The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e Tuesday May 21, 2024 inter alia has approved that 29th AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14, 2024 at 3.00 P.M IST through Video Conferencing /other Audio Visual Means Notice of the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024) Proceedings of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Scrutinizers Report and e-Voting Results of the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on August 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.08.2024)