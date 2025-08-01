iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Coal India Q1 Profit Falls 20% YoY to ₹8,734 Crore

1 Aug 2025 , 09:24 AM

Coal India Ltd, the state-run coal mining giant, reported a 20.1% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. The earnings coming in at ₹8,734 crore, down from ₹10,934 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹35,842 crore. Thereby, it marked a 4.4% dip compared to ₹37,503 crore in Q1FY25.

On the operational front, the company posted EBITDA of ₹12,521 crore. This reflects a 12.7% decline from ₹14,338 crore last year. EBITDA margin shrank to 34.9% from 38.2% a year ago.

Alongside the results, the Maharatna PSU declared its first interim dividend for FY26 at ₹5.50 per equity share. The record date is 6 August, and payouts are scheduled by 30 August 2025.

“The Board of Directors at its meeting held on date has inter alia, declared 1st Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2025-26 @ 5.50/- per equity share on the face value of 10/- as recommended by the Audit Committee of CIL at its meeting held on date,” the company said in its exchange filings.

Coal India shares have closed with a 1.04% dip at ₹375.95. Also, Coal India shares have dipped 4.08% in the last one month, 5.04% in the last six months, and 2.70% in the year-to-date, and 28% in the last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Coal India
  • coal india q1 news
  • Company news
  • earnings result
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Trump Calls for Price Cuts from Global Pharma Giants; Nifty Pharma Reacts

Trump Calls for Price Cuts from Global Pharma Giants; Nifty Pharma Reacts

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2025|03:04 PM
Suzlon Secures 381 MW Wind Order from Zelestra for India’s First FDRE Project

Suzlon Secures 381 MW Wind Order from Zelestra for India’s First FDRE Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2025|02:25 PM
HUL Cuts Prices of Key FMCG Products, But Skincare Gets Costlier

HUL Cuts Prices of Key FMCG Products, But Skincare Gets Costlier

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2025|02:25 PM
Reliance Sets AGM Date for August 29; Dividend Payout Within a Week

Reliance Sets AGM Date for August 29; Dividend Payout Within a Week

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2025|02:24 PM
Sensex, Nifty Trade in the Red During Mid-Market Session on August 1

Sensex, Nifty Trade in the Red During Mid-Market Session on August 1

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2025|02:24 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.