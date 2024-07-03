Summary

VA Tech Wabag Ltd was incorporated on February 17, 1995 as Balcke Durr Cooling Towers Ltd. The Company is one of the worlds leading companies in the water treatment field. Companys principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction andoperational management of drinking water, waste water treatment, industrial water treatment and desalination plants.The Company is a multinational player in the water treatment industry. It provide a range of EPC and O&M solutions for sewage treatment, processed and drinking water treatment, effluents treatment, sludge treatment, desalination and reuse for institutional clients like municipal corporations and companies in the infrastructure sector such as power, steel and oil and gas companies. The company is having their market presence in India, the Middle East, North Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, China and South East Asia through their principal offices in India, Austria, the Czech Republic, China, Switzerland, Algeria, Romania, Tunisia, UAE, Libya and Macao. They divide their business into four strategic business units namely Municipal Business Group, Industrial Water Business Group, Operations Business Group and International Business Group. WABAG, over the years has expanded its global reach through Overseas Direct Investments (ODI), either through subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies. The company has 18 subsidiaries, 3 associates and a joint venture entity as on March 31, 2018. The company is havin

