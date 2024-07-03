SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹1,643
Prev. Close₹1,642.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,146.86
Day's High₹1,648
Day's Low₹1,581.1
52 Week's High₹1,944
52 Week's Low₹595.5
Book Value₹257.97
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,865.89
P/E42.08
EPS38.98
Divi. Yield0
The work will be completed within 12 months.
The company has won its second order in the last week. On October 10, it stated that it had received repeat orders from Reliance Industries.
WABAG's excellent track-record with RIL for almost 3 decades and a technically superior & competitive bid ensured this repeat order win.
For more than four decades, Wabag has built and operated water and waste-water treatment plants in Saudi Arabia.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.4
12.4
12.44
12.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,483.8
1,249.1
1,247.93
1,155.5
Net Worth
1,496.2
1,261.5
1,260.37
1,167.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,142.61
1,843.13
1,746.32
1,856.33
yoy growth (%)
16.24
5.54
-5.92
3.22
Raw materials
0
0.93
-2.44
-1.75
As % of sales
0
0.05
0.13
0.09
Employee costs
-156.01
-106.56
-121.15
-124.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
122.1
97.84
97.77
174.21
Depreciation
-5.32
-6.06
-6.67
-9.09
Tax paid
-29.92
-24.81
-39.02
-57.08
Working capital
-22.48
-4.04
207.22
223.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.24
5.54
-5.92
3.22
Op profit growth
2.7
5.66
-16.26
-5.17
EBIT growth
13.76
-0.66
-14.98
-4.04
Net profit growth
26.22
24.28
-49.83
56.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,856.4
2,960.48
2,979.3
2,834.49
2,557.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,856.4
2,960.48
2,979.3
2,834.49
2,557.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
43.4
62.85
32.39
13.96
39.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajiv Mittal
Whole-time Director
S Varadarajan
Independent Director
Milin Mehta
Independent Director
Vijaya Sampath
Independent Director
Ranjit Singh
Director
Amit Goela
Deputy Managing Director & CEO
Pankaj Malhan
Reports by Va Tech Wabag Ltd
Summary
VA Tech Wabag Ltd was incorporated on February 17, 1995 as Balcke Durr Cooling Towers Ltd. The Company is one of the worlds leading companies in the water treatment field. Companys principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction andoperational management of drinking water, waste water treatment, industrial water treatment and desalination plants.The Company is a multinational player in the water treatment industry. It provide a range of EPC and O&M solutions for sewage treatment, processed and drinking water treatment, effluents treatment, sludge treatment, desalination and reuse for institutional clients like municipal corporations and companies in the infrastructure sector such as power, steel and oil and gas companies. The company is having their market presence in India, the Middle East, North Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, China and South East Asia through their principal offices in India, Austria, the Czech Republic, China, Switzerland, Algeria, Romania, Tunisia, UAE, Libya and Macao. They divide their business into four strategic business units namely Municipal Business Group, Industrial Water Business Group, Operations Business Group and International Business Group. WABAG, over the years has expanded its global reach through Overseas Direct Investments (ODI), either through subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies. The company has 18 subsidiaries, 3 associates and a joint venture entity as on March 31, 2018. The company is havin
The Va Tech Wabag Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1586.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Va Tech Wabag Ltd is ₹9865.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Va Tech Wabag Ltd is 42.08 and 6.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Va Tech Wabag Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Va Tech Wabag Ltd is ₹595.5 and ₹1944 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Va Tech Wabag Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.17%, 3 Years at 73.17%, 1 Year at 152.54%, 6 Month at 25.52%, 3 Month at 8.82% and 1 Month at -11.77%.
