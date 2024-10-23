iifl-logo-icon 1
Persistent Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6,334.3
(0.37%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Persistent Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,575.48

2,479.6

2,108.12

1,732.74

yoy growth (%)

44.19

17.62

21.66

-0.01

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2,188.27

-1,409.32

-1,102.9

-874.06

As % of sales

61.2

56.83

52.31

50.44

Other costs

-516.96

-459.38

-572.25

-477.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.45

18.52

27.14

27.54

Operating profit

870.23

610.9

432.96

381.37

OPM

24.33

24.63

20.53

22

Depreciation

-83.75

-56.67

-55.51

-53.78

Interest expense

-6.87

-3.82

-4.45

-0.06

Other income

132.45

117.61

159.9

127.68

Profit before tax

912.06

668.02

532.9

455.21

Taxes

-226.19

-162.93

-125.18

-113.09

Tax rate

-24.8

-24.39

-23.49

-24.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

685.86

505.08

407.72

342.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

685.86

505.08

407.72

342.11

yoy growth (%)

35.79

23.87

19.17

16.35

NPM

19.18

20.36

19.34

19.74

