Coal India Ltd Share Price

387.8
(-1.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:24:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open394.05
  • Day's High394.05
  • 52 Wk High543.55
  • Prev. Close393.65
  • Day's Low385.85
  • 52 Wk Low 368
  • Turnover (lac)5,135.35
  • P/E14.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.96
  • EPS27.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,38,990.6
  • Div. Yield6.47
  • Open488.95
  • Day's High503.35
  • Spot497.7
  • Prev. Close494
  • Day's Low483.65
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot2,100
  • OI(Chg %)-1,00,800 (-1.18%)
  • Roll Over%8.15
  • Roll Cost0.04
  • Traded Vol.1,44,31,200 (-33.08%)
Coal India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

394.05

Prev. Close

393.65

Turnover(Lac.)

5,135.35

Day's High

394.05

Day's Low

385.85

52 Week's High

543.55

52 Week's Low

368

Book Value

34.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,38,990.6

P/E

14.39

EPS

27.38

Divi. Yield

6.47

Coal India Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 15.75

Record Date: 05 Nov, 2024

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jul, 2024

arrow

Coal India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hindalco Secures Meenakshi Coal Mine in Odisha

Hindalco Secures Meenakshi Coal Mine in Odisha

31 Dec 2024|03:59 PM

The project will generate around 16,000 jobs that will enhance the employment of local people and benefit the community as well.

Coal India and BPCL Ink Pact for Coal-to-Synthetic Gas Project

Coal India and BPCL Ink Pact for Coal-to-Synthetic Gas Project

2 Dec 2024|06:20 PM

This collaboration leads towards diversification of use of coal and enhanced energy security for India.

Coal India Q2 Profit Dips 21.9% YoY; Declares ₹15.75 Interim Dividend

Coal India Q2 Profit Dips 21.9% YoY; Declares ₹15.75 Interim Dividend

28 Oct 2024|12:10 PM

The board approved a first interim dividend of ₹15.75 per share for FY25, with a record date set for November 5, and payment scheduled for November 24, 2024.

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Coal India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:42 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.13%

Non-Promoter- 31.84%

Institutions: 31.84%

Non-Institutions: 5.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Coal India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6,162.73

6,162.73

6,162.73

6,162.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11,163

10,543.72

10,195.22

10,588.98

Net Worth

17,325.73

16,706.45

16,357.95

16,751.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,131.92

640.25

845.16

364.5

yoy growth (%)

76.79

-24.24

131.86

25.74

Raw materials

10.8

-16.45

-20.77

-49.02

As % of sales

0.95

2.56

2.45

13.44

Employee costs

-438.84

-443.9

-545.25

-525.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

11,356.84

7,673.98

11,299.26

9,314.83

Depreciation

-20.83

-19.67

-54.39

-18.14

Tax paid

-155.27

-33.88

-18.38

-21.41

Working capital

-724.54

-904.84

4,413.34

-2,155.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

76.79

-24.24

131.86

25.74

Op profit growth

2,661.83

-107.74

-58.17

-19.12

EBIT growth

47.98

-32.1

24.81

-36.99

Net profit growth

46.61

-32.27

21.38

-35.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,30,325.65

1,27,627.47

1,00,562.57

82,710.32

89,373.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,30,325.65

1,27,627.47

1,00,562.57

82,710.32

89,373.34

Other Operating Income

11,998.33

10,624.44

9,152.85

7,315.69

6,707

Other Income

8,395.91

6,559.81

3,881.41

3,742.83

6,105.4

Coal India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Coal India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Nominee (Govt)

Nirupama Kotru

Director (Personnel)

Vinay Ranjan

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Oraon

Independent Director

Ghanshyam Singh Rathore

Director (Business Developmnt)

DEBASISH NANDA

Director (Marketing)

Mukesh Choudhary

CMD & Director (Technical)

Mallikharjuna Prasad Polavarapu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

BIJAY PRAKASH DUBEY

Official Director (Part time)

Rupinder Brar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Coal India Ltd

Summary

Coal India Ltd (CIL) is a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Coal, Government of India with headquarters at Kolkata, West Bengal. CIL is the single largest coal producing company in the world and one of the largest corporate employers. CIL operates through 83 mining areas spread over eight provincial states of India. CIL has 322 mines (as on 1st April, 2023) of which 138 are underground, 171 opencast and 13 mixed mines. CIL further operates 13 coal washeries, (11 coking coal and 2 non-coking coal) and also manages other establishments like workshops, hospitals, and so on. The Company produces non-coking coal and coking coal of various grades for diverse applications. Most of the coal production is from open cast mines. Others include cement, fertilizer, brick kilns and a host of other industries. CIL has ten fully owned Indian subsidiary companies namely Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL), CIL Navi Karniya Urja Limited for development of non-conventional/ clean & renewable energy and CIL Solar PV Limited for development of solar photovoltaic module.In addition, CIL has a foreign subsidiary in Mozambique namely Coal India Africana Limitada (CIAL). Further CIL has five Joint Venture companies-
Company FAQs

What is the Coal India Ltd share price today?

The Coal India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹387.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Coal India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coal India Ltd is ₹238990.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Coal India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Coal India Ltd is 14.39 and 13.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Coal India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coal India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coal India Ltd is ₹368 and ₹543.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Coal India Ltd?

Coal India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.19%, 3 Years at 36.35%, 1 Year at 2.37%, 6 Month at -18.83%, 3 Month at -21.64% and 1 Month at -6.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Coal India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Coal India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.13 %
Institutions - 31.84 %
Public - 5.02 %

