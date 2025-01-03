₹43,726.55
(-625.19)(-1.4%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹44,334.14
Prev. Close
₹44,351.75
Market Cap.
₹37,88,097.56
Div Yield
1.86
PE
34.83
PB
34.83
₹43,554.94
₹44,337.14
Performance
One Week (%)
1.57
One Month (%)
1.84
One Year (%)
25.7
YTD (%)
26.56
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Wipro Ltd
294.45
303.8
294
1,25,29,279
Infosys Ltd
1,938.75
1,952.95
1,922
62,17,298
Mphasis Ltd
2,869.25
2,909
2,832
5,17,773
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.9
4,179.95
4,092.3
17,90,840
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,946.65
1,992.1
1,941
28,52,748
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,689.45
1,729.85
1,681.35
24,47,246
LTIMindtree Ltd
5,733.4
5,780
5,700
2,85,415
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,405.95
6,527.85
6,311.7
2,46,176
Coforge Ltd
9,669.65
9,745
9,531.05
3,00,187
L&T Technology Services Ltd
4,795.5
4,879.8
4,761.65
1,18,012
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.