314.83
Depreciation
-20.83
-19.67
-54.39
-18.14
Tax paid
-155.27
-33.88
-18.38
-21.41
Working capital
-724.54
-904.84
4,413.34
-2,155.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
76.79
-24.24
131.86
25.74
Op profit growth
2,661.83
-107.74
-58.17
-19.12
EBIT growth
47.98
-32.1
24.81
-36.99
Net profit growth
46.61
-32.27
21.38
-35.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,30,325.65
1,27,627.47
1,00,562.57
82,710.32
89,373.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,30,325.65
1,27,627.47
1,00,562.57
82,710.32
89,373.34
Other Operating Income
11,998.33
10,624.44
9,152.85
7,315.69
6,707
Other Income
8,395.91
6,559.81
3,881.41
3,742.83
6,105.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Nominee (Govt)
Nirupama Kotru
Director (Personnel)
Vinay Ranjan
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Oraon
Independent Director
Ghanshyam Singh Rathore
Director (Business Developmnt)
DEBASISH NANDA
Director (Marketing)
Mukesh Choudhary
CMD & Director (Technical)
Mallikharjuna Prasad Polavarapu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
BIJAY PRAKASH DUBEY
Official Director (Part time)
Rupinder Brar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Coal India Ltd (CIL) is a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Coal, Government of India with headquarters at Kolkata, West Bengal. CIL is the single largest coal producing company in the world and one of the largest corporate employers. CIL operates through 83 mining areas spread over eight provincial states of India. CIL has 322 mines (as on 1st April, 2023) of which 138 are underground, 171 opencast and 13 mixed mines. CIL further operates 13 coal washeries, (11 coking coal and 2 non-coking coal) and also manages other establishments like workshops, hospitals, and so on. The Company produces non-coking coal and coking coal of various grades for diverse applications. Most of the coal production is from open cast mines. Others include cement, fertilizer, brick kilns and a host of other industries. CIL has ten fully owned Indian subsidiary companies namely Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL), CIL Navi Karniya Urja Limited for development of non-conventional/ clean & renewable energy and CIL Solar PV Limited for development of solar photovoltaic module.In addition, CIL has a foreign subsidiary in Mozambique namely Coal India Africana Limitada (CIAL). Further CIL has five Joint Venture companies-
The Coal India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹387.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coal India Ltd is ₹238990.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Coal India Ltd is 14.39 and 13.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coal India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coal India Ltd is ₹368 and ₹543.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Coal India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.19%, 3 Years at 36.35%, 1 Year at 2.37%, 6 Month at -18.83%, 3 Month at -21.64% and 1 Month at -6.74%.
