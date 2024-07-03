iifl-logo-icon 1
Persistent Systems Ltd Share Price

6,311.15
(-1.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6,405.95
  • Day's High6,488.85
  • 52 Wk High6,788.9
  • Prev. Close6,405.95
  • Day's Low6,267.5
  • 52 Wk Low 3,232.05
  • Turnover (lac)19,816.31
  • P/E102.09
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value340.93
  • EPS62.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)98,359.27
  • Div. Yield0.4
View All Historical Data
  • Open4,784.45
  • Day's High4,785
  • Spot4,701
  • Prev. Close4,822.55
  • Day's Low4,700.25
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot200
  • OI(Chg %)-1,55,000 (-32.49%)
  • Roll Over%6.83
  • Roll Cost1.28
  • Traded Vol.5,81,000 (-30.96%)
View More Futures

Persistent Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

6,405.95

Prev. Close

6,405.95

Turnover(Lac.)

19,816.31

Day's High

6,488.85

Day's Low

6,267.5

52 Week's High

6,788.9

52 Week's Low

3,232.05

Book Value

340.93

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

98,359.27

P/E

102.09

EPS

62.73

Divi. Yield

0.4

Persistent Systems Ltd Corporate Action

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

arrow

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jun, 2024

arrow

Persistent Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Persistent Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.66%

Non-Promoter- 50.70%

Institutions: 50.70%

Non-Institutions: 16.96%

Custodian: 1.66%

Share Price

Persistent Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

77.03

76.43

76.43

76.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,701.63

3,865.23

3,242.46

2,689.1

Net Worth

4,778.66

3,941.66

3,318.89

2,765.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,575.48

2,479.6

2,108.12

1,732.74

yoy growth (%)

44.19

17.62

21.66

-0.01

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2,188.27

-1,409.32

-1,102.9

-874.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

912.06

668.02

532.9

455.21

Depreciation

-83.75

-56.67

-55.51

-53.78

Tax paid

-226.19

-162.93

-125.18

-113.09

Working capital

34.9

419.76

57.66

92.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.19

17.62

21.66

-0.01

Op profit growth

42.45

41.09

13.52

3.02

EBIT growth

36.77

25.02

18.02

12.73

Net profit growth

35.79

23.87

19.17

16.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,821.59

8,350.59

5,710.75

4,187.89

3,565.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,821.59

8,350.59

5,710.75

4,187.89

3,565.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

128.02

70.62

143.96

107.77

132.38

Persistent Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Persistent Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anand Deshpande

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amit Atre

Independent Director

Roshini Bakshi

Executive Director & CEO

Sandeep Kalra

Independent Director

Praveen Kadle

Executive Director

Sunil Yeshwant Sapre

Independent Director

Avani Davda

Independent Director

Danl Lewin

Independent Director

Arvind Goel

Independent Director

Ambuj Goyal

Independent Director

Ajit Keshav Ranade

Independent Director

Anjali Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Persistent Systems Ltd

Summary

Persistent Systems Limited is a trusted Digital Engineering Enterprise Modernization partner for software product companies and enterprises, combining deep technical expertise and industry experience. The offerings and proven solutions create unique competitive advantage for clients. The Company work with companies who build and deploy software products and it partner with them across all phases of the product lifecycle. Their team is trained with its proprietary techniques, time-to-market accelerators, connectors and integration services which help the customers to deliver products to their end users efficiently. The company delivers services, which enables to work with a wide-range of customers and develop, enhance and deploy customers software products. The company has been recognized as one of the leading technology companies in the Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific 2009.The company was incorporated as Persistent Systems Private Limited on May 30, 1990 and in September 17, 2007, the company converted into a public limited company and name was changed to Persistent Systems Limited. The company has depth of experience in the focused areas of telecommunications, life sciences and infrastructure and systems. The company invested in new technologies and frameworks in the areas of cloud computing, analytics, enterprise collaboration and enterprise mobility. During the year 1998-1999, the company started operations at Panini new owned premises at Pune, In
Company FAQs

What is the Persistent Systems Ltd share price today?

The Persistent Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6311.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Persistent Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Persistent Systems Ltd is ₹98359.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Persistent Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Persistent Systems Ltd is 102.09 and 18.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Persistent Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Persistent Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Persistent Systems Ltd is ₹3232.05 and ₹6788.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Persistent Systems Ltd?

Persistent Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.13%, 3 Years at 38.03%, 1 Year at 75.81%, 6 Month at 39.46%, 3 Month at 22.01% and 1 Month at 6.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Persistent Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Persistent Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.66 %
Institutions - 50.71 %
Public - 16.96 %

