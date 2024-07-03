Summary

Persistent Systems Limited is a trusted Digital Engineering Enterprise Modernization partner for software product companies and enterprises, combining deep technical expertise and industry experience. The offerings and proven solutions create unique competitive advantage for clients. The Company work with companies who build and deploy software products and it partner with them across all phases of the product lifecycle. Their team is trained with its proprietary techniques, time-to-market accelerators, connectors and integration services which help the customers to deliver products to their end users efficiently. The company delivers services, which enables to work with a wide-range of customers and develop, enhance and deploy customers software products. The company has been recognized as one of the leading technology companies in the Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific 2009.The company was incorporated as Persistent Systems Private Limited on May 30, 1990 and in September 17, 2007, the company converted into a public limited company and name was changed to Persistent Systems Limited. The company has depth of experience in the focused areas of telecommunications, life sciences and infrastructure and systems. The company invested in new technologies and frameworks in the areas of cloud computing, analytics, enterprise collaboration and enterprise mobility. During the year 1998-1999, the company started operations at Panini new owned premises at Pune, In

