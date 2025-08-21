Transrail Lighting Bags ₹837 Crore Orders; FY26 Inflows Cross ₹3,157 Crore

Transrail Lighting Limited, a leading turnkey EPC player in power transmission and distribution with diversified operations across civil, railways, and poles & lighting, has announced fresh order wins worth ₹837 crore.

The new contracts include a large domestic transmission line EPC order from a reputed Indian business conglomerate and an international supply order for engineered products, reflecting the company’s growing manufacturing scale and customer reach. With these additions, Transrail’s cumulative order inflows for FY26 have surpassed ₹3,157 crore, representing a 57% increase year-on-year.

Commenting on the achievement, Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, Transrail Lighting, said: “We are pleased to sustain strong order momentum this year. These new wins not only reaffirm our execution capabilities in large-scale T&D projects but also highlight our ability to cater to global customers through our engineered products. The expansion of our customer base will meaningfully contribute to our future growth.”

With over four decades of expertise in EPC projects, Transrail Lighting has established a global footprint across 59 countries in five continents. The company provides turnkey solutions in design, engineering, supply, manufacturing, construction, and testing across its verticals, including Power T&D, civil construction, railways, poles & lighting, and solar EPC.

Backed by large-scale manufacturing facilities in India for galvanized lattice towers, overhead conductors, and monopoles, along with a well-accredited tower testing facility, Transrail continues to position itself as a key player in India’s and the world’s transmission and distribution sector.

