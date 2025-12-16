iifl-logo

Persistent Systems Partners with DigitalOcean to Expand AI Adoption for Enterprises

16 Dec 2025 , 03:07 PM

Persistent Systems and DigitalOcean, listed on the NYSE under the ticker DOCN, announced a strategic partnership aimed at making artificial intelligence more accessible, scalable, and secure for enterprises and developers globally.

The collaboration is focused on accelerating AI adoption by offering cost efficient cloud and AI infrastructure that supports innovation and long term scalability. As part of the partnership, Persistent has chosen DigitalOcean as its cloud and AI infrastructure provider for SASVA, its AI powered platform designed to support enterprise workflows.

SASVA integrates code, documentation, system architecture, and executive summaries into a single platform and is designed to adapt seamlessly across different roles and business use cases.

The platform leverages DigitalOcean’s Gradient AI Agentic Cloud to run AI workloads and customer deployments in a reliable and cost effective manner. Persistent will use the DigitalOcean Gradient AI Platform across the full AI agent development lifecycle, along with high performance GPUs offered through DigitalOcean’s Gradient AI Infrastructure portfolio.

As enterprises increase their use of AI, they are facing growing challenges including rising GPU and infrastructure costs, fragmented AI agent development environments, and heightened security and compliance requirements. The partnership aims to address these challenges by combining Persistent’s AI engineering expertise and platform innovation with DigitalOcean’s agentic cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities.

Persistent and DigitalOcean will jointly support SASVA and inference workloads on the Gradient AI Agentic Cloud to deliver secure, enterprise ready, and cost efficient AI solutions. The collaboration is expected to help drive meaningful AI adoption across organizations of varying sizes by lowering technical and financial barriers.

By extending its capabilities through DigitalOcean’s agentic cloud, Persistent will support clients in achieving measurable business outcomes through cost efficient AI adoption and faster digital transformation.

The companies estimate that this approach can reduce AI infrastructure and operational costs by more than 50%, enabling faster deployment and predictable scaling of AI workloads across industries.

In return, Persistent will use SASVA and its deep engineering expertise to help build modern AI stacks that improve the performance, efficiency, and capabilities of DigitalOcean’s next generation cloud platform for AI workloads.

This collaboration is also expected to accelerate DigitalOcean’s AI product roadmap by enhancing its cloud offerings for AI native and digital native enterprises. Persistent selected the Gradient AI Agentic Cloud for its ability to deliver high performance infrastructure with transparent pricing and predictable economics for enterprise customers.

The platform supports seamless scaling as AI technologies evolve, while lowering infrastructure and maintenance costs through managed, ready to deploy environments. SASVA users will also benefit from continuous access to an expanding library of AI models, frameworks, and accelerators available within the platform.

