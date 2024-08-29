iifl-logo-icon 1
Persistent Systems Ltd Option Chain

6,319.65
(2.27%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--3,400₹0.350%3,4000%
7,0000%₹1,440.4528.87%3,600--
4000%₹1,3400%3,700₹0.050%12,4000%
--3,900₹1.50%2000%
2000%₹9200%4,000₹0.05-90%24,800-22.5%
4000%₹8550%4,100₹0.05-94.73%13,600-1.44%
--4,150₹0.10%13,2000%
2,600-18.75%₹881.253.55%4,200₹0.050%15,800-10.22%
2000%₹5890%4,250₹1.50%4,0000%
6,200-3.12%₹741.4595.22%4,300₹0.05-80%26,000-1.51%
3,8000%₹752.85151.91%4,350₹0.650%3,6000%
7,000-2.77%₹649.629.5%4,400₹0.1-75%33,200-4.04%
8,4000%₹268.450%4,450₹0.05-95.83%7,200-2.70%
23,400-10.68%₹5351.53%4,500₹0.05-96.42%28,000-21.34%
3,6000%₹428.30%4,550₹0.1-93.75%6,800-39.28%
12,200-34.40%₹4382.5%4,600₹0.05-97.36%64,200-27.53%
8,8000%₹38010.91%4,650₹0.05-97.43%25,400-7.29%
15,600-4.87%₹38527.86%4,700₹0.05-98.03%40,200-19.27%
23,6000%₹33339.38%4,750₹0.6-82.08%16,200-26.36%
37,200-10.14%₹268.8539.69%4,800₹0.1-97.91%28,800-45.24%
14,800-19.56%₹223.355.99%4,850₹0.05-99.27%22,600-22.06%
32,600-1.80%₹176.677.04%4,900₹0.45-95.81%31,800-55.58%
10,600-8.62%₹130.25118.72%4,950₹2-89.89%22,400-37.77%
40,200-75.18%₹83234.67%5,000₹2-93.87%36,800-33.33%
12,200-88.20%₹25.672.97%5,050₹1.8-97.48%13,200-27.47%
20,800-76.68%₹0.1-98.67%5,100₹18-84.81%9,40011.90%
12,600-48.36%₹0.25-94.25%5,150₹112.75-31.6%4,200110%
55,600-29.97%₹0.05-98.36%5,200₹1790%2,6000%
15,000-9.63%₹0.2-91.66%5,250₹293.150%2000%
34,400-33.33%₹0.05-97.36%5,300₹219.6-20.6%1,0000%
28,600-21.42%₹0.15-84.21%5,400₹410.950%14,0000%
72,200-6.95%₹0.05-87.5%5,500₹5900%1,4000%
--5,600₹573.40%00%

Persistent Sys: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Read More

