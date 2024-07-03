Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹6,405.95
Prev. Close₹6,405.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹19,816.31
Day's High₹6,488.85
Day's Low₹6,267.5
52 Week's High₹6,788.9
52 Week's Low₹3,232.05
Book Value₹340.93
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)98,359.27
P/E102.09
EPS62.73
Divi. Yield0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
77.03
76.43
76.43
76.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,701.63
3,865.23
3,242.46
2,689.1
Net Worth
4,778.66
3,941.66
3,318.89
2,765.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,575.48
2,479.6
2,108.12
1,732.74
yoy growth (%)
44.19
17.62
21.66
-0.01
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2,188.27
-1,409.32
-1,102.9
-874.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
912.06
668.02
532.9
455.21
Depreciation
-83.75
-56.67
-55.51
-53.78
Tax paid
-226.19
-162.93
-125.18
-113.09
Working capital
34.9
419.76
57.66
92.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.19
17.62
21.66
-0.01
Op profit growth
42.45
41.09
13.52
3.02
EBIT growth
36.77
25.02
18.02
12.73
Net profit growth
35.79
23.87
19.17
16.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,821.59
8,350.59
5,710.75
4,187.89
3,565.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,821.59
8,350.59
5,710.75
4,187.89
3,565.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
128.02
70.62
143.96
107.77
132.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anand Deshpande
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amit Atre
Independent Director
Roshini Bakshi
Executive Director & CEO
Sandeep Kalra
Independent Director
Praveen Kadle
Executive Director
Sunil Yeshwant Sapre
Independent Director
Avani Davda
Independent Director
Danl Lewin
Independent Director
Arvind Goel
Independent Director
Ambuj Goyal
Independent Director
Ajit Keshav Ranade
Independent Director
Anjali Joshi
Reports by Persistent Systems Ltd
Summary
Persistent Systems Limited is a trusted Digital Engineering Enterprise Modernization partner for software product companies and enterprises, combining deep technical expertise and industry experience. The offerings and proven solutions create unique competitive advantage for clients. The Company work with companies who build and deploy software products and it partner with them across all phases of the product lifecycle. Their team is trained with its proprietary techniques, time-to-market accelerators, connectors and integration services which help the customers to deliver products to their end users efficiently. The company delivers services, which enables to work with a wide-range of customers and develop, enhance and deploy customers software products. The company has been recognized as one of the leading technology companies in the Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific 2009.The company was incorporated as Persistent Systems Private Limited on May 30, 1990 and in September 17, 2007, the company converted into a public limited company and name was changed to Persistent Systems Limited. The company has depth of experience in the focused areas of telecommunications, life sciences and infrastructure and systems. The company invested in new technologies and frameworks in the areas of cloud computing, analytics, enterprise collaboration and enterprise mobility. During the year 1998-1999, the company started operations at Panini new owned premises at Pune, In
Read More
The Persistent Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6311.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Persistent Systems Ltd is ₹98359.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Persistent Systems Ltd is 102.09 and 18.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Persistent Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Persistent Systems Ltd is ₹3232.05 and ₹6788.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Persistent Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.13%, 3 Years at 38.03%, 1 Year at 75.81%, 6 Month at 39.46%, 3 Month at 22.01% and 1 Month at 6.04%.
