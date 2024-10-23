Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,575.48
2,479.6
2,108.12
1,732.74
yoy growth (%)
44.19
17.62
21.66
-0.01
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2,188.27
-1,409.32
-1,102.9
-874.06
As % of sales
61.2
56.83
52.31
50.44
Other costs
-516.96
-459.38
-572.25
-477.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.45
18.52
27.14
27.54
Operating profit
870.23
610.9
432.96
381.37
OPM
24.33
24.63
20.53
22
Depreciation
-83.75
-56.67
-55.51
-53.78
Interest expense
-6.87
-3.82
-4.45
-0.06
Other income
132.45
117.61
159.9
127.68
Profit before tax
912.06
668.02
532.9
455.21
Taxes
-226.19
-162.93
-125.18
-113.09
Tax rate
-24.8
-24.39
-23.49
-24.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
685.86
505.08
407.72
342.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
685.86
505.08
407.72
342.11
yoy growth (%)
35.79
23.87
19.17
16.35
NPM
19.18
20.36
19.34
19.74
