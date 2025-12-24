iifl-logo

VA Tech Wabag Named Preferred EPC Partner for Hadda ISTP Project in Saudi Arabia

24 Dec 2025 , 10:31 AM

VA Tech Wabag Ltd has been declared the preferred bidder for the Hadda Independent Sewage Treatment Plant project in Saudi Arabia, further strengthening its footprint in the Middle East water infrastructure market.

The Saudi Water Partnership Company has selected a developer consortium comprising Metito Utilities Ltd, Etihad Water and Electricity Company PJSC and SkyBridge Ltd as the preferred bidder for the project, with Wabag appointed as the preferred engineering, procurement and construction partner.

The Hadda ISTP project will be developed under a 25 year build, operate and transfer model, with the developer consortium responsible for long term ownership and operations before asset transfer.

Wabag’s EPC scope covers the complete design, engineering, procurement and construction of the sewage treatment facilities, including a treatment plant with an initial capacity of 100,000 cubic metres per day.

The treatment capacity of the facility is designed to be expandable to 250,000 cubic metres per day to meet future demand growth in the region. The project scope also includes an advanced treated sewage effluent reuse system, aimed at supporting sustainable water management and reuse objectives.

In addition, the EPC package comprises the construction of a large storage tank and a 38 kilometre transmission pipeline with a total throughput capacity of 350,000 cubic metres per day.

The official commencement date for the project has not yet been announced by the project authorities. Commenting on the development, Rohan Mittal, Head of Strategy and Business Growth for GCC at VA Tech Wabag, said the selection reflects the company’s strong presence in the Middle East and its expanding partnership network in Saudi Arabia.

