Coal India Q1 Profit Falls 20% YoY to ₹8,734 Crore

Coal India Ltd, the state-run coal mining giant, reported a 20.1% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. The earnings coming in at ₹8,734 crore, down from ₹10,934 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹35,842 crore. Thereby, it marked a 4.4% dip compared to ₹37,503 crore in Q1FY25.

On the operational front, the company posted EBITDA of ₹12,521 crore. This reflects a 12.7% decline from ₹14,338 crore last year. EBITDA margin shrank to 34.9% from 38.2% a year ago.

Alongside the results, the Maharatna PSU declared its first interim dividend for FY26 at ₹5.50 per equity share. The record date is 6 August, and payouts are scheduled by 30 August 2025.

“The Board of Directors at its meeting held on date has inter alia, declared 1st Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2025-26 @ ₹5.50/- per equity share on the face value of ₹10/- as recommended by the Audit Committee of CIL at its meeting held on date,” the company said in its exchange filings.

Coal India shares have closed with a 1.04% dip at ₹375.95. Also, Coal India shares have dipped 4.08% in the last one month, 5.04% in the last six months, and 2.70% in the year-to-date, and 28% in the last year.

