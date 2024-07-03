iifl-logo-icon 1
Va Tech Wabag Ltd Share Price

1,586.4
(-3.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,643
  • Day's High1,648
  • 52 Wk High1,944
  • Prev. Close1,642.9
  • Day's Low1,581.1
  • 52 Wk Low 595.5
  • Turnover (lac)3,146.86
  • P/E42.08
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value257.97
  • EPS38.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,865.89
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Va Tech Wabag Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

1,643

Prev. Close

1,642.9

Turnover(Lac.)

3,146.86

Day's High

1,648

Day's Low

1,581.1

52 Week's High

1,944

52 Week's Low

595.5

Book Value

257.97

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,865.89

P/E

42.08

EPS

38.98

Divi. Yield

0

Va Tech Wabag Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Va Tech Wabag Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

VA Tech Wabag Bags CPCL Desalination Pipeline Deal

VA Tech Wabag Bags CPCL Desalination Pipeline Deal

1 Jan 2025|12:02 PM

The work will be completed within 12 months.

VA Tech Wabag forays into solar PV space with ₹1,000 Crore order

VA Tech Wabag forays into solar PV space with ₹1,000 Crore order

15 Oct 2024|02:42 PM

The company has won its second order in the last week. On October 10, it stated that it had received repeat orders from Reliance Industries.

VA Tech secures large repeat orders from Reliance Industries

VA Tech secures large repeat orders from Reliance Industries

10 Oct 2024|11:01 AM

WABAG's excellent track-record with RIL for almost 3 decades and a technically superior & competitive bid ensured this repeat order win.

VA Tech Wabag bags ₹2,700 Crore order from SWA

VA Tech Wabag bags ₹2,700 Crore order from SWA

6 Sep 2024|10:37 AM

For more than four decades, Wabag has built and operated water and waste-water treatment plants in Saudi Arabia.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Va Tech Wabag Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.61%

Foreign: 15.61%

Indian: 3.51%

Non-Promoter- 18.28%

Institutions: 18.27%

Non-Institutions: 62.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Va Tech Wabag Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.4

12.4

12.44

12.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,483.8

1,249.1

1,247.93

1,155.5

Net Worth

1,496.2

1,261.5

1,260.37

1,167.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,142.61

1,843.13

1,746.32

1,856.33

yoy growth (%)

16.24

5.54

-5.92

3.22

Raw materials

0

0.93

-2.44

-1.75

As % of sales

0

0.05

0.13

0.09

Employee costs

-156.01

-106.56

-121.15

-124.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

122.1

97.84

97.77

174.21

Depreciation

-5.32

-6.06

-6.67

-9.09

Tax paid

-29.92

-24.81

-39.02

-57.08

Working capital

-22.48

-4.04

207.22

223.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.24

5.54

-5.92

3.22

Op profit growth

2.7

5.66

-16.26

-5.17

EBIT growth

13.76

-0.66

-14.98

-4.04

Net profit growth

26.22

24.28

-49.83

56.21

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,856.4

2,960.48

2,979.3

2,834.49

2,557.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,856.4

2,960.48

2,979.3

2,834.49

2,557.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

43.4

62.85

32.39

13.96

39.92

Va Tech Wabag Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Va Tech Wabag Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajiv Mittal

Whole-time Director

S Varadarajan

Independent Director

Milin Mehta

Independent Director

Vijaya Sampath

Independent Director

Ranjit Singh

Director

Amit Goela

Deputy Managing Director & CEO

Pankaj Malhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Va Tech Wabag Ltd

Summary

VA Tech Wabag Ltd was incorporated on February 17, 1995 as Balcke Durr Cooling Towers Ltd. The Company is one of the worlds leading companies in the water treatment field. Companys principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction andoperational management of drinking water, waste water treatment, industrial water treatment and desalination plants.The Company is a multinational player in the water treatment industry. It provide a range of EPC and O&M solutions for sewage treatment, processed and drinking water treatment, effluents treatment, sludge treatment, desalination and reuse for institutional clients like municipal corporations and companies in the infrastructure sector such as power, steel and oil and gas companies. The company is having their market presence in India, the Middle East, North Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, China and South East Asia through their principal offices in India, Austria, the Czech Republic, China, Switzerland, Algeria, Romania, Tunisia, UAE, Libya and Macao. They divide their business into four strategic business units namely Municipal Business Group, Industrial Water Business Group, Operations Business Group and International Business Group. WABAG, over the years has expanded its global reach through Overseas Direct Investments (ODI), either through subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies. The company has 18 subsidiaries, 3 associates and a joint venture entity as on March 31, 2018. The company is havin
Company FAQs

What is the Va Tech Wabag Ltd share price today?

The Va Tech Wabag Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1586.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Va Tech Wabag Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Va Tech Wabag Ltd is ₹9865.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Va Tech Wabag Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Va Tech Wabag Ltd is 42.08 and 6.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Va Tech Wabag Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Va Tech Wabag Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Va Tech Wabag Ltd is ₹595.5 and ₹1944 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Va Tech Wabag Ltd?

Va Tech Wabag Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.17%, 3 Years at 73.17%, 1 Year at 152.54%, 6 Month at 25.52%, 3 Month at 8.82% and 1 Month at -11.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Va Tech Wabag Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Va Tech Wabag Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 19.13 %
Institutions - 18.28 %
Public - 62.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Va Tech Wabag Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

