|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|3,400
|₹0.350%
|3,4000%
|7,0000%
|₹1,440.4528.87%
|3,600
|-
|-
|4000%
|₹1,3400%
|3,700
|₹0.050%
|12,4000%
|-
|-
|3,900
|₹1.50%
|2000%
|2000%
|₹9200%
|4,000
|₹0.05-90%
|24,800-22.5%
|4000%
|₹8550%
|4,100
|₹0.05-94.73%
|13,600-1.44%
|-
|-
|4,150
|₹0.10%
|13,2000%
|2,600-18.75%
|₹881.253.55%
|4,200
|₹0.050%
|15,800-10.22%
|2000%
|₹5890%
|4,250
|₹1.50%
|4,0000%
|6,200-3.12%
|₹741.4595.22%
|4,300
|₹0.05-80%
|26,000-1.51%
|3,8000%
|₹752.85151.91%
|4,350
|₹0.650%
|3,6000%
|7,000-2.77%
|₹649.629.5%
|4,400
|₹0.1-75%
|33,200-4.04%
|8,4000%
|₹268.450%
|4,450
|₹0.05-95.83%
|7,200-2.70%
|23,400-10.68%
|₹5351.53%
|4,500
|₹0.05-96.42%
|28,000-21.34%
|3,6000%
|₹428.30%
|4,550
|₹0.1-93.75%
|6,800-39.28%
|12,200-34.40%
|₹4382.5%
|4,600
|₹0.05-97.36%
|64,200-27.53%
|8,8000%
|₹38010.91%
|4,650
|₹0.05-97.43%
|25,400-7.29%
|15,600-4.87%
|₹38527.86%
|4,700
|₹0.05-98.03%
|40,200-19.27%
|23,6000%
|₹33339.38%
|4,750
|₹0.6-82.08%
|16,200-26.36%
|37,200-10.14%
|₹268.8539.69%
|4,800
|₹0.1-97.91%
|28,800-45.24%
|14,800-19.56%
|₹223.355.99%
|4,850
|₹0.05-99.27%
|22,600-22.06%
|32,600-1.80%
|₹176.677.04%
|4,900
|₹0.45-95.81%
|31,800-55.58%
|10,600-8.62%
|₹130.25118.72%
|4,950
|₹2-89.89%
|22,400-37.77%
|40,200-75.18%
|₹83234.67%
|5,000
|₹2-93.87%
|36,800-33.33%
|12,200-88.20%
|₹25.672.97%
|5,050
|₹1.8-97.48%
|13,200-27.47%
|20,800-76.68%
|₹0.1-98.67%
|5,100
|₹18-84.81%
|9,40011.90%
|12,600-48.36%
|₹0.25-94.25%
|5,150
|₹112.75-31.6%
|4,200110%
|55,600-29.97%
|₹0.05-98.36%
|5,200
|₹1790%
|2,6000%
|15,000-9.63%
|₹0.2-91.66%
|5,250
|₹293.150%
|2000%
|34,400-33.33%
|₹0.05-97.36%
|5,300
|₹219.6-20.6%
|1,0000%
|28,600-21.42%
|₹0.15-84.21%
|5,400
|₹410.950%
|14,0000%
|72,200-6.95%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|5,500
|₹5900%
|1,4000%
|-
|-
|5,600
|₹573.40%
|00%
